Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend). Mathew Parri Thomas 2016

A FIFA 20 organised by Leyton Orient will now be raising money for financially-struggling teams as well as charity.

The club has invited other clubs from across the globe to take part in a 128-team tournament on the latest instalment of the FIFA franchise.

The Ultimate Quaran-Team competition is now taking donations to help those that need it through the coronavirus outbreak – despite it originally it starting as fun to keep football fans engaged.

The club is looking to raise money for vital funding for EFL clubs who are going to have massive financial struggles (as of course will many industries across the world) during this time of fixture postponement.

With no matchday income for the foreseeable future football clubs are struggling and things will only get worse.

If this cause can play a small way for clubs going during an unprecedented time, then it would be an amazing force for good. 75% of money raised will be given to the EFL within 28 days.

Secondly, the remaining 25% will be split between for two very worthy causes. One is the EFL’s chosen charity ‘MIND’ (219830), and secondly in funding the all-important COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fundraiser by WHO.

“This is very much the brainchild of our innovative Media Team – Luke and Dan,” said Chief Executive Danny Macklin.

“This provides a fantastic opportunity to play a small part in providing some engaging content with football fans at this very difficult time.

“Furthermore and perhaps even more importantly it’s a chance to raise much needed funds for EFL clubs and two phenomenal causes.

“On behalf of Leyton Orient FC we want to thank everyone for their support and we very much wish everyone well.”

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ultimate-quaranteam to donate.