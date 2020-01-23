O's Embleton still hopeful of new signings ahead of Newport clash

Leyton Orient's head coach Ross Embleton PA Wire/PA Images

Leyton Orient are still hoping for new signings ahead of their League Two clash with Newport County this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The O's will welcome the Exiles to Brisbane Road on Saturday and the head coach Ross Embleton is hoping to have a few more options at his disposal.

Whether they can get anyone in or the deals to be completed in time would remain the big question.

"I would really hope so, there has been a lot of work done over the last couple of days to try doing something," Embleton said.

"I know I sound like a broken record, but we're working tirelessly to make sure we get new recruits into the building, and I think we're very close to one if not a couple.

"Collectively from myself, Martin and everyone else involved to try get those done is something we're extremely focused on."

You may also want to watch:

The O's have been open about looking for a new striker while they are also still keen on bringing in a full-back despite potentially having Joe Widdowson back available in the near future.

"Joe Widdowson has trained, so we're hoping he comes through that, but the big thing and set-backs have all come the next day.

"We all rub our hands together and say Joe has trained then come in the next day and he says it's really achy.

"Hopefully he comes through and it gives us an opportunity to get him closer to be in the team."

He added: "I think ultimately for their benefit and progression we want those boys playing in the best position possible.

"James Brophy is quite familiar with that position as he played left-back and left wing-back at Swindon and to be honest when he came in here, it was probably a position he played more than as a winger.

"George has done a job, but I'd much rather a natural full-back play in that area to give us an opportunity to get the best out of everyone.

"It's a position we're definitely focusing on, but it's trying to get things done, and in the way we want them."