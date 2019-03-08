Orient director Ling says there is no time scale on managerial appointment

(L-R) Director of Football Martin Ling, Leyton Orient vice chairman and principal investor Kent Teague and Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis during the FA Trophy Final match between Leyton Orient and AFC Fylde at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Winter/Icon Sport) 2019 Icon Sport

Leyton Orient director of football Martin Ling is not going to put a time scale on the appointment of a new head coach.

Ross Embleton has opted to revert to his role of assistant coach following a stint as interim head coach after the tragic passing of Justin Edinburgh in June.

The O's now sit fourth from bottom in League Two and Embleton decided this was the best decision for the club.

"I'm not going to put a time-scale on it; I don't want to rush it.

"I'm very confident Ross, Danny and Jobi can lead the team through whatever amount of games it might be, it could be one, maybe two, maybe three.

"I'm confident they can lead us through that and we can take our time."

The former manager himself Ling revealed how they will deal with the process to appoint a new head coach.

"My phone has been very lively," he revealed.

"The process is quite simple really, we're now inviting people to apply for the job, the way that Ross has made the decision allows us to get the trawler net out.

"We will then reduce that to a number of around six that I will see and have a coffee with and then I will put whatever candidates out of those six in-front of the board and we will come out of that with the manager."

Ling was also keen to praise Embleton, Danny Webb and player-coach Jobi McAnuff for their work so far during a difficult time this campaign.

"I can remember saying to him that it's going to be turbulent waters, I said to him I'd be shoulder to shoulder with him through the turbulent waters but you're going to be the man at the helm steering the ship through.

"I didn't know what those waters would look like because we'd never been through the situation we'd been put through with Justin's passing.

"It has been tough for all concerned but Ross has been at the forefront of that and been a brilliant captain and leader to be able to steer that ship to where we are today."

He added: "Ok, we're fourth from bottom in League Two but he has steered us through those turbulent, turbulent times and now it is about adding something to the mix.

"First thing I want to go out there from this football club, from Nigel (Travis) and Kent (Teague) and me, is the admiration that we have for Ross, Danny and Jobi as leaders of this Club, Ross especially.