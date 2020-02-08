Search

Advanced search

O's coach Embleton 'frustrated' to draw with Macclesfield

PUBLISHED: 09:39 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:39 10 February 2020

O's head coach Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

O's head coach Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Simon O’Connor Photography simon@simonocnnor.co.uk Mobile 07958 573219

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton extremely 'frustrated' to draw 1-1 with Macclesfield Town after a dominant performance.

O's James Brophy celebrates with Ousse Cisse (pic Simon O'Connor)O's James Brophy celebrates with Ousse Cisse (pic Simon O'Connor)

The O's only managed to break the deadlock in the 75th minute through left-back James Brophy but it was cancelled out in the 91st minute by Silkmen striker Jacob Blyth at Brisbane Road.

But the boss was most disappointed in the way they played in the final 15 minutes after taking the lead.

"I'm very frustrated because I think we've played well recently and a team have come here today (Saturday) and I think it showed with the respect they showed us in terms of getting a lot of men behind the ball and trying to stop us from playing," Embleton said.

"I think there was one team out there that were hell-bent on trying to win the game and there was one team out there that were here for a draw, which they got so full credit to them.

O's Ruel Sotiriou battles it out with Fiacre Kelleher (pic Simon O'Connor)O's Ruel Sotiriou battles it out with Fiacre Kelleher (pic Simon O'Connor)

You may also want to watch:

"The message to the boys and what the real disappointment is that we get our noses in front, which I'll be honest I didn't feel was going to come today, and I felt like we almost waited for the equaliser to come.

"I think we didn't really show enough initiative to put Macclesfield on the back foot, to really try and force Macclesfield back.

"I think (we did) across the first half, but I think in the latter stages we looked as if we were content to try and sit back and soak it up rather than be a bit more positive in the way that we manage the game, which we did really well last week."

Embleton was quick to heap praise on James Brophy's after another positive performance from the left-back who also managed to get himself on the scoresheet.

"It was another positive performance by James Brophy at left-back today, albeit we probably couldn't get him up the pitch as much as we would like to with his strengths going forward that showed when we got him into those areas.

"His runs from a deeper position are a real threat and it was a fantastic pass from Craig Clay. We talk a lot about how we try to break down an opposition's defence in those deep areas, it was a great pass, a great run and a fantastic finish."

Latest East London Sports News

O's coach Embleton 'frustrated' to draw with Macclesfield

15 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
O's head coach Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton extremely 'frustrated' to draw 1-1 with Macclesfield Town after a dominant performance.

BBL: Newcastle 108 London Lions 97

Yesterday, 16:33 Duncan Hooper
London Lions in action at Newcastle (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions came away empty-handed after a high-scoring affair against the Eagles in the North East.

West Ham match at Manchester City postponed because of adverse weather

Yesterday, 12:24 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United manager David Moyes will have more time to prepare his team for Liverpool

Storm Ciara puts paid to Premier League clash

FIH Pro League: GB men win, women take shoot-out spoils

Yesterday, 09:10
Great Britain's men celebrate a goal against New Zealand (pic GB Hockey)

Great Britain's men eased to a 3-0 win over New Zealand, while the women won a shoot-out following a 2-2 draw against their rivals.

League Two: Leyton Orient 1 Macclesfield Town 1

Saturday, February 8, 2020 Jacob Ranson
O's James Brophy attacks (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient suffered injury time heartache as Jacob Blyth's 92nd-minute goal denied them victory at Brisbane Road.

FIH Pro League: Great Britain women beat New Zealand

Saturday, February 8, 2020
Great Britain's women celebrate a goal against New Zealand (pic GB Hockey)

Great Britain's women eased to their first victory in the 2020 FIH Hockey Pro League with a dominant victory over New Zealand in Auckland.

'An Evening with Paul Parker' to support Prostate Cancer UK

Saturday, February 8, 2020
Paul Parker supports Prostate Cancer UK

Former England defender Paul Parker will join Prostate Cancer UK to talk QPR, Manchester United, England and why he's joined the biggest ride in football at a Q&A event later this month.

World's best skateboarders back in London

Friday, February 7, 2020
Leticia Bufoni in action

The world's premier professional skateboarding series, Street League Skateboarding (SLS), returns to the Copper Box Arena later this year.

PROMOTED CONTENT

How to rent a furnished, riverside apartment in East London

Abigail Brown
Riverside, furnished flats to let are coming on the market in East London. Picture: Folio London

Looking to rent in London? Securing the keys to a new home in any big city can be an ordeal but there is a way to avoid the common pitfalls of London rentals - dodgy landlords, dubious décor and downright dicey security.

Cauldron Foods Comedy Night Dispels Vegan Myths

The Nation’s favourite ‘accidentally vegan’ foods include, falafels, chips and Marmite.

Cauldron Foods' comedy night will give vegans the last laugh as Vegan comics dispel vegan myths.

Looking to rent in East London? Now you can afford it!

Lauren Knight
Folio London is a not-for-profit landlord, who are driven to inspire, support and champion renters in London. Photo credit: Folio London.

Riverside flats to let are coming on the market in East London - at highly competitive rents. Too good to be true? A not-for-profit landlord explains how it works…

Most read sport

League Two: Leyton Orient 1 Macclesfield Town 1

O's James Brophy attacks (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

O's coach Embleton 'frustrated' to draw with Macclesfield

O's head coach Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

BBL: Newcastle 108 London Lions 97

London Lions in action at Newcastle (pic Graham Hodges)

Five-star O's start pre-season with comfortable win

Conor Wilkinson of Leyton Orient scores the second goal for the O's against Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

York Hall hosts World Chase Tag European Championship finals

Blacklist celebrate becoming the PRO 2GO World Chase Tag European Champions (pic: Ollie Dixon/Ready10).

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Man stabbed and sprayed with corrosive substance on Isle of Dogs

A crime scene is in place in Westferry Road. Picture: MPS

Teenager found stabbed in Poplar

A teenager was found stabbed in Sturry Street, Poplar last night (February 6). Picture: Google

Euston Arch finds its way ‘back home’ after 50 years languishing in River Lea

1938... Euston Arch in its heyday

Robbers sentenced for terrying knife-point attacks on sex workers

The men caught on CCTV. Picture: Met Police

Poplar man arrested on suspicion of murder and burglary after 51-year-old man dies in hospital

Marc Allen has died in hospital. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

O’s coach Embleton ‘frustrated’ to draw with Macclesfield

O's head coach Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Celebrate love with a night of comedy, music, spoken word and dance in Shoreditch this Valentine’s Day

Ashley J presents Lovers & Friends at Rich Mix this Valentine's Day. Picture: Rich Mix

BBL: Newcastle 108 London Lions 97

London Lions in action at Newcastle (pic Graham Hodges)

West Ham match at Manchester City postponed because of adverse weather

West Ham United manager David Moyes will have more time to prepare his team for Liverpool

FIH Pro League: GB men win, women take shoot-out spoils

Great Britain's men celebrate a goal against New Zealand (pic GB Hockey)
Drive 24