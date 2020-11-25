Search

Leyton Orient looking to tie down Johnson to new deal

PUBLISHED: 10:00 26 November 2020

Connor Hall of Harrogate Town and Danny Johnson of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

Connor Hall of Harrogate Town and Danny Johnson of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton has revealed the club is already working on a number of contract extensions for players, including top goal scorer Danny Johnson.

Danny Johnson of Leyton Orient scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020Danny Johnson of Leyton Orient scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

The 27-year-old has already netted 12 goals this campaign after joining in January from Dundee and the boss knows the club is looking to tie the striker down to a new deal, along with a few others.

Embleton will be hoping the O’s can get some of the deals done as they continue to plan for the future although focus for him remains on the current season.

“There are a few players that have been approached in the last couple of weeks about potential contracts. I would like to think all of those approached will be in progress soon,” he said.

“I’m sure those will be followed up so we can try to get a few people signed and prepared.

“We have to be fully aware that throughout the summer and the lockdown we had a settled squad with not a huge turnover of players.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s very important as we work our way through the season that we work out the players that are going to be here for the longer term, secured and knowing that we’ve got them, and then we can build around.”

The O’s travel to Port Vale on Saturday after being due to host Bradford City last night on the back of a 3-0 win over Harrogate Town at the weekend.

Johnson hit a hat-trick for O’s to seal the points, but Embleton said: “We can’t get carried away as this game has a knack of catching you by surprise. We felt we were great for a little while, went on a four-game run, but as quick as that happened we had a dodgy couple of weeks.”

Myles Judd, Craig Clay, Lee Angol and Ruel Sotiriou are all edging close to returns but the trip to Vale Park might be too soon.

“Juddy is back training, we just have to get him physically prepared to play a game now, which will come from training,” the boss revealed.

“Craig Clay has done some extensively running so we will have to see how he responds to that.

“Lee Angol I expect to be back in training and I would also put Ruel Sotiriou back in that category as well so we should see them all back amongst the group next week.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

