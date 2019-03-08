Poll

Darren Currie and Kevin Nolan among frontrunners to be next Leyton Orient boss

Barnet manager Darren Currie, who had a loan spell at Leyton Orient in 1995, at the Hive (pic: John Walton/PA Images). PA Wire/PA Images

Leyton Orient are on the lookout for a new head coach following the news earlier this week that Ross Embleton has decided to revert to his role of assistant coach.

Kevin Nolan is all smiles on the touchline at Wycombe Wanderers during his first match in charge of Leyton Orient on January 23 2016 (pic: Simon O'Connor). Kevin Nolan is all smiles on the touchline at Wycombe Wanderers during his first match in charge of Leyton Orient on January 23 2016 (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The east London outfit will be hoping they can bring the new man in before the next few weeks in which 37-year-old Embleton will remain in charge until then.

The next appointment is vital after a summer of grieving after the tragic passing of boss Justin Edinburgh in early June.

Embleton took over the reigns in an interim head coach role to bring some stability to the club but has decided it's time for him to step back.

Darren Currie

Macclesfield Town manager Sol Campbell during the memorial service for Justin Edinburgh at Chelmsford Cathedral (pic: Joe Giddens/PA Images). Macclesfield Town manager Sol Campbell during the memorial service for Justin Edinburgh at Chelmsford Cathedral (pic: Joe Giddens/PA Images).

The current Barnet manager is enjoying his first managerial post at one of his former clubs.

It's a position he first took up on a caretaker basis just after Christmas last year following the departure of John Still, which was then made permanent a month later.

Currie oversaw a shock FA Cup victory away to Chris Wilder's Sheffield United, while eighth-placed Barnet have since enjoyed a decent start to the current campaign, having picked up 19 points from their opening 12 games, although they have a game in hand on each of the teams above them in the National League.

Kevin Nolan

A familiar face, as Nolan was player/manager at Brisbane Road in the 2016/17 season in League Two.

The former West Ham United midfielder began his managerial career at the O's in January 2016 following the departure of head coach Ian Hendon.

He became the youngest manager in the Football League, 33, but just four months later he was removed from his position, despite winning a respectable seven of his 15 matches at the helm.

Nolan then headed for Notts County where he saved them from relegation before impressively he led the club into the League Two play-offs, only to be sacked in August 2018 following a poor start to the season.

Sol Campbell

The former Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur defender impressed during his brief spell as manager of Macclesfield Town.

The 45-year-old saved the Silkmen from relegation out of the Football League last season following an impressive upturn in results.

He then started well this season but opted to leave the club after just two league games following months of not being paid.

Stephen Constantine

The 56-year-old manager who is currently out of work has interestingly thrown his name into the hat for the O's job.

Constantine has an interesting career which has seen him manage the likes of Nepal, Sudan and India's international teams among others.

Derek Adams

The Scottish manager has led the likes of Ross County and more recently Plymouth Argyle.

Adams had been in charge of Argyle since June 2015, leading the side to promotion from League Two in 2017 and to seventh place in League One the following season, before being sacked at the end of last season after relegation.