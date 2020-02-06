Search

Advanced search

O's Embleton says they now have competition for places ahead of Silkmen clash

PUBLISHED: 09:00 07 February 2020

George Marsh of Leyton Orient and Charlie Lakin of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

George Marsh of Leyton Orient and Charlie Lakin of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton insists they have plenty of competition for places following the closure of the January transfer window, writes Jacob Ranson.

Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient scores the third goal for his team and celebrates during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient scores the third goal for his team and celebrates during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

The O's head into a busy week with back-to-back home fixtures against Macclesfield Town and Mansfield Town who both sit below them in League Two.

They welcome the Silkmen to Brisbane Road on Saturday, before also hosting the Stags on the Tuesday night.

Head coach Embleton moved to bring in the likes of goalkeeper Lawrence Vigoroux, Ouss Cisse, Kazaiah Sterling, Danny Johnson and extend the loan deal of George Marsh during the window and it has increased competition.

"It's taken us a little bit longer than we wanted it to, obviously we got Lawrence done quickly, Cisse not long after him and the same with George Marsh," Embleton said.

Terence Vancooten of Stevenage and Jordan Maguire-Drew of Leyton Orient during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020Terence Vancooten of Stevenage and Jordan Maguire-Drew of Leyton Orient during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

"I think what we've now managed to do is create competition for places and once these boys come back we've got a packed and healthy squad.

You may also want to watch:

"Cisse is in direct competition with Hector Kyprianou, Josh Wright and Craig Clay with 'Marshy' when he goes back into that position.

"Joe Widdowson can't get back into the team because of James Brophy's performances and then the strikers have got stern competition at all times now which is what we need."

O's head into the fixtures on the back of a comfortable 3-0 win over basement-club Stevenage at the weekend and the boss feels they now have plenty to build on moving forward, including the defensive partnership of youngsters Marvin Ekpiteta and Dan Happe.

"Marvin is outstanding, he's obviously found himself. Like a lot of people he has been in and out of the team this year, but in the last few weeks he's really grabbed hold of the opportunity," said Embleton.

"I think his performances have been the same for the last three and a half games. Dan Happe alongside him as well, they've really complemented each other, their athleticism, ability to defend, they've also added aggression to their performances."

Conor Wilkinson and youngster Ruel Sotiriou are also starting to form a real partnership up front for the O's in the last few games.

"He (Wilkinson) gives us a real platform to build on, his movement is very clever, I think because of his size and athleticism he moves defenders around and it opened up opportunities for Ruel to score."

Latest East London Sports News

O's Embleton says they now have competition for places ahead of Silkmen clash

5 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
George Marsh of Leyton Orient and Charlie Lakin of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton insists they have plenty of competition for places following the closure of the January transfer window, writes Jacob Ranson.

Hockey: Wapping men beat Old Loughts to extend lead

Yesterday, 14:30
Wapping's men celebrate (pic Iain McAuslan)

Wapping's men moved eight points clear at the top of the Conference East table following a 3-0 win over Old Loughts.

West Ham fans Foodbank proves a great success

Yesterday, 12:58 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Graeme Howlett of fans website KUMB and foodbank founder John Ratomski before the last home game

Plan is to carry on collecting for the rest of the season

West Ham bring in former skipper Kevin Nolan on coaching staff

Yesterday, 11:00 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Kevin Nolan celebrates scoring (pic: Stephen Pond/Empics)

Hammers add Nolan and former England coach Paul Nevin to backroom staff

Six Nations: Saracens six start for England in Scotland

Yesterday, 10:54
England's Maro Itoje (centre left) and Owen Farrell (centre) looks dejected during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Stade de France, Paris.

England head coach Eddie Jones has named six Saracens in his starting XV for the Six Nations clash with Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Hockey: East London women tame Magpies to remain top

Yesterday, 09:30
East London's women face the camera

East London's women maintained their hold on top spot in the East League Premier Division with a 3-2 win over Harleston Magpies.

Embleton hoping O's and Spurs link can flourish

Wed, 11:00 Jacob Ranson
George Marsh of Leyton Orient and Charlie Lakin of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton is hoping the club's relationship with Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur can flourish moving forward.

I've been working on my left foot with Jobi says young O's striker Sotiriou after double

Tue, 09:00 Jacob Ranson
Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Leyton Orient striker Ruel Sotiriou has revealed that player/coach Jobi McAnuff has been working with him to improve on his finishing in training.

PROMOTED CONTENT

How to rent a furnished, riverside apartment in East London

Abigail Brown
Riverside, furnished flats to let are coming on the market in East London. Picture: Folio London

Looking to rent in London? Securing the keys to a new home in any big city can be an ordeal but there is a way to avoid the common pitfalls of London rentals - dodgy landlords, dubious décor and downright dicey security.

Cauldron Foods Comedy Night Dispels Vegan Myths

The Nation’s favourite ‘accidentally vegan’ foods include, falafels, chips and Marmite.

Cauldron Foods' comedy night will give vegans the last laugh as Vegan comics dispel vegan myths.

Looking to rent in East London? Now you can afford it!

Lauren Knight
Folio London is a not-for-profit landlord, who are driven to inspire, support and champion renters in London. Photo credit: Folio London.

Riverside flats to let are coming on the market in East London - at highly competitive rents. Too good to be true? A not-for-profit landlord explains how it works…

Most read sport

I've been working on my left foot with Jobi says young O's striker Sotiriou after double

Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Boss Embleton delighted with O's game management in Stevenage win

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Lucky West Ham boss? Maybe, but brave substitutions are the key to first win

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic before the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

O's midfielder Clay says threat of strike duo put Fylde on the back foot

O's Craig Clay (pic Simon O'Connor)

West Ham fans Foodbank proves a great success

Graeme Howlett of fans website KUMB and foodbank founder John Ratomski before the last home game

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

A £10 raffle ticket could win you this Bethnal Green flat

The two-bedroom flat in Bethnal Green is being raffled off. Picture: Raffle House

Raine’s school closure date announced

Raine's Foundation School. Picture: Mike Brooke

Bethnal Green man and his mother appear in court following £50m burglary of Tamara Ecclestone’s home

Tamara Ecclestone. Picture: Paul Bennett

Guiness World Record attempt at largest onion bhaji due to take place in Shadwell

Oli Khan will be attempting to break the world record for the largest onion bhaji. Picture: Martin Griffiths

Courier fraud warning as six men from Tower Hamlets arrested in connection to theft of £200k

Six men from Tower Hamlets were arrested as part of an investigation into courier fraud in Kent. Picture: Anthony Devlin / PA Images.

Latest from the East London Advertiser

O’s Embleton says they now have competition for places ahead of Silkmen clash

George Marsh of Leyton Orient and Charlie Lakin of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Hockey: Wapping men beat Old Loughts to extend lead

Wapping's men celebrate (pic Iain McAuslan)

West Ham fans Foodbank proves a great success

Graeme Howlett of fans website KUMB and foodbank founder John Ratomski before the last home game

West Ham bring in former skipper Kevin Nolan on coaching staff

West Ham United's Kevin Nolan celebrates scoring (pic: Stephen Pond/Empics)

Six Nations: Saracens six start for England in Scotland

England's Maro Itoje (centre left) and Owen Farrell (centre) looks dejected during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Stade de France, Paris.
Drive 24