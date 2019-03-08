Search

Embleton admits he does not know what the future holds after Fletcher sacking

PUBLISHED: 18:52 16 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:52 16 November 2019

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton discusses his future after the sacking of Carl Fletcher and the 2-0 defeat to Scunthorpe United.

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton admits he does not know what his future holds following the sacking of manager Carl Fletcher.

Fletcher's departure was announced on Thursday after just 29 days in charge and following a shock FA Cup exit to non-league Maldon & Tiptree.

Embleton has again took over as interim head coach following his spell at the start of the season after the death of former manager Justin Edinburgh and oversaw a 2-0 home defeat to Scunthorpe.

He previously stated that he no longer wanted to be the head coach at the club which led to the appointment of Fletcher but speaking after the defeat to Scunthorpe, Embleton admitted that he does not know what the next step will be.

"It's a funny circumstance because a month ago or a bit longer than that I turned around and said it wasn't a job that I wanted on a permanent basis," he said.

"I'm not going to stand here and tell everybody that I want that because that would sound ridiculous on my behalf.

"It's foolish of me to say I want to be the manager or I don't want to be the manager, I've stepped back into an interim role to make sure we do the job appropriately to settle the club back down again.

"It was so late in the week in terms of when the decision was made that it didn't give us a lot of time to prepare and at the same time it's not really given me any time to think I want to do this or that.

"I'm not happy because someone has lost their job and I think it's important to remember that.

"I never want to step in to somebody else's shoes, certainly like I didn't want to step into the shoes that I had to over the summer.

"It means that something has gone wrong for the club so it's not a happy position to be in but certainly one that I'm willing to take up in order to help."

A first half wonder strike from Alex Gilliead gave Scunthorpe the lead against Orient before Lee Novak struck with a fine finish in the second half to hand the O's a defeat.

Embleton was keen for his side not to use the departure of Fletcher as an excuse but admitted that it did not help their preparations.

He added: "It was disappointing, I thought in the first half it was a fairly even game but it was an unbelievable strike for the first goal.

"It took us a little but of time to get organised from the set-piece but take nothing away from the strike.

"We had slight chances, shots from distance, bits and pieces without really hurting the opponent.

"Second half it didn't feel like we got to the level I would have really expected and hoped for.

"Of course it had an affect on the preparations because we only had yesterday to do any sort of work with regards to coming into the game.

"We're not going to use that as an excuse, that's the message to the boys there."

