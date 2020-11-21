Search

Advanced search

Danny Johnson hat-trick guides Leyton Orient back to winning ways against Harrogate Town

PUBLISHED: 16:53 21 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:54 21 November 2020

Danny Johnson of Leyton Orient scores the second goal for his team during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

Danny Johnson of Leyton Orient scores the second goal for his team during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

League Two: Leyton Orient 3 Harrogate Town 0

Conor Wilkinson of Leyton Orient and Lloyd Kerry of Harrogate Town during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020Conor Wilkinson of Leyton Orient and Lloyd Kerry of Harrogate Town during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

A Danny Johnson hat-trick guided Leyton Orient back to winning ways as they sealed a 3-0 victory over newly-promoted Harrogate Town.

The in-form striker continued his impressive start to the season to make it 12 goals this season as Ross Embleton men move up to 11th in League Two just two points off the play-off places.

Head coach Ross Embleton made three changes to the side that lost 2-1 to Colchester United last weekend as they welcomed back striker Danny Johnson, defenders Sam Ling and Joe Widdowson, who came in to replace Louis Dennis, Jordan Thomas and Tunji Akinola that were dropped to the bench.

The O’s Conor Wilkinson, Jobi McAnuff and James Brophy strung together a good passage of play which led to them being awarded a corner although they couldn’t make anything happen from the set-piece.

Danny Johnson of Leyton Orient scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020Danny Johnson of Leyton Orient scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

In the 13th minute after a very cagey affair to begin, the visitors full-back Ryan Fallowfield was picked out behind Brophy on the right flank, where he looked to pick out a cross but Lawrence Vigouroux got on the right side of the attackers to collect the ball.

Five minutes later the O’s managed to break up the pitch and open the scoring as the club’s top goal scorer Danny Johnson slotted a shot into the bottom right corner after captain McAnuff nodded the ball to Wilkinson who picked out the in-form striker.

Orient almost doubled their as McAnuff intercepted the ball, raced forward and played the ball out to Wilkinson inside the box on the right side, where he cut in to shoot on his left-foot but his effort was tipped wide for a corner by James Belshaw.

They did however grab a second goal in the 31st minute as striker Johnson drove the ball into the top corner with an absolute stunner of a half volley following a long ball forward from defender Josh Coulson for his 11th goal of the season.

Hector Kyprianou of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020Hector Kyprianou of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

You may also want to watch:

The hosts had now found their rhythm after a slow side from both teams, this time Brophy firing just wide of the left post after Johnson cut back and laid it off to the winger after a long ball up to the striker from defensive midfielder Ouss Cisse in the 38th minute.

Orient controlled possession in the early stages of the second-half until the 56th minute when Town had the ball in the back of the net but it was ruled out due to a foul on O’s shot-stopper Vigouroux on the play.

Moments later the visitors striker Aaron Martin nodded an effort goalbound but the South American goalkeeper caught it with ease.

Danny Johnson of Leyton Orient celebrates his third goal to complete his hat-trick during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020Danny Johnson of Leyton Orient celebrates his third goal to complete his hat-trick during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

The fixture then became feisty with both captains McAnuff and Falkingham clashing while big tackles were flying in.

The O’s then took control once again as Brophy raced forward down the left, tried to cross but it was blocked, and fell to McAnuff who fired but it was deflected out for a corner.

Captain McAnuff whipped the corner in and found Johnson unmarked at the back post where he nodded the ball down into the back of the net to complete his hat-trick in the 73rd minute.

Head coach Ross Embleton then made use of his squad by making four substitutions as they looked to see off the game with Louis Dennis even going close in stoppage time as he cut inside and drilled an effort on target but it was held by Belshaw.

Warren Burrell of Harrogate Town and James Brophy of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020Warren Burrell of Harrogate Town and James Brophy of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Ling, Coulson, Happe, Widdowson, Cisse, Kyprianou (Wright 86), McAnuff (Dayton 77), Brophy (Dennis 82), Wilkinson (Maguire-Drew 82), Johnson.

Unused subs: Sargeant, Akinola, Thomas.

Harrogate Town: Belshaw, Fallowfield, Lawlor (Burrell 46), Hall, Jones, Thomson, Kerry (Kirby 60) Falkingham, Muldoon, Kiernan (Walker 85), Martin (Stead 60).

Unused subs: Cracknell and Lokko.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Latest East London Sports News

Danny Johnson hat-trick guides Leyton Orient back to winning ways against Harrogate Town

21 minutes ago Jacob Ranson at the Breyer Group Stadium
Danny Johnson of Leyton Orient scores the second goal for his team during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

League Two: Leyton Orient 3 Harrogate Town 0

Leyton Orient boss Embleton believes new substitution rules have been brought in too late

08:41 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient Manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 24th October 2020

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton believes the new substitution laws have been brought in too late as they were needed when all teams were expected to play a heavy fixture list after a six-month lay-off.

Leyton Orient boss Embleton ‘envious’ Harrogate can build on promotion success

Yesterday, 08:30 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton has admitted he is envious of opponents Harrogate Town for being able to build on promotion momentum like the O’s.

