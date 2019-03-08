Norwich, Wolves and Brighton keen on Leyton Orient defender Happe

Leyton Orient's Dan Happe beats Ebbsfleet United forward Michael Cheek to the ball (pic: Simon O'Connor). Leyton Orient v Ebbsfleet United(a)

Norwich City are reportedly watching the progress of young Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe, who has become a regular for the National League leaders this season.

The Sun claim Premier League sides Wolves and Brighton are leading the chase for the 20-year-old central defender, who can also play at left-back.

Happe has made 12 appearances for Orient, who sit two points clear at the top of the National League with two games in hand as they chase a return to the Football League, starting 10 successive games at centre-back since January.

The youngster signed his first professional deal in October 2017, which keeps him under contract with the O’s until the end of the 2019-20 season, with the report claiming £200,000 could be enough to secure the signing.

Happe made his debut as an 18-year-old in April 2017, as Orient slipped to relegation from League Two – playing alongside Canaries U23 striker Tristan Abrahams, who is currently out on loan at Yeovil.

He made 27 appearances in the top tier of non-league last season, as the O’s finished in mid-table, but won the club’s player-of-the-month award in January and February.

With Norwich pushing for a return to the Premier League it’s likely that any interest in the left-footed defender, who has represented England C, would be as an addition to the U23 squad initially with an eye on future development.