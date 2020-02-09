Search

Advanced search

O's continue unbeaten run with Mansfield victory

PUBLISHED: 21:41 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 21:41 11 February 2020

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

League Two: Leyton Orient 2 Mansfield Town 1

O's Jordan Maguire-Drew and Macclesfield's Corey O'Keefe (pic Simon O'Connor)O's Jordan Maguire-Drew and Macclesfield's Corey O'Keefe (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient moved 16 points clear of the League Two relegation zone with a 2-1 victory over Mansfield Town.

A first-goal half strike from midfielder James Dayton and an own goal from Stags Mal Benning sealed the three points for the O's at Brisbane Road to make them unbeaten in three league fixtures.

Head coach Ross Embleton made four changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Macclesfield Town on the weekend with Ruel Sotiriou and Marvin Ekpiteta both missing out through injury while Josh Wright and Jordan Maguire-Drew were dropped to the bench.

The O's brought in Josh Coulson, Lee Angol and new signing Danny Johnson for his full debut, while James Dayