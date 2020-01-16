Leyton Orient hoping coaching staff can now progress in their roles

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff attempts to tackle an AFC Fylde opponent during the FA Trophy final

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton says it must have been hard for his coaching staff with during the two spells of him being in interim charge.

The O's will now stick with Danny Webb as assistant and Jobi McAnuff as first-team coach alongside Embleton.

The former Swindon Town assistant feels now that they have become permanent figures in those roles they will be able to grow into them properly.

"Danny and Jobi have been with me, there is a lot that has been made of it being a new role for me when I was in the interim role at the start of the season, but it was a very new role for Jobi because he has never really coached before.

"He went from being one of the lads, which he was fantastic at and had a real authority with, to wearing that black kit on certain days and having a different role.

"I think it's really important that Jobi had time to find himself and how he was going to manage that role, which he has done really well, but it was always going to take time for him to do it.

"Same for Dan, he went from being first-team coach where he did a certain then all of a sudden he's a number two and supporting me in a role that was new to him.

"It's a good time for all of us to progress, but a big thing for me is being able to lean on them in the last little while.

"Also making me head coach has probably defined things for them as they must have been thinking what's the club going to do, what is Ross going to do, how is it going to work and is it going to change again.

"Subconsciously it's probably hard to throw yourself into that and really commit without knowing it sometimes."

He added: "No we're not going to make anymore changes at the moment, Dean Brill has been more involved of late with his injury.

"One to give him a rational mindset as he's in a bad way with his injury, but his knowledge and experience, as well as the type of character he is he adds something by being around the staff."