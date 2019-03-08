Leyton Orient look to progress against unbeaten Jammers

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth

Leyton Orient will look to progress into the second round of the FA Cup when they take on Maldon & Tiptree this weekend, writes Jacob Ranson.

The O's will welcome the Jammers, who play in the Isthmian League North, to Brisbane Road on Sunday for a 12.45pm kick-off as they meet in the first round of the prestigious cup competition.

It will be the first-ever time the two clubs have played each other and O's head coach Carl Fletcher says it's an exciting occasion.

"FA Cup, it's exciting, so we'll be looking forward to that game," said the recently-appointed coach, who admitted they may rotate the squad slightly for the clash as he continues to assess the players after his opening few weeks in the job.

"I think we'll see it as it comes, we'll have a little look to see where we're at squad wise, as it's a busy period for us, then we'll assess it when we go into the game," he added.

"It may be an opportunity to give some of the players that haven't played lots of minutes since I've come in, so we can assess the squad fully."

It may come too soon for captain Jobi McAnuff and right-back Sam Ling who are both fighting their way back to full fitness, although Jamie Turley could feature in the clash.

"I think so, I think they'll be another few weeks yet, and I think it's important we get them fully into training and involved before they come into game situations," said Fletcher.

"We'll look for 'Turls' to get some minutes, he's been back in training for a couple of weeks, so the next step is to get him playing some games."

Wayne Brown's side are unbeaten in the Isthmian North after their opening eight fixtures.

The Jammers have beaten Royston Town (3-1), Chertsey Town (6-1), Wingate & Finchley (4-2), Histon (3-0) and Saffron Walden (2-1) to reach the first round for the first time in their history.

They are also still in the FA Trophy after also impressing in that cup competition as well - meaning they are unbeaten in all competitions heading into Sunday's tie.

It could be a chance for players like Jordan Maguire-Drew, Louis Dennis, Dale Gorman and a number of others to stake a claim for a spot in the O's starting line-up in the coming weeks after a bad run of form in League Two.

The O's head into the clash on the back of three games without a win since the arrival of new head coach Fletcher.