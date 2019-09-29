Search

Advanced search

O's winger Dayton edging close to a return says Embleton

PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 October 2019

James Dayton celebrates - after scoring for Leyton Orient at Chesterfield - with Jobi McAnuff and Joe Widdowson (pic: Simon O'Connor).

James Dayton celebrates - after scoring for Leyton Orient at Chesterfield - with Jobi McAnuff and Joe Widdowson (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient coach Ross Embleton revealed he was close to naming winger James Dayton in the squad for their 3-3 draw with Port Vale.

Leyton Orient's James Dayton is tackled by Boreham Wood duo Kieran Murtagh and Mark Ricketts (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient's James Dayton is tackled by Boreham Wood duo Kieran Murtagh and Mark Ricketts (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The 30-year-old is back in training following a long injury lay-off since fracturing his ankle in their 2-1 win away to Sutton United in April last season.

The winger has been a key part of the O's success since signing in August 2017 on a free transfer from Cheltenham Town, despite suffering a number of injuries during his time at Brisbane Road.

And Embleton admitted he wanted to be the man in charge for his return, but knew it was too soon.

However, Dayton could well feature in the matchday squad for their trip to Northampton Town if he remains on track.

Embleton said: "I was very close to including him in the squad today (Saturday), but I think it would have been irresponsible of me.

You may also want to watch:

"I wanted to be the manager that had James Dayton in his team or squad as he's such an influential player amongst the group.

"He's a fantastic footballer as well but another week's worth of training and for me to build hopefully that will see him closer to the group."

Former Swindon Town assistant manager Embleton did also want to praise the impact of his substitutes against Port Vale, especially striker Matt Harrold who has struggled for pitch time this season.

He added: "I think so many times this year we've given it a right go in the second half, it's disappointing we have to keep giving it a right go to get back into matches, but we felt there was only one way to react and that was of a positive nature.

"I thought Matty was outstanding in the second half and I think the boys went with him.

"He led from the front and caused them problems, but I thought Conor (Wilkinson), Louis (Dennis) while he was on, Jordan (Maguire-Drew) and 'Broph' (James Brophy) when they joined the game. The boys behind them also gave us a platform to get back into the game.

"It was an incredible finish (by Jake Taylor). As soon as it left his foot I thought 'I know where that's going'.

"You think, 'oh no not again', but it's a positive to get ourselves back into the game."

Latest East London Sports News

O's winger Dayton edging close to a return says Embleton

12:00 Jacob Ranson
James Dayton celebrates - after scoring for Leyton Orient at Chesterfield - with Jobi McAnuff and Joe Widdowson (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient coach Ross Embleton revealed he was close to naming winger James Dayton in the squad for their 3-3 draw with Port Vale.

Lee Valley Lions secure first league point

08:00 Laurence Thorn
Lee Valley Lions in action against Haringey Huskies (Pic: Phil Hutchinson)

The Lee Valley Lions took their first point of the season in Bracknell on Saturday, losing a tight game against the Wasps in a penalty shootout after 65 minutes of hockey couldn't separate the two sides.

Embleton feels a weight has been lifted after decision to revert back to O's assistant

Yesterday, 16:00 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Ross Embleton decided to revert to his old role of assistant coach after leading the club as interim head coach for the opening two months of the season.

West Ham suffer a VAR too far at the Vitality Stadium

Yesterday, 12:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
The Video Assistant Referee in action during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

Exciting match marred by VAR decisions by millimetres

Who was our West Ham man of the match against Bournemouth?

Yesterday, 10:43 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Mark Noble greets team-mate Aaron Cresswell after the final whistle during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

The Hammers put in some excellent performances at The Vitality. Who was the best?

Orient coach Embleton felt his side impressed in Port Vale draw

Yesterday, 10:00 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) alongside Danny Webb (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient assistant coach Ross Embleton felt his side impressed any potential managerial candidates with the performance in their 3-3 draw with Port Vale.

WSL: West Ham 0 Tottenham 2

Sunday, September 29, 2019
West Ham United women's Alisha Lehmann, (right) battles for possession of the ball with Tottenham Hotspur women's Siri Worm during the FA Women's Super League match The London Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur Women played the role of party poopers to perfection as they beat their West Ham rivals 2-0 in front of a bumper crowd at the London Stadium on Sunday.

ESL: Bengal and Redbridge draw, Ilford and Clapton suffer defeats

Sunday, September 29, 2019 Jacob Ranson
Action from Sporting Bengal's FA Vase tie with Wormley Rovers at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Sporting Bengal United and Redbridge settle for a share of the spoils while Clapton and Ilford crash to defeats.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Hockey: Wapping women open with win at Norwich

Wapping women's first team (pic Iain McAuslan)

Embleton feels a weight has been lifted after decision to revert back to O's assistant

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Lee Valley Lions secure first league point

Lee Valley Lions in action against Haringey Huskies (Pic: Phil Hutchinson)

Poll Darren Currie and Kevin Nolan among frontrunners to be next Leyton Orient boss

Barnet manager Darren Currie, who had a loan spell at Leyton Orient in 1995, at the Hive (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

O's winger Dayton edging close to a return says Embleton

James Dayton celebrates - after scoring for Leyton Orient at Chesterfield - with Jobi McAnuff and Joe Widdowson (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Questions over banned Shoreditch company director Robert Newmark’s links to Hampstead restaurant

Beach Blanket Babylon founder Robert Newmark at his Hampstead home in 2015. Picture: Tom Dunkley

Hunt for man after women sexually assaulted on buses

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Met Police

Demand for action as Bethnal Green ‘partyhouse’ causes misery for the neighbours

Neighbours say their private car park was used to shoot a music video by people staying at the hotel. Picture: Submitted

Archaeologists explore Shakespearean-era Whitechapel playhouse site

An archaeologist holding part of a money pot found on site at the Boar's Head. Picture: MOLA

Bow comedian on mission to break silence over mental health after his mum’s suicide

Marcus Tisson turned to stand up comedy following the death of his parents, Margaret and Winston. Picture: Marcus Tisson

Latest from the East London Advertiser

O’s winger Dayton edging close to a return says Embleton

James Dayton celebrates - after scoring for Leyton Orient at Chesterfield - with Jobi McAnuff and Joe Widdowson (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Lee Valley Lions secure first league point

Lee Valley Lions in action against Haringey Huskies (Pic: Phil Hutchinson)

Adoption agency for vulnerable children across east London launches in Havering

Adopt London East which will be led by Havering Council. Picture: Havering Council

Hunt for man after women sexually assaulted on buses

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Met Police

Tens of thousands faced four-hour waits at Barts Health A&Es last year

Newham Hospital's Accident and Emergency Unit. Picture: Luke Acton.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists