Leyton Orient midfielder Dayton understands he has had to be patient

Leyton Orient midfielder James Dayton knows he has had to be patient for his chances this season after starting the season on the back of a long-term injury.

The 31-year-old suffered a broken ankle towards the back end of the O's National League title winning season and has it hard to break into the starting line-up so far this term.

He came off the bench against Northampton Town in their 1-1 draw on Tuesday, January, 21 before he was sent off after being involved in a melee.

But he was handed a start in their 2-1 victory over Mansfield Town on Tuesday evening and found the net of the stroke of half-time to break the deadlock at Brisbane Road.

"I felt good, obviously I've had to be patient this year coming off the back of a bad injury last year and not being fully fit for the start of the season, and then playing catch up to get match fit.

"Obviously then getting the silly sending off, but I've been patient, training hard but we have a great squad and the lads have been doing well so lucky enough I got in tonight and sort of taken my chance."

He admitted everyone was delighted to pick up another three points which moved them up to 17th in the League Two table.

"Delighted with the three points especially on the back of Saturday after conceding late on and we've seen the game out well.

"They got their goal back and then we went back in front, it was then just about managing the game and seeing it through like we didn't on Saturday, but we did it tonight."

The former Cheltenham Town midfielder feels the form has turned around since Ross Embleton was appointed the permanent head coach at Leyton Orient.

"Now everyone knows who the boss is and we've obviously all taken to that, and we've taken to how he wants to implement his style on us, and I think it shows from the last few games that we're definitely coming into a bit of form and stamping our authority on games.

"We're taking on information well and implementing that in the games, obviously you can see that from the results.

"Teams are coming here now and sitting in, so we've had to patient over the last few games, and try wear teams down which is difficult and frustrating.

"It's frustrating, we get frustrated, the fans get frustrated because they want goals and it's more difficult this year as we've gone up a level and the teams are better so we have to be more patient.

"We've shown that, we've watched the goals back, they've both come from sustained pressure and keeping teams locked in and waiting for the time to pick them off to then score.

"Hopefully the fans can see that and stay patient as well as we're frustrated the same as them when we can't get in."