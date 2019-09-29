O's winger Dayton edging close to a return says Embleton

James Dayton celebrates - after scoring for Leyton Orient at Chesterfield - with Jobi McAnuff and Joe Widdowson (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient coach Ross Embleton revealed he was close to naming winger James Dayton in the squad for their 3-3 draw with Port Vale.

Leyton Orient's James Dayton is tackled by Boreham Wood duo Kieran Murtagh and Mark Ricketts (pic: Simon O'Connor). Leyton Orient's James Dayton is tackled by Boreham Wood duo Kieran Murtagh and Mark Ricketts (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The 30-year-old is back in training following a long injury lay-off since fracturing his ankle in their 2-1 win away to Sutton United in April last season.

The winger has been a key part of the O's success since signing in August 2017 on a free transfer from Cheltenham Town, despite suffering a number of injuries during his time at Brisbane Road.

And Embleton admitted he wanted to be the man in charge for his return, but knew it was too soon.

However, Dayton could well feature in the matchday squad for their trip to Northampton Town if he remains on track.

Embleton said: "I was very close to including him in the squad today (Saturday), but I think it would have been irresponsible of me.

"I wanted to be the manager that had James Dayton in his team or squad as he's such an influential player amongst the group.

"He's a fantastic footballer as well but another week's worth of training and for me to build hopefully that will see him closer to the group."

Former Swindon Town assistant manager Embleton did also want to praise the impact of his substitutes against Port Vale, especially striker Matt Harrold who has struggled for pitch time this season.

He added: "I think so many times this year we've given it a right go in the second half, it's disappointing we have to keep giving it a right go to get back into matches, but we felt there was only one way to react and that was of a positive nature.

"I thought Matty was outstanding in the second half and I think the boys went with him.

"He led from the front and caused them problems, but I thought Conor (Wilkinson), Louis (Dennis) while he was on, Jordan (Maguire-Drew) and 'Broph' (James Brophy) when they joined the game. The boys behind them also gave us a platform to get back into the game.

"It was an incredible finish (by Jake Taylor). As soon as it left his foot I thought 'I know where that's going'.

"You think, 'oh no not again', but it's a positive to get ourselves back into the game."