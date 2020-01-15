Search

O's boss Embleton refuses to put a number on the amount of new signings

PUBLISHED: 14:00 15 January 2020

Orient's Ross Embleton looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

Orient's Ross Embleton looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

O's v Bradford City

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton refused to put a number on how many new signing he would like to make during the January transfer window.

The O's have already moved to bring in goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux and extend the loan deal of George Marsh while making it known they are searching for another striker.

But the boss is hoping for more than just a striker without putting an exact number of new signings he would like to bring in to strengthen the current squad.

"Without putting a final figure on it because it would be silly of me to go right we're going to look for A, B and C then we are done, then all of a sudden we lose a player in a certain position then we need to go recruit player D.

"I had obviously the goalkeeper and then include George Marsh in that albeit he is already part of the squad, I had another two or three players on top of that in order to try turning that around.

"Some of that is still dependent on players going out in terms of certain positions on the pitch, but four or five players would be a real consistent target including the two we've already done."

One area that are also looking to add more options in is the full-back department with Sam Ling and Joe Widdowson both currently injured.

"It's a real funny one with the right-back situation, but I would class it as the full-back situation, as we've obviously lost Joe on a number of occasions this year.

"We lost Sam, Juddy (Myles Judd) got suspended, Marv (Marvin Ekpiteta) played there, Jamie Turley has played there so those full-back areas of the pitch have been a real big concern of mine because we've played a lot of games without a full-back in either position or certainly in one of those two roles.

"In an ideal world if we were going to bring in someone like that, it would be someone who could play both sides, it might not be someone who is totally comfortable both right and left footed but someone who can play in both.

"It then provides us with that cover whether that Joe is missing, Juddy is missing or Lingy is missing.

"It's an area we're evaluating, and probably one of the most difficult areas to cover in terms of not pigeon holing someone that will come in to play in one area."

