Fletcher: We know it's not good enough

Action from Leyton Orient v Maldon & Tiptree in the FA Cup. Picture: Simon O'Connor Simon O'Connor Photography simon@simonoconnor.co.uk 07958 573219

O's boss Carl Fletcher says he knows his side's FA Cup first round defeat to non-league Maldon & Tiptree on Sunday was not good enough.

Danny Parish opened the scoring for the Isthmian League North outfit before Jorome Slew struck in the 65th minute to put his side two up.

James Dayton did get a goal back for the home side but it was not enough to prevent a shock FA Cup exit and new boss Fletcher admits it was difficult to take.

"We know FA Cup games are always banana skins but from our point of view, really disappointed," he told the club.

"We had lots of possession, lots of chances, we didn't take them and there's a lot to improve on.

"It's a process to go forward and keep improving and try and work on things and we know it's not good enough.

"There's a lot to work on and lots of things we need to improve on.

"We know we need to win these games and that's disappointing from our point of view.

"We're really disappointed with the level we put out today and that's not something that we want going forward.

"But credit to Maldon and congratulations to them."

Josh Wright volleyed a third-minute chance over from Sam Ling's cross before Jordan Maguire-Drew saw a shot comfortably saved by Ben McNamara.

Sam Sargeant made a superb save from Parish on 21 minutes, while the O's went close eight minutes before half-time when Joe Widdowson found Wright, whose first-time effort was straight at McNamara.

But Parish cut in and fired past Sargeant to give his side the lead just before the break.

Slew was denied a goal early on in the second half for offside but soon doubled his side's advantage when he ran from inside his own half before powering a strike into the bottom corner.

The hosts hit back immediately when James Dayton chipped the ball over McNamara from Matt Harrold's knock-down but despite a late red card for Parish, Orient were knocked out of the FA Cup.

Despite the defeat, Fletcher says he was pleased with how young goalkeeper Sam Sargeant played.

He added: "I thought he did well on Wednesday and it was an opportunity for me to see him again.

"He looked confident and obviously did well."