West Ham Women confirm exit of boss Beard

Thu, 11:10 Josh Bunting
West Ham manager Matt Beard during West Ham United Women vs Brighton & Hove Albion Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 15th November 2020

West Ham United Women have confirmed that manager Matt Beard has left the club by mutual consent, with immediate effect.

Orient have to start improving defensively says boss Embleton

Thu, 08:00 Jacob Ranson
Hector Kyprianou, Leyton Orient out jumps Tommy Smith, Colchester United with the aid of a push during Colchester United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the JobServe Community Stadium on 14th November 2020

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton has insisted they will be using their first week in several without a midweek game to work on defending ahead of their clash with Harrogate Town.

Charlton Women 0 West Ham Women 4

Thu, 07:25
Emily van Egmond (R) and Alisha Lehmann of West Ham during West Ham United Women vs Brighton & Hove Albion Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 15th November 2020

West Ham made it three straight wins in the FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup with a convincing 4-0 victory at Charlton Athletic.

EFL clubs allowed to use five substitutes for remainder of 2020/21 season

Wed, 12:34
Jobi McAnuff, Leyton Orient route blocked off by Noah Chilvers, Colchester United during Colchester United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the JobServe Community Stadium on 14th November 2020

The English Football League has confirmed five substitutes will be allowed across all divisions from the next round of fixtures.

London Lions bounce back against Sheffield Sharks

Mon, 13:00 Jacob Ranson
London Lions in action against Sheffield Sharks (Pic: Graham Hodges)

London Lions bounced back from two defeats in their group by gaining revenge over Sheffield Sharks, winning 88-73 at the Copper Box Arena.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Why now’s the time to get fit and stay fit to improve your physical wellbeing

Sophie Stainthorpe
GET FIT, STAY FIT: Everyone needs to be active every day to improve their health Picture: contributed

Let’s get physical! One of the dangers of lockdown is to be lulled into laziness, watching too many box sets, and eating and drinking too much, but there is no excuse to not start exercising to get fit and stay healthy.

UK Government offering extra support to staff and firms during winter months

Sophie Stainthorpe
Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to impose a pay freeze on 5m public sector workers Picture: contributed

UK Government Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced extra measures to support workers and businesses throughout winter, including a furlough scheme extension paying 80 per cent of staff wages.

Time’s running out – is your business ready for a new start with Europe?

Sophie Stainthorpe
PORT OF DOVER: New border controls will be introduced in stages up until July 1, 2021 Picture: contributed

The way the UK does business with Europe changes from January 1, heralding a new start. All companies that trade with the EU need to act now to make sure they are set to go.

Most read sport

Leyton Orient boss Embleton says poor defending proved costly at Colchester

Louis Dennis, Leyton Orient under pressure from Cohen Bramall, Colchester United during Colchester United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the JobServe Community Stadium on 14th November 2020

When do Orient’s loan players return to their parent clubs

Leyton Orient's James Brophy gets past Macclesfield Town's George Pilkington (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s loan in former Barking youngster Reynolds from Newport

Lamar Reynolds (right) in action for local non-league club Barking during the 2015/16 campaign (pic: Terry Gilbert).

Leyton Orient striker Harrold on the ‘shock’ of boss Justin Edinburgh’s passing

Matt Harrold sweeps home Leyton Orient's second goal against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)

London Lions bounce back against Sheffield Sharks

London Lions in action against Sheffield Sharks (Pic: Graham Hodges)

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

‘Covid walk-in test centre on our doorstep risks infecting more people’ Tower Hamlets petitioners fear

Stallholder Mohammed Anayet angry at Covid test centre so close to Watney market affecting trade...

Evicted artist sleeping on the streets after her Isle of Dogs home is declared unfit to live in

Kay Cargill's first-floor home... riddled with damp. Picture: Google

36 years for gang who fractured man’s skull in Bow racist attack

From top left: Kara, Patel, a teenager, Jada, Mansha and Mohammed were all sentenced

Jailed: Poplar student caught with homemade double-barrelled handgun

The homemade handgun Kenneth Okafor was caught carrying at All Saints DLR station. Picture: British Transport Police

Man from Bow convicted of murder in row over two bottles of rum

James Rochester, of Bow, was found guilty of murdering Lennox Alcendor. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Danny Johnson hat-trick guides Leyton Orient back to winning ways against Harrogate Town

Danny Johnson of Leyton Orient scores the second goal for his team during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

Leyton Orient boss Embleton believes new substitution rules have been brought in too late

Leyton Orient Manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 24th October 2020

Guilty: Fugitive who murdered ‘peacemaker’ trying to stop street fight outside Shoreditch nightclub

The killer... Tyler Gopaul, on the run in Cyprus, found guilty of murder after being extradited back to London. Picture: Met Police

One thousand fresh claims for Universal Credit made in Tower Hamlets between September and October

There were 1000 new claims for Universal Credit made in Tower Hamlets between September and October. Picture: Chris Young

Why now’s the time to get fit and stay fit to improve your physical wellbeing

GET FIT, STAY FIT: Everyone needs to be active every day to improve their health Picture: contributed