Embleton believes Fletcher found it tough to embrace culture at club

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton admits that recently sacked manager Carl Fletcher found it tough to embrace the culture at the club.

Fletcher was sacked last week after just 29 days in charge and following a shock 2-1 FA Cup home defeat to non-league Maldon & Tiptree.

Speaking to TalkSport last week, O's chairman Nigel Travis accepted the appointment had gone "spectacularly wrong" and said that he could "see people were not enjoying themselves".

Following the 2-0 defeat to Scunthorpe United on Saturday, Embleton spoke of his sympathy for Fletcher and of the difference in culture which eventually led to his dismissal.

"I think whenever a manager leaves the club you probably look back on that situation and say 'oh there that was this sign or that happened' and you can nitpick a little bit," Embleton said.

"Obviously there was concerns and in the end I know it was about the atmosphere that this group has got and the culture that this club has got not being right and then that ringing alarm bells in terms of how that was going to progress or not progress.

"I don't think it was impossible, I think the toughest thing for him was to come in and try to embrace that culture, to try to embrace the way that everybody is at the club.

"I think that's probably something that was missing in terms of the way that Carl came about it.

"He had real intention and a direction as to how he wanted to work and it was almost like he wanted to get to that before embracing the culture.

"I don't think he was against it, he certainly didn't put the barriers up against it but sometimes that might be the bit that needs to be built first, that relationship with players and the staff and then you can drip feed your football bit as you go.

"I've lost my job before. I think it's really easy for people to look at people to be sacked.

"I think that's a harsh way of looking at it because at the end of the day it causes pain and misery on people."