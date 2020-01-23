Search

Advanced search

O's Embleton still hopeful of new signings ahead of Newport clash

PUBLISHED: 08:00 24 January 2020

Leyton Orient's head coach Ross Embleton

Leyton Orient's head coach Ross Embleton

PA Wire/PA Images

Leyton Orient are still hoping for new signings ahead of their League Two clash with Newport County this weekend.

The O's will welcome the Exiles to Brisbane Road on Saturday and the head coach Ross Embleton is hoping to have a few more options at his disposal.

Whether they can get anyone in or the deals to be completed in time would remain the big question.

"I would really hope so, there has been a lot of work done over the last couple of days to try doing something," Embleton said.

"I know I sound like a broken record, but we're working tirelessly to make sure we get new recruits into the building, and I think we're very close to one if not a couple.

"Collectively from myself, Martin and everyone else involved to try get those done is something we're extremely focused on."

You may also want to watch:

The O's have been open about looking for a new striker while they are also still keen on bringing in a full-back despite potentially having Joe Widdowson back available in the near future.

"Joe Widdowson has trained, so we're hoping he comes through that, but the big thing and set-backs have all come the next day.

"We all rub our hands together and say Joe has trained then come in the next day and he says it's really achy.

"Hopefully he comes through and it gives us an opportunity to get him closer to be in the team."

He added: "I think ultimately for their benefit and progression we want those boys playing in the best position possible.

"James Brophy is quite familiar with that position as he played left-back and left wing-back at Swindon and to be honest when he came in here, it was probably a position he played more than as a winger.

"George has done a job, but I'd much rather a natural full-back play in that area to give us an opportunity to get the best out of everyone.

"It's a position we're definitely focusing on, but it's trying to get things done, and in the way we want them."

Latest East London Sports News

O's Embleton still hopeful of new signings ahead of Newport clash

11 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient's head coach Ross Embleton

Leyton Orient are still hoping for new signings ahead of their League Two clash with Newport County this weekend.

West Ham can't turn things round despite Antonio's pace injection

Yesterday, 15:17 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Michail Antonio applauds the fans after the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester.

Hammers slip closer to the drop zone after four-some Foxes see them off

Hamlets boss confident that results will come as young squad are slowly improving

Yesterday, 14:00 Jacob Ranson
Action from Tower Hamlets clash with Hashtag United at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Tower Hamlets manager John Jatto is confident they will start winning more fixtures if they show the quality they've shown in tough fixtures in recent weeks.

O's coach Embleton says it was a 'mind blowing' spell as a brawl broke out

Yesterday, 13:00 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

It was a 'mind-blowing' spell in the game when Leyton Orient was awarded a penalty and the aftermath that came from it says head coach Ross Embleton.

Floyd Mayweather Q&A night at York Hall, Bethnal Green

Yesterday, 12:00 Lindsay Jones
Floyd Mayweather will come to York Hall for a Q&A. Picture: Daniel Hambury/PA

Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather is coming to the York Hall, Bethnal Green and some lucky fans will get to have their photo taken with him. But it will cost.

Tickets for Boxing Road to Tokyo event in London on sale

Yesterday, 11:00
Tickets are now on sale for the Boxing Road to Tokyo Qualifier in London in March

Tickets for the Boxing Road to Tokyo Olympic Qualifying event in London are now on sale at www.seetickets.com.

O's midfielder Wright revealed he felt the pressure of the penalty

Yesterday, 09:00 Jacob Ranson
Josh Wright of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019

Leyton Orient midfielder Josh Wright revealed he felt the nerve-wracking pressure as he stepped up to the penalty spot to level the score against Northampton Town.

West Ham slump to another crushing defeat against rampant Leicester

Wed, 22:02 Steve Blowers at the King Power Stadium
West Ham United's Pablo Fornals reacts after Leicester City's Ayoze Perez (not pictured) scores his side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester.

The Hammers go deeper into relegation trouble as the Foxes maul them at the King Power

PROMOTED CONTENT

Cauldron Foods Comedy Night Dispels Vegan Myths

The Nation’s favourite ‘accidentally vegan’ foods include, falafels, chips and Marmite.

Cauldron Foods' comedy night will give vegans the last laugh as Vegan comics dispel vegan myths.

Looking to rent in East London? Now you can afford it!

Lauren Knight
Folio London is a not-for-profit landlord, who are driven to inspire, support and champion renters in London. Photo credit: Folio London.

Riverside flats to let are coming on the market in East London - at highly competitive rents. Too good to be true? A not-for-profit landlord explains how it works…

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

Most read sport

O's coach Embleton says it was a 'mind blowing' spell as a brawl broke out

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Orient coach Embleton keen to capture more signings as they look to improve results

Ousseynou Cisse battle for the ball during a pre-season friendly at Stadium MK against Leicester City

O's coach Embleton hoping to determine how far McAnuff is away from a return

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff attempts to tackle an AFC Fylde opponent during the FA Trophy final (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O's boss Embleton 'astonished' at the difference in performance

Ross Embleton looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient coach Embleton angry with lack of competitiveness shown at Port Vale

Leyton Orient's head coach Ross Embleton

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Housing cheat caught renting council flat in Whitechapel for years while owning a house

Khaleda Begum rented council flat in Whitechapel while owning a house in Ilford. Picture: Google

Debt: Tower Hamlets councillors call for universal credit to be scrapped

Deputy mayor Rachel Blake. Picture: LBTH

Thief swipes Poplar pet shop’s charity tin

This is the moment a woman takes a charity tin from Pets Paradise in Poplar. Picture: Submitted

Fifth man charged with murder by police investigating Whitechapel shooting

Iron Miah died after being shot in the head. Picture: Met Police

Scientist at Barts Health lab in Whitechapel ‘sexually bullied’ female colleague, tribunal is told

Specialist biodemical scientist Paul Grist denies 17 allegations of making sexually-motivated comments. Picture: Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard

Latest from the East London Advertiser

O’s Embleton still hopeful of new signings ahead of Newport clash

Leyton Orient's head coach Ross Embleton

Show inspired by Wapping underpass will make debut at arts festival

Rhubarb Ghetto was inspired by an underpass in Wapping. Picture: Kavita Babbar

West Ham can’t turn things round despite Antonio’s pace injection

West Ham United's Michail Antonio applauds the fans after the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester.

Hamlets boss confident that results will come as young squad are slowly improving

Action from Tower Hamlets clash with Hashtag United at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

O’s coach Embleton says it was a ‘mind blowing’ spell as a brawl broke out

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists