Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient’s FIFA tournament will also be a charity fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 12:19 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:19 17 March 2020

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

Mathew Parri Thomas 2016

A FIFA 20 organised by Leyton Orient will now be raising money for financially-struggling teams as well as charity.

The club has invited other clubs from across the globe to take part in a 128-team tournament on the latest instalment of the FIFA franchise.

The Ultimate Quaran-Team competition is now taking donations to help those that need it through the coronavirus outbreak – despite it originally it starting as fun to keep football fans engaged.

The club is looking to raise money for vital funding for EFL clubs who are going to have massive financial struggles (as of course will many industries across the world) during this time of fixture postponement.

With no matchday income for the foreseeable future football clubs are struggling and things will only get worse.

You may also want to watch:

If this cause can play a small way for clubs going during an unprecedented time, then it would be an amazing force for good. 75% of money raised will be given to the EFL within 28 days.

Secondly, the remaining 25% will be split between for two very worthy causes. One is the EFL’s chosen charity ‘MIND’ (219830), and secondly in funding the all-important COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fundraiser by WHO.

“This is very much the brainchild of our innovative Media Team – Luke and Dan,” said Chief Executive Danny Macklin.

“This provides a fantastic opportunity to play a small part in providing some engaging content with football fans at this very difficult time.

“Furthermore and perhaps even more importantly it’s a chance to raise much needed funds for EFL clubs and two phenomenal causes.

“On behalf of Leyton Orient FC we want to thank everyone for their support and we very much wish everyone well.”

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ultimate-quaranteam to donate.

Latest East London Sports News

Leyton Orient’s FIFA tournament will also be a charity fundraiser

12:19 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

A FIFA 20 organised by Leyton Orient will now be raising money for financially-struggling teams as well as charity.

Macklin says O’s will be prepared for whatever is next amid coronavirus outbreak

11:36 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

Leyton Orient chief executive Danny Macklin revealed they are planning for every possible scenario as a club and backing the experienced board to get them through these difficult times.

New captain Westley facing a longer wait to lead Essex after MCC clash is cancelled

07:00
Essex Alastair Cook and Tom Westley at the end of the Specsavers County Championship, Division One match at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.

Tom Westley was expecting to be shaking hands with Kumar Sangakkara on his first official outing as Essex captain.

Coronavirus: All hockey suspended

Yesterday, 19:04
Romford HC vs Upminster HC 3rd XI, East Region League Field Hockey at Bower Park Academy on 14th March 2020

In light of the ongoing effects of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and government advice, England Hockey has taken the decision to suspend its nationally run hockey activity.

Coronavirus: RFU suspends all rugby activity

Yesterday, 18:59
Action during Hendon RFC vs Cranbrook RFC, RFU Junior Vase Rugby Union at Allianz Park on 14th March 2020

Following government advice today, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) will suspend all rugby activity in England, at both professional and community level.

Essex Senior League suspend upcoming fixtures due to latest coronavirus update

Yesterday, 18:32 Jacob Ranson
Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 31st January 2020

The Essex Senior League has revealed that it will be suspending matches for the next 14 days following the government’s new measures.

Coronavirus: Boxing Road to Tokyo event suspended

Yesterday, 17:45
Empty seats in the stands during day three of the Boxing Road to Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifying event at the Copper Box Arena

In light of the constantly changing landscape worldwide, the IOC Boxing Task Force (BTF) has decided to suspend the current Boxing Road to Tokyo European qualifier in London, Great Britain, and subsequent Americas and final world qualifiers scheduled to take place in May.

Runners show stripes for Olympic Park Where’s Wally? fun run

Yesterday, 13:11 Emdad Rahman
Where's Wally run at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park (Pic: Emdad Rahman)

A fantastic collection of runners have come together to successfully participate in the 2020 Where’s Wally fun run.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East partners with ELAM college to support local talent

Hannah Gosset
All Points East is returning to Victoria Park from May 22-31 with two weekends of live music and a community festival. Photo: Tom Hancock

Festival organisers AEG Presents will once again be providing a variety of exciting opportunities for young people at this year’s event

How to rent a furnished, riverside apartment in East London

Abigail Brown
Riverside, furnished flats to let are coming on the market in East London. Picture: Folio London

Looking to rent in London? Securing the keys to a new home in any big city can be an ordeal but there is a way to avoid the common pitfalls of London rentals - dodgy landlords, dubious décor and downright dicey security.

Cauldron Foods Comedy Night Dispels Vegan Myths

The Nation’s favourite ‘accidentally vegan’ foods include, falafels, chips and Marmite.

Cauldron Foods’ comedy night will give vegans the last laugh as Vegan comics dispel vegan myths.

Most read sport

Macklin says O’s will be prepared for whatever is next amid coronavirus outbreak

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

Coronavirus: All hockey suspended

Romford HC vs Upminster HC 3rd XI, East Region League Field Hockey at Bower Park Academy on 14th March 2020

Orient announce new shirt sponsorship deal with Dream Team

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Play With A Legend).

O’s loan in former Barking youngster Reynolds from Newport

Lamar Reynolds (right) in action for local non-league club Barking during the 2015/16 campaign (pic: Terry Gilbert).

Leyton Orient’s FIFA tournament will also be a charity fundraiser

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Coronavirus: Updates on cases in east London

The government expects to ask people over 70 to self-isolate very soon. Picture: PA

Tower Hamlets bin strike: Veolia to meet Unite the Union today

Refuse collectors and strike supporters on the picket line. Picture: Sophie Cox

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Van driver stopped in Isle of Dogs found to have £3m worth of class A drugs

Dean Garland was found with £3m worth of drugs and cash in two Transit vans. Picture: Met Police

Operation Continuum: 14 people arrested in Mile End for drugs offences

Drugs seized as the Operation Continuum warrants were executed in Mile End. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Leyton Orient’s FIFA tournament will also be a charity fundraiser

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

Coronavirus fear shuts Ability Bow therapy gym

Bow's unique therapy gymnasium holding its sessions at St Paul's Old Ford in St Stephen's Road. Picture: Ability Bow

Macklin says O’s will be prepared for whatever is next amid coronavirus outbreak

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

New captain Westley facing a longer wait to lead Essex after MCC clash is cancelled

Essex Alastair Cook and Tom Westley at the end of the Specsavers County Championship, Division One match at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.
Drive 24