O’s youngsters Ogie and Janata both feature for loan clubs

Leyton Orient youngsters Shadrach Ogie and Arthur Janata both featured at the weekend for their respective loan clubs.

Defender Ogie played the full 90 minutes of Dover Athletic's 3-0 defeat to Solihull Moors, who took the points thanks to a brace from Callum Howe and an own goal from Aaron Simpson at Damson Park.

Dover now sit eighth in the National League table after that loss, just one spot outside of the play-off places.

And the Kent club will now host fellow play-off chasing rivals Yeovil Town this upcoming weekend where Ogie will hope to feature once again.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Janata featured for Harlow Town in their 1-0 defeat to Chalfont St Peter in their Isthmian League South Central clash.

Jandir Goncalvez-Da Cruz netted an own goal to hand the visitors all three points at the Harlow Arena.

Janata is expected to start inbetween the sticks again when they travel away to in-form Bracknell Town.