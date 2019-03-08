With key O's pair injured, onus is on Brophy and Maguire-Drew to deliver on regular basis

Leyton Orient's James Brophy looks to get into the area against Stevenage (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

Ross Embleton recently provided an update on the fitness of Jobi McAnuff, James Dayton and Jamie Turley

Leyton Orient will continue to be without Jobi McAnuff and James Dayton for the foreseeable future, but the injury news on defender Jamie Turley is more positive.

All three played a key part in the club winning the National League last season, but have not featured in League Two yet this term.

Dayton is still recovering from a fracture ankle suffered back in April while McAnuff recently had surgery on a groin injury.

Turley, who had a hamstring issue towards the end of last season, is close to being fully fit again and that would offer Orient another option in defence.

O's interim boss Ross Embleton said: "Jamie is running at a very good intensity, so we need to keep stretching him to see how capable he is to get to the next level.

"With Jobi it's a case of waiting for everything to settle down after the operation he had and then we feel the process and turnaround after should be quite quick, so we expect him to start training in the next two to four weeks.

"James Dayton is running now too and the feedback I've got from him and our physio Ketan (Patel) is that he is improving at a steady rate after such a severe injury. He is moving better and better all the time which is nice to see."

Dayton is not likely to return for Orient until September which is the case for McAnuff and both have been sorely missed.

The influence of club captain McAnuff is huge, not only in the way he leads, but also the quality he provides from open play and in dead-ball situations.

Against Stevenage, O's players got into excellent positions, but that moment of class in the final third often evaded them.

McAnuff and Dayton provide it in abundance and Orient would have felt the absence of the pair in the National League, let alone in League Two.

Until they return the onus will be on the versatile James Brophy and for Jordan Maguire-Drew to step up and show the talent he undoubtedly has.

Brophy performed superbly on Saturday, but could not help Embleton's team make the breakthrough at Brisbane Road.

Maguire-Drew, meanwhile, had a fine pre-season, but prior to Tuesday's dramatic late winner at Mansfield Town had failed to make a big impact during the opening few games of the term.

With McAnuff and Dayton still a handful of weeks away from a return to action, the youngster has time on his side to make his mark regularly and nail down a spot in the starting XI which would give Embleton a nice selection headache when everyone is fit.