Search

Advanced search

Embleton believes Fletcher found it tough to embrace culture at club

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:54 18 November 2019

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton admits that recently sacked manager Carl Fletcher found it tough to embrace the culture at the club.

Fletcher was sacked last week after just 29 days in charge and following a shock 2-1 FA Cup home defeat to non-league Maldon & Tiptree.

Speaking to TalkSport last week, O's chairman Nigel Travis accepted the appointment had gone "spectacularly wrong" and said that he could "see people were not enjoying themselves".

Following the 2-0 defeat to Scunthorpe United on Saturday, Embleton spoke of his sympathy for Fletcher and of the difference in culture which eventually led to his dismissal.

"I think whenever a manager leaves the club you probably look back on that situation and say 'oh there that was this sign or that happened' and you can nitpick a little bit," Embleton said.

"Obviously there was concerns and in the end I know it was about the atmosphere that this group has got and the culture that this club has got not being right and then that ringing alarm bells in terms of how that was going to progress or not progress.

"I don't think it was impossible, I think the toughest thing for him was to come in and try to embrace that culture, to try to embrace the way that everybody is at the club.

"I think that's probably something that was missing in terms of the way that Carl came about it.

"He had real intention and a direction as to how he wanted to work and it was almost like he wanted to get to that before embracing the culture.

"I don't think he was against it, he certainly didn't put the barriers up against it but sometimes that might be the bit that needs to be built first, that relationship with players and the staff and then you can drip feed your football bit as you go.

"I've lost my job before. I think it's really easy for people to look at people to be sacked.

"I think that's a harsh way of looking at it because at the end of the day it causes pain and misery on people."

Latest East London Sports News

Angol says Orient players are 'mentally strong enough' to put difficult month behind them

22 minutes ago Dan Bennett
Lee Angol of Leyton Orient (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Lee Angol says the Leyton Orient players have the mental strength to cope with the managerial departure of Carl Fletcher and bounce back from a poor run of form.

Embleton believes Fletcher found it tough to embrace culture at club

12:00 Dan Bennett
Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton admits that recently sacked manager Carl Fletcher found it tough to embrace the culture at the club.

Embleton admits he does not know what the future holds after Fletcher sacking

Saturday, November 16, 2019 Dan Bennett
Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton discusses his future after the sacking of Carl Fletcher and the 2-0 defeat to Scunthorpe United.

Leyton Orient 0 Scunthorpe United 2 - Embleton's first game back as interim head coach ends in defeat

Saturday, November 16, 2019 Dan Bennett
Matt Harrold shoots for Leyton Orient. (pic Simon O'Connor)

League Two: Leyton Orient 0 Scunthorpe United 2

The East London Football Podcast

Friday, November 15, 2019 Dan Bennett
Former Leyton Orient manager Carl Fletcher (pic Simon O'Connor)

Matt Withers is joined by Dan Bennett and Dave Evans to discuss a busy week in east London football.

Embleton set to lead Orient again as they look to get back on track against Scunthorpe

Friday, November 15, 2019 Dan Bennett
Action from Leyton Orient v Maldon & Tiptree in the FA Cup. Picture: Simon O'Connor

Ross Embleton will again take charge of Leyton Orient on Saturday against Scunthorpe United following the sacking of Carl Fletcher.

Westferry FC get three-year sponsorship deal from Rockwell

Thursday, November 14, 2019
Westferry FC have received a three-year sponsorship deal worth �6,000 from Rockwell (pic David Tett)

Rockwell, a London-focused mixed-use property developer, has confirmed its commitment to Westferry FC with a three-year sponsorship deal amounting to £6,000, to guarantee the future of Tower Hamlets' community football team.

Leyton Orient sack manager Carl Fletcher after just 29 days in charge

Thursday, November 14, 2019 Dan Bennett
Leyton Orient manager Carl Fletcher. Picture: Simon O'Connor

Leyton Orient have sacked manager Carl Fletcher after just 29 days in charge.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Most read sport

Embleton believes Fletcher found it tough to embrace culture at club

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Embleton admits he does not know what the future holds after Fletcher sacking

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Westferry FC get three-year sponsorship deal from Rockwell

Westferry FC have received a three-year sponsorship deal worth �6,000 from Rockwell (pic David Tett)

Caroline Dubois brings home another gold

Caroline Dubois after winning the Youth Olympic gold (pic Team GB)

Horn makes all the right noises at Haringey Box Cup

Limehouse Boxing Academy's Louis Horn (centre) at the Haringey Box Cup (pic: Limehouse Boxing Academy).

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Jailed: Lawyer and ex-Tower Hamlets councillor for housing fraud he ran for 5 years

Disgraced ex-Tower Hamlets councillor jailed for housing fraud. Picture: Kois Miah

Free ice skating at the Tower of London for emergency services staff

Emergency services staff can skate at the Tower of London for free. Picture: Arena

Drug gangs put families in fear with ‘bottleneck of crime’ plaguing Poplar estate for 20 years

Angry familes have had enough of 30 years of crime on their estate and want council action. Picture: Mike Brooke

Man from east London held on terrorism charge after arriving back from Turkey

Scotland Yard confirm man from east London in court on terrorism charge. Picture: Met Police

Embleton believes Fletcher found it tough to embrace culture at club

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Angol says Orient players are ‘mentally strong enough’ to put difficult month behind them

Lee Angol of Leyton Orient (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Embleton believes Fletcher found it tough to embrace culture at club

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Suzanne Noble digs up her Dirty Blues to sing in a church crypt at Tower Hill

Suzanne Noble belting out her Dirty Blues. Picture: Sara Leigh Lewis

Security workers and cleaners in east London join UCL strike over pay and end ‘zero hours’ contracts

Outsourced workers going on strike at UCL campuses on November 19. Picture: Pietro Sambuy

Man from east London held on terrorism charge after arriving back from Turkey

Scotland Yard confirm man from east London in court on terrorism charge. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists