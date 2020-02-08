O's coach Embleton 'frustrated' to draw with Macclesfield

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton extremely 'frustrated' to draw 1-1 with Macclesfield Town after a dominant performance.

The O's only managed to break the deadlock in the 75th minute through left-back James Brophy but it was cancelled out in the 91st minute by Silkmen striker Jacob Blyth at Brisbane Road.

But the boss was most disappointed in the way they played in the final 15 minutes after taking the lead.

"I'm very frustrated because I think we've played well recently and a team have come here today (Saturday) and I think it showed with the respect they showed us in terms of getting a lot of men behind the ball and trying to stop us from playing," Embleton said.

"I think there was one team out there that were hell-bent on trying to win the game and there was one team out there that were here for a draw, which they got so full credit to them.

"The message to the boys and what the real disappointment is that we get our noses in front, which I'll be honest I didn't feel was going to come today, and I felt like we almost waited for the equaliser to come.

"I think we didn't really show enough initiative to put Macclesfield on the back foot, to really try and force Macclesfield back.

"I think (we did) across the first half, but I think in the latter stages we looked as if we were content to try and sit back and soak it up rather than be a bit more positive in the way that we manage the game, which we did really well last week."

Embleton was quick to heap praise on James Brophy's after another positive performance from the left-back who also managed to get himself on the scoresheet.

"It was another positive performance by James Brophy at left-back today, albeit we probably couldn't get him up the pitch as much as we would like to with his strengths going forward that showed when we got him into those areas.

"His runs from a deeper position are a real threat and it was a fantastic pass from Craig Clay. We talk a lot about how we try to break down an opposition's defence in those deep areas, it was a great pass, a great run and a fantastic finish."