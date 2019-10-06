O's paid emotional tribute to Edinburgh at Northampton Town

Leyton Orient players celebrate a goal (Pic: Simon O'Connor) Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient and Northampton Town supporters both paid tribute to former manager Justin Edinburgh ahead of the match on the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The O's sealed a 1-0 victory thanks to a 57th strike from attacker James Brophy at Sixfields Stadium following a minute's applause.

Coach Ross Embleton admitted it was very emotional but tried not to think about it too much.

"I don't particularly look forward to them if I'm brutally honest, I didn't actually think about it until I got off the coach, then I thought he was manager here and it never really hit me," Embleton said.

"Someone then said there is a minute's applause, I try to avoid them as much as I can in terms of its tough, and it's very tough to start a game of football after having to go through the emotion again.

"Something again that caught up with me, I wasn't able to look around to see how everyone else dealt with it.

You may also want to watch:

"I know the gaffer's time here didn't end particularly great but the reception that certain elements of the crowd gave him and what our support always give and the respect they show him that was certainly deserved."

Embleton also hopes Edinburgh the O's win as they ended a seven games winless streak in League Two after a slow start to the campaign.

"I think he would have enjoyed the result, so hopefully he's smiling up there, and I'm sure he'll enjoy a G&T off the back of that one."

The former Swindon Town assistant manager also revealed he thoroughly enjoyed the result and made it known come the final whistle.

"I enjoyed it with them at the end," he said.

"I looked this morning and spoke with Elliot Byrne (media officer) on the coach and asked how many were we expecting and at the time it was 700 tickets sold.

"I knew we would be well backed and well followed, so I'm delighted we were able to enjoy that moment together."

He added: "We asked the boys last week to give us a building block and we gave ourselves that by getting a late point and then we've taken another step forward."