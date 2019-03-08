Search

O's boss Fletcher expects Maldon to pose a tough FA Cup test

PUBLISHED: 09:39 09 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:39 09 November 2019

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher expects Maldon & Tiptree to provide a tough test as they meet in the first round of the FA Cup this weekend.

The O's will welcome the Jammers to Brisbane Road on Sunday (12.45pm) as they bid to progress into the second round of the competition.

It will be the first-ever time the two clubs have played each other and O's head coach Carl Fletcher says it's an exciting occasion.

And he knows they can't take the Isthmian North outfit lightly as they have not lost yet this campaign in all competitions and will be full of confidence.

"It will be a tough game, I think any team we play in any round of the FA Cup is going to be a tough game, and we have to make sure we're where we need to be.

"Maldon are doing really well, they've been on a good run of form with lots of wins under their belts, so they'll be full of confidence.

"It will be an exciting game, it's always good to play in the FA Cup, and you want to do well and we'll be looking to do that."

The former Plymouth Argyle manager says he feels no more pressure ahead of the clash despite being the clear favourites.

"It's football, it doesn't matter what competition or kind of game it is, there is always pressure but it's an exciting competition the FA Cup.

"Any game we go into we'll try doing as much homework as we can and try preparing ourselves.

"It's important out attitude and application has to be spot on as like any game if it's not you can come unstuck."

Striker Conor Wilkinson picked up an injury on Saturday in their 1-0 defeat to Morecambe which forced him off the pitch and to miss out on the mid-week Leasing.com Trophy victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

The boss admitted the fixture may come just slightly too soon for the frontman as well as Lee Angol and full-back Sam Ling.

"I think so, but we'll have to wait and see, we'll assess it same as Lee and Lingy as well.

"They're getting close to full fitness, but we'll have to see where we're at."

