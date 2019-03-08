Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

With key O's pair injured, onus is on Brophy and Maguire-Drew to deliver on regular basis

PUBLISHED: 16:00 21 August 2019

Leyton Orient's James Brophy looks to get into the area against Stevenage (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient's James Brophy looks to get into the area against Stevenage (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Ross Embleton recently provided an update on the fitness of Jobi McAnuff, James Dayton and Jamie Turley

Leyton Orient will continue to be without Jobi McAnuff and James Dayton for the foreseeable future, but the injury news on defender Jamie Turley is more positive.

All three played a key part in the club winning the National League last season, but have not featured in League Two yet this term.

Dayton is still recovering from a fracture ankle suffered back in April while McAnuff recently had surgery on a groin injury.

Turley, who had a hamstring issue towards the end of last season, is close to being fully fit again and that would offer Orient another option in defence.

O's interim boss Ross Embleton said: "Jamie is running at a very good intensity, so we need to keep stretching him to see how capable he is to get to the next level.

"With Jobi it's a case of waiting for everything to settle down after the operation he had and then we feel the process and turnaround after should be quite quick, so we expect him to start training in the next two to four weeks.

"James Dayton is running now too and the feedback I've got from him and our physio Ketan (Patel) is that he is improving at a steady rate after such a severe injury. He is moving better and better all the time which is nice to see."

Dayton is not likely to return for Orient until September which is the case for McAnuff and both have been sorely missed.

The influence of club captain McAnuff is huge, not only in the way he leads, but also the quality he provides from open play and in dead-ball situations.

Against Stevenage, O's players got into excellent positions, but that moment of class in the final third often evaded them.

McAnuff and Dayton provide it in abundance and Orient would have felt the absence of the pair in the National League, let alone in League Two.

Until they return the onus will be on the versatile James Brophy and for Jordan Maguire-Drew to step up and show the talent he undoubtedly has.

Brophy performed superbly on Saturday, but could not help Embleton's team make the breakthrough at Brisbane Road.

Maguire-Drew, meanwhile, had a fine pre-season, but prior to Tuesday's dramatic late winner at Mansfield Town had failed to make a big impact during the opening few games of the term.

With McAnuff and Dayton still a handful of weeks away from a return to action, the youngster has time on his side to make his mark regularly and nail down a spot in the starting XI which would give Embleton a nice selection headache when everyone is fit.

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

With key O's pair injured, onus is on Brophy and Maguire-Drew to deliver on regular basis

5 minutes ago George Sessions
Leyton Orient's James Brophy looks to get into the area against Stevenage (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ross Embleton recently provided an update on the fitness of Jobi McAnuff, James Dayton and Jamie Turley

Brave calls pay off for Ross to give Orient early statement win

12:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Leyton Orient's players and staff show they belong in League Two with victory against a team which should have won promotion last season

EuroHockey: England 4 Belarus 3

11:42
England celebrate Isabelle Petter's goal against Belarus (pic WSP Koen Suyk)

England's women progressed to the semi-finals of the EuroHockey Championships with a narrow victory over an extremely plucky Belarus side.

Basketball: London Lions add Spaniard Romero to roster

11:00
Jorge Romero has agreed to join London Lions for the 2019/20 BBL season (pic London Lions)

London Lions have added Spanish guard Jorge Romero to their roster, after enjoying a stellar career in his home country.

Sporting Bengal United bounce back at Sawbridgeworth

08:48 Jacob Ranson
Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi (pic: Tim Edwards).

Essex Senior League: Sawbridgeworth Town 2 Sporting Bengal United 3

Cricket: Hard to explain Essex win says Wheater

07:14
Adam Wheater (left) and Simon Harmer of Essex between overs during Kent CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at the St Lawrence Ground on 20th August 2019

Essex wicketkeeper Adam Wheater admitted their three-wicket win at Kent in the County Championship was 'hard to explain'.

O's edge five-goal thriller after stunning second half

Yesterday, 22:03 George Sessions
Leyton Orient forward Lee Angol looks to play the ball into a dangerous area against Macclesfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

League Two: Mansfield Town 2 Leyton Orient 3

Cricket: Essex beat Kent in dramatic clash

Yesterday, 19:18
Simon Harmer (left) and Adam Wheater of Essex in between overs during Kent CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at the St Lawrence Ground on 20th August 2019

In its 168 years, Canterbury Cricket Week has never witnessed anything quite like it as Essex overcame a first-innings deficit of 112 to land an astonishing three-wicket Specsavers County Championship win with over a day to spare.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Former academy manager Thomas delighted hard work at Orient paid off

Richard Thomas during his time at Notts County (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets open account; Redbridge, Ilford beaten

Tower Hamlets players celebrate a goal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

O's edge five-goal thriller after stunning second half

Leyton Orient forward Lee Angol looks to play the ball into a dangerous area against Macclesfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Embleton reveals Orient close to new signing

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O's snap up Marsh on loan from Spurs

Tranmere Rovers' Luke McCullough (left) and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder George Marsh battle for the ball during the FA Cup, third round match at Prenton Park (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Police stop suspected ‘child sex party’ at kebab shop in Bethnal Green

Tower Hamlets Police received a tip off about the alleged party. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Don’t come to our East End manor, new police commander warns drug dealers

Det Chief Supt Marcus Barnett... new Met Police borough commander for Tower Hamlets and Hackney. Picture: Mike Brooke

Obituary: Derek Spicer, the man behind Stairway to Heaven memorial to Bethnal Green wartime disaster

Memorial to Bethnal Green's dead from the 1943 wartime air-raid disaster that Derek Spicer raised funds to build. Picture: Mike Brooke

How east London voted on Brexit in biggest parliamentary petition ever to revoke Article 50

Parliamentary petition ends today to revoke Article 50 and cancel Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner

Girl known to frequent Stratford and Tower Hamlets who was reported missing has been found

A teenager reported missing has now been found. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Brave calls pay off for Ross to give Orient early statement win

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

EuroHockey: England 4 Belarus 3

England celebrate Isabelle Petter's goal against Belarus (pic WSP Koen Suyk)

Basketball: London Lions add Spaniard Romero to roster

Jorge Romero has agreed to join London Lions for the 2019/20 BBL season (pic London Lions)

Sporting Bengal United bounce back at Sawbridgeworth

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi (pic: Tim Edwards).

Cricket: Hard to explain Essex win says Wheater

Adam Wheater (left) and Simon Harmer of Essex between overs during Kent CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at the St Lawrence Ground on 20th August 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists