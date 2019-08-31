O's striker Harrold admitted it's been a 'frustrating' start for him so far this season

Matt Harrold of Leyton Orient is congratulated after scoring the first goal against Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient striker Matt Harrold has admitted it has been a frustrating start to the new season for him personally.

The 35-year-old target man has only had the odd minutes from the bench in the later stages of matches so far this campaign but he knows he must be ready for his chance at all times.

The former Crawley Town man played a huge part in the O's National League title last season and also helping them reach the FA Trophy final where they lost to AFC Fylde at Wembley.

"It has been a little frustrating but I also understand that the forwards have been playing well so as much as it is hard," Harrold said.

"Firstly I look at myself always and think am I training well enough, have I done well enough when I've come on, that's abit of a factor.

"The other is they've been doing well, looking a threat and dangerous, I also know it's a long season and I will get chances so it's about being ready.

"That's always been my mentality and when called upon I've got to be ready, that's what we get paid for, and you can't sulk and get down on yourself when things perhaps aren't going your way.

"One thing with football is it changes quickly."

Harrold came off the bench in the 84th minute and created an instant impact for Ross Embleton's side in their 1-1 draw with Salford City.

They nabbed a late equaliser three minutes later through an own goal from Ammies goalkeeper Chris Neal.

"It came off me definitely, Harrold goal," he smiled.

"What's my minute to goals ratio, no it was just nice to be on the pitch and have an affect in the box.

"I just tried to get in and around the goalie to create a bit of carnage and I think that's what you've got to sometimes to put people off their games.

"I was pleased to see it go in."

The striker was also keen to thank the supporters for their continued support.

"Especially after what we've been through as a group and as a club, there is a great bond between us and the fans.

"I think it's important we keep that home and away.

"I think they can also see we leave everything out there and that's all they can ask for and in turn we appreciate their support."