Orient start League Two campaign at home to Cheltenham

Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis and owner Kent Teague join the players and staff in celebrating winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

The O's will play three of their first five matches back in the Football League at Brisbane Road

Leyton Orient will start the 2019/20 League Two season at home to Cheltenham Town on August 3.