Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient hoping coaching staff can now progress in their roles

PUBLISHED: 11:00 16 January 2020

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff attempts to tackle an AFC Fylde opponent during the FA Trophy final (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff attempts to tackle an AFC Fylde opponent during the FA Trophy final (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton says it must have been hard for his coaching staff with during the two spells of him being in interim charge.

The O's will now stick with Danny Webb as assistant and Jobi McAnuff as first-team coach alongside Embleton.

The former Swindon Town assistant feels now that they have become permanent figures in those roles they will be able to grow into them properly.

"Danny and Jobi have been with me, there is a lot that has been made of it being a new role for me when I was in the interim role at the start of the season, but it was a very new role for Jobi because he has never really coached before.

"He went from being one of the lads, which he was fantastic at and had a real authority with, to wearing that black kit on certain days and having a different role.

You may also want to watch:

"I think it's really important that Jobi had time to find himself and how he was going to manage that role, which he has done really well, but it was always going to take time for him to do it.

"Same for Dan, he went from being first-team coach where he did a certain then all of a sudden he's a number two and supporting me in a role that was new to him.

"It's a good time for all of us to progress, but a big thing for me is being able to lean on them in the last little while.

"Also making me head coach has probably defined things for them as they must have been thinking what's the club going to do, what is Ross going to do, how is it going to work and is it going to change again.

"Subconsciously it's probably hard to throw yourself into that and really commit without knowing it sometimes."

He added: "No we're not going to make anymore changes at the moment, Dean Brill has been more involved of late with his injury.

"One to give him a rational mindset as he's in a bad way with his injury, but his knowledge and experience, as well as the type of character he is he adds something by being around the staff."

Latest East London Sports News

Leyton Orient hoping coaching staff can now progress in their roles

11:00 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff attempts to tackle an AFC Fylde opponent during the FA Trophy final (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton says it must have been hard for his coaching staff with during the two spells of him being in interim charge.

Woodford Town suffer a case of deja vu at Tower Hamlets

10:30 Jacob Ranson
Georges Kebi of Woodford during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets 1 Woodford Town 1

O's boss Embleton refuses to put a number on the amount of new signings

Yesterday, 14:00 Jacob Ranson
Orient's Ross Embleton looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton refused to put a number on how many new signing he would like to make during the January transfer window.

West Ham's hand stitch up is making VAR a farce

Yesterday, 12:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass (left) scores his sides first goal before VAR rules it as invalid during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

Chanting VAR like Sheffield United fans did is not what this was brought in for

Lee Valley Lions suffer narrow defeat to rivals Streatham

Yesterday, 11:30 Laurence Thorn
Harry O'Brien was man of the match for the Lions in their narrow defeat to Streatham (Photo: Tori Rigby)

NIHL South Two: Lee Valley Lions 3 Stretham Hawks 5

West Ham announce signing of goalkeeper Darren Randolph from Middlesbrough

Yesterday, 11:16 Dan Bennett
Goalkeeper Darren Randolph has signed for West Ham. Picture: PA

West Ham United complete the signing of goalkeeper Darren Randolph from Championship side Middlesbrough.

Leyton Orient in the market for a striker says boss Embleton

Yesterday, 10:19 Jacob Ranson
Orient's Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient are in the market for another option up front reveals newly-appointed head coach Ross Embleton.

Embleton appointment split Orient's fans but the boss is focused on improving results

Tue, 18:03 Jacob Ranson
Orient's Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

The appointment of Ross Embleton as Leyton Orient head coach following his interim spell divided many of the fans.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Cauldron Foods Comedy Night Dispels Vegan Myths

The Nation’s favourite ‘accidentally vegan’ foods include, falafels, chips and Marmite.

Cauldron Foods' comedy night will give vegans the last laugh as Vegan comics dispel vegan myths.

Looking to rent in East London? Now you can afford it!

Lauren Knight
Folio London is a not-for-profit landlord, who are driven to inspire, support and champion renters in London. Photo credit: Folio London.

Riverside flats to let are coming on the market in East London - at highly competitive rents. Too good to be true? A not-for-profit landlord explains how it works…

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

Most read sport

Leyton Orient in the market for a striker says boss Embleton

Orient's Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Orient must bring in the right balance of players says coach Embleton

Orient's Geroge Marsh fires in a shot (pic Simon O'Connor)

Embleton appointment split Orient's fans but the boss is focused on improving results

Orient's Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

O's boss Embleton refuses to put a number on the amount of new signings

Orient's Ross Embleton looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient head coach Embleton hoping for new arrivals

Orient's Geroge Marsh fires in a shot (pic Simon O'Connor)

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Obituary: Peter Sargent the butcher of Bethnal Green who took on the ‘Goliath’ supermarkets

Peter Sargent who has died aged 65. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Holocaust memorial cancelled after shock East London synagogue collapse

Synagogue president Leon Silver...

Boy, 15, charged after teenager stabbed in Poplar

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in Upper North Street, Poplar, in the early hours of Sunday, January 12. Picture: Google

Teenager stabbed in chest in Poplar

The incident happened in Upper North Street, Poplar, in the early hours of Sunday, January 12. Picture: Google

Government ‘green light’ for Isle of Dogs skyscrapers rejected by Tower Hamlets Council

Westferry scheme with skyscrapers right down to the waterfront at Millwall. Picture: Mace

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Leyton Orient hoping coaching staff can now progress in their roles

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff attempts to tackle an AFC Fylde opponent during the FA Trophy final (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Woodford Town suffer a case of deja vu at Tower Hamlets

Georges Kebi of Woodford during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

O’s boss Embleton refuses to put a number on the amount of new signings

Orient's Ross Embleton looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

West Ham’s hand stitch up is making VAR a farce

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass (left) scores his sides first goal before VAR rules it as invalid during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

Lee Valley Lions suffer narrow defeat to rivals Streatham

Harry O'Brien was man of the match for the Lions in their narrow defeat to Streatham (Photo: Tori Rigby)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists