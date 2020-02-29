Search

Advanced search

O's youngsters Ogie and Janata both feature for loan clubs

PUBLISHED: 16:00 03 March 2020

Dejuane Taylor of Harlow Town and Leyton Orient defender Shadrach Ogie (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Dejuane Taylor of Harlow Town and Leyton Orient defender Shadrach Ogie (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient youngsters Shadrach Ogie and Arthur Janata both featured at the weekend for their respective loan clubs.

Defender Ogie played the full 90 minutes of Dover Athletic's 3-0 defeat to Solihull Moors, who took the points thanks to a brace from Callum Howe and an own goal from Aaron Simpson at Damson Park.

Dover now sit eighth in the National League table after that loss, just one spot outside of the play-off places.

You may also want to watch:

And the Kent club will now host fellow play-off chasing rivals Yeovil Town this upcoming weekend where Ogie will hope to feature once again.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Janata featured for Harlow Town in their 1-0 defeat to Chalfont St Peter in their Isthmian League South Central clash.

Jandir Goncalvez-Da Cruz netted an own goal to hand the visitors all three points at the Harlow Arena.

Janata is expected to start inbetween the sticks again when they travel away to in-form Bracknell Town.

Latest East London Sports News

O's youngsters Ogie and Janata both feature for loan clubs

56 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
Dejuane Taylor of Harlow Town and Leyton Orient defender Shadrach Ogie (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient youngsters Shadrach Ogie and Arthur Janata both featured at the weekend for their respective loan clubs.

BBL: London Lions 99 Leicester Riders 65

Yesterday, 18:19 Duncan Hooper
Action from London Lions win over Leicester (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions dominated against Leicester Riders, taking a huge 34-point victory and snapping the Riders' six-game winning streak in front of a huge crowd of 2,845 at the Copper Box Arena.

West Ham's Rice reaches super century but he is not in the top10 for Hammers

Yesterday, 17:14 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Declan Rice (centre) and Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

There are 13 West Ham players who reached the landmark at a younger age than Declan

West Ham's pace and support for Haller is the key to victory over Southampton

Yesterday, 12:42 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (centre, floor) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Attacking formation pays dividends for Moyes and his Hammers

O's youngster Shabani joins Bishop's Stortford on loan

Yesterday, 08:48 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient players training at Brisbane Road (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient youngster Brendon Shabani has joined Isthmian Premier Division outfit Bishop's Stortford on a one-month Liam.

West Ham grab vital win with three-goal blast against Southampton

Saturday, February 29, 2020 Steve Blowers at the London Stadium
West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (centre, floor) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

The Hammers haul themselves out of the relegation zone with priceless win

Nominate now for grassroots football awards

Saturday, February 29, 2020
Sir Geoff Hurst is a McDonald's Ambassador (pic Matt Bunn/The FA)

Nominations are officially open for this year's FA & McDonald's Grassroots Football Awards.

Grow the Game funding available for football clubs

Saturday, February 29, 2020
Grow the Game funding is available to local football clubs

Grow the Game is back for the tenth year in a row, with £1.5million available for clubs to turn their aspirations of creating new female and disability teams into reality.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East partners with ELAM college to support local talent

Hannah Gosset
All Points East is returning to Victoria Park from May 22-31 with two weekends of live music and a community festival. Photo: Tom Hancock

Festival organisers AEG Presents will once again be providing a variety of exciting opportunities for young people at this year's event

How to rent a furnished, riverside apartment in East London

Abigail Brown
Riverside, furnished flats to let are coming on the market in East London. Picture: Folio London

Looking to rent in London? Securing the keys to a new home in any big city can be an ordeal but there is a way to avoid the common pitfalls of London rentals - dodgy landlords, dubious décor and downright dicey security.

Cauldron Foods Comedy Night Dispels Vegan Myths

The Nation’s favourite ‘accidentally vegan’ foods include, falafels, chips and Marmite.

Cauldron Foods' comedy night will give vegans the last laugh as Vegan comics dispel vegan myths.

Most read sport

West Ham's Rice reaches super century but he is not in the top10 for Hammers

West Ham United's Declan Rice (centre) and Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

BBL: London Lions 99 Leicester Riders 65

Action from London Lions win over Leicester (pic Graham Hodges)

O's youngster Shabani joins Bishop's Stortford on loan

Leyton Orient players training at Brisbane Road (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

O's expecting to make changes for Forest Green Rovers clash

Scott Cuthbert of Stevenage and Conor Wilkinson of Leyton Orient during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Bethnal Green United shocked by Southend Manor defeat

Marlon Campbell of Bethnal Green appeals to his team - Bethnal Green United vs London APSA - Essex Senior League Football at Mile End Stadium - 28/10/09 - MANDATORY CREDIT: Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO - Self billing applies where appropriate - Tel: 0845 094 6026

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

‘Massive hardship’: Tenants in Poplar charged four times national average for their heating

Phoenix Works near the Limehouse Cut. Right: A pre-payment meter in Hawkshaw Court falls into the negative figures; Mayor John Biggs has promised to intervene. Pictures: Submitted/Mike Brooke

Jailed: ‘brutal’ knifeman who stabbed an emergency worker at Royal London Hospital

Mohammed Uddin, 35, jailed for almost 13 yerars for stabbing hospital emergency worker. Picture: Met Police

Tower Hamlets uses new information-sharing powers to recover ‘up to £2.4m’ in unpaid council tax

Tower Hamlets Council is working with HMRC to recover unpaid council tax. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

Jailed: Gang members who carried out ‘vicious’ attack in Mile End Road

Jailed: Adnan Choudhury and Tanbir Hussain. Picture: MPS

Victoria Park fireworks display: Tower Hamlets councillors agree not to ask Hackney Council to pay

Fireworks in Victoria Park. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Latest from the East London Advertiser

O’s youngsters Ogie and Janata both feature for loan clubs

Dejuane Taylor of Harlow Town and Leyton Orient defender Shadrach Ogie (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Students at Queen Mary University chalk up 440 pledges to end race hate crime

Trophy that says it all... We don't stand for race hate on our college campus! Picture: LBTH

Town planning visionaries at Tower Hamlets up for Royal Institute’s national award

How Tower Hamlets town planners see the future of Whitechapel. Picture: LBTH

‘Massive hardship’: Tenants in Poplar charged four times national average for their heating

Phoenix Works near the Limehouse Cut. Right: A pre-payment meter in Hawkshaw Court falls into the negative figures; Mayor John Biggs has promised to intervene. Pictures: Submitted/Mike Brooke

BBL: London Lions 99 Leicester Riders 65

Action from London Lions win over Leicester (pic Graham Hodges)
Drive 24