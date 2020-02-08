Brophy wants O’s to continue building momentum as they push for a strong final run in

Search

PUBLISHED: 16:00 10 February 2020

Orient players celebrate James Brophy's goal (pic Simon O'Connor)

Orient players celebrate James Brophy's goal (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient wide-man James Brophy says they must continue building momentum as they look for a strong end to the season.

Orient's Craig Clay in action against Macclesfield (pic Simon O'Connor)Orient's Craig Clay in action against Macclesfield (pic Simon O'Connor)

The O's drew 1-1 with Macclesfield Town on Saturday despite a dominant performance but the 25-year-old insists they must remain positive due to the recent performances.

The former Swindon Town man, who has been playing at left-back recently, knows they can match anyone in League Two on their day.

"As a team recently I think we've been playing positive and we just need to continue to look forward, take each game as it comes and finish as high as we can," Brophy said.

"The last few games we've built some momentum, we need to carry that on, the positive thinking and focus on what we're doing well.

"I think we've showed a lot of times this season that when we're playing well and executing our game plan that we're a match for most teams in this division."

Brophy felt the draw with the Silkmen was frustrating as they sat deep and played defensive which is something the O's have not experienced too much of this campaign.

"I think we've been on a good run the last few games, I think this is the first time that a team has come and set up to maybe frustrate us and defend against us, and maybe not play their game plan.

"I think we found it difficult at times to deal with that, to play our usual way, and the way we've found success in the last few games.

"We managed to break them down well at times, created chances, and then it was frustrating to almost sit back and lean on that lead instead of pushing forward getting the second and killing the game off."

"We're probably less used to that this year, we got used to it last year in terms of having to break teams down and be patient, and we were today (Saturday) up until we scored then we kind of sat back on our lead."

Brophy found the net in the 75th minute to give the O's a 1-0 lead before Macclesfield equalises in injury time thanks to Jacob Blyth,

"The way they set up, they defended the box really well, they had two banks of four almost so it needed a good number of us in attack.

"It was a good pass from Craig (Clay) in between the full-back and centre-back."

Brophy wants O's to continue building momentum as they push for a strong final run in

