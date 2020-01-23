Search

Advanced search

O's midfielder Wright revealed he felt the pressure of the penalty

PUBLISHED: 09:00 23 January 2020

Josh Wright of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019

Josh Wright of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient midfielder Josh Wright revealed he felt the nerve-wracking pressure as he stepped up to the penalty spot to level the score against Northampton Town.

The Cobblers led 1-0 thanks to a first-half strike from Ryan Watson but the O's were then awarded a penalty when Scott Wharton handled the ball in the area in the 83rd minute.

Wright stepped up and fired the ball into the bottom left corner for his eighth goal of the season.

"Penalties are a weird one, I think if you look right across the board now, goalkeepers are getting a lot more athletic, a lot more powerful, they go early now or if they don't can wait and have got that power to push across.

"I was watching football on Sunday, Jamie Vardy missed a penalty, and everyone does now.

"I obviously missed my last one after that I did stick it away from the rebound, but said to Lee (Angol) he could have the next one.

"I've showed composure, but the biggest thing about penalties is bottle, stepping up and without me saying it about myself they're very nerve-wracking especially the way results have gone at the moment.

You may also want to watch:

"The pressure that was on that penalty, I can't lie I felt it big time, there is no two ways about it I had what I wanted to do and I hit it very sweet.

"I was delighted to score, yes its eight goals, but if I could swap them goals for another eight wins I'd take that right now.

"The fans deserved that, the whole football club deserved it, as it's been a frustrating period."

After Wright found the back of the net Wharton tried pulling the ball out of Jordan Maguire-Drew's hands as he went to collect it - forcing him down and resulting in a number of players coming together behind the goal.

But the former Millwall man insists he is not entirely sure what happened but feels team-mate James Dayton was hard done by as he received a red card along with Northampton's Wharton.

"I'll be completely honest with you, I was asking all the players that question in the changing room after, I was asking the referee, their players and their staff.

"As you could probably see I ran off celebrating as I was delighted to have stuck the penalty away, but I felt something was weird as I could shouting, I turned round to see Dayts was pinned down by one of their players so I've ran over like a lot of other players.

"It's not for me to say, but it felt like Dayts was very hard done to receive a red card, as from what I can see he's done nothing wrong other than someone trying to grab the ball then it went off from there."

Latest East London Sports News

O's midfielder Wright revealed he felt the pressure of the penalty

10 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
Josh Wright of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019

Leyton Orient midfielder Josh Wright revealed he felt the nerve-wracking pressure as he stepped up to the penalty spot to level the score against Northampton Town.

West Ham slump to another crushing defeat against rampant Leicester

Yesterday, 22:02 Steve Blowers at the King Power Stadium
West Ham United's Pablo Fornals reacts after Leicester City's Ayoze Perez (not pictured) scores his side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester.

The Hammers go deeper into relegation trouble as the Foxes maul them at the King Power

O's midfielder Wright says they had to stand up and be counted

Yesterday, 13:00 Jacob Ranson
Josh Wright celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient midfielder Josh Wright says they had to stand up and be counted for in the second-half as they earnt a late 1-1 draw with in-form Northampton Town.

O's boss Embleton 'astonished' at the difference in performance

Yesterday, 09:33 Jacob Ranson
Ross Embleton looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton admitted it was 'astonishing' to see the difference between the first and second half as they sealed a 1-1 draw with Northampton Town.

Leyton Orient salvage late point against Northampton

Tue, 21:48 Jacob Ranson at Brisbane Road
Josh Wright celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient (pic Simon O'Connor)

League Two: Leyton Orient 1 Northampton Town 1

Westley revealed as new Essex captain

Tue, 15:20
Tom Westley in batting action for Essex during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 26th September 2019

Essex have confirmed that Tom Westley has been appointed club captain to succeed Ryan ten Doeschate.

O's coach Embleton hoping to determine how far McAnuff is away from a return

Tue, 15:00 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff attempts to tackle an AFC Fylde opponent during the FA Trophy final (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton hopes they will soon be able to determine if they can get Jobi McAnuff back on the pitch.

Ten Doeschate steps down as Essex captain

Tue, 13:32
Essex skipper Ryan ten Doeschate with the Championship Trophy during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 26th September 2019

Essex have confirmed that Ryan ten Doeschate has stood down as club captain after four seasons leading the team.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Cauldron Foods Comedy Night Dispels Vegan Myths

The Nation’s favourite ‘accidentally vegan’ foods include, falafels, chips and Marmite.

Cauldron Foods' comedy night will give vegans the last laugh as Vegan comics dispel vegan myths.

Looking to rent in East London? Now you can afford it!

Lauren Knight
Folio London is a not-for-profit landlord, who are driven to inspire, support and champion renters in London. Photo credit: Folio London.

Riverside flats to let are coming on the market in East London - at highly competitive rents. Too good to be true? A not-for-profit landlord explains how it works…

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

Most read sport

Orient coach Embleton keen to capture more signings as they look to improve results

Ousseynou Cisse battle for the ball during a pre-season friendly at Stadium MK against Leicester City

O's coach Embleton hoping to determine how far McAnuff is away from a return

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff attempts to tackle an AFC Fylde opponent during the FA Trophy final (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O's boss Embleton 'astonished' at the difference in performance

Ross Embleton looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient coach Embleton angry with lack of competitiveness shown at Port Vale

Leyton Orient's head coach Ross Embleton

Leyton Orient salvage late point against Northampton

Josh Wright celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient (pic Simon O'Connor)

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Housing cheat caught renting council flat in Whitechapel for years while owning a house

Khaleda Begum rented council flat in Whitechapel while owning a house in Ilford. Picture: Google

Debt: Tower Hamlets councillors call for universal credit to be scrapped

Deputy mayor Rachel Blake. Picture: LBTH

Fifth man charged with murder by police investigating Whitechapel shooting

Iron Miah died after being shot in the head. Picture: Met Police

Thief swipes Poplar pet shop’s charity tin

This is the moment a woman takes a charity tin from Pets Paradise in Poplar. Picture: Submitted

Stepney GP practice manager dedicates her national award to ‘superhero’ admin staff

Virginia Patania, who manages Jubilee Street Practice, was recongised at the 2019 General Practice Awards. Picture: NHS Tower Hamlets CCG

Latest from the East London Advertiser

O’s midfielder Wright revealed he felt the pressure of the penalty

Josh Wright of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019

West Ham slump to another crushing defeat against rampant Leicester

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals reacts after Leicester City's Ayoze Perez (not pictured) scores his side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester.

Work to begin in May on Bethnal Green road layout changes

The first traffic restrictions will be around Arnold Circus and Old Bethnal Green Road. PictureL Isabel Infantes

O’s midfielder Wright says they had to stand up and be counted

Josh Wright celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient (pic Simon O'Connor)

O’s boss Embleton ‘astonished’ at the difference in performance

Ross Embleton looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists