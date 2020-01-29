Leyton Orient still actively looking for new signings

Leyton Orient still actively looking for a couple more signing before the January transfer window slams shut on Friday.

The O's have already moved to bring in goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux, midfielders Ouss Cisse and George Marsh, as well as striker Danny Johnson this month while letting Dale Gorman and James Alabi leave on loan.

But the work is not done for head coach Ross Embleton who has openly admitted they thought they were close to another signing late last week.

"We've been driving a number of things over the last week and I said on the weekend that Friday we were close to making a signing which wasn't actually Danny Johnson, frustratingly it got pulled through no fault of our own.

"It's something that we've continued to try strive to do again this week, I don't want to stand here and say it's going to happen today or tomorrow morning, as sometimes it's in the hands of other people."

The O's are still searching for a few more additions if possible but Embleton admits they won't force anything through and wants to make sure they add the right players.

"I'm hoping, we're trying, and looking to make sure we bring in the right personnel," he admitted.

"Do we want to just go out and sign someone so we can all rub our hands together about a new player, certainly not, it's got to be right for the club, right for the person, and right for the team to make us better and stronger as we look to push on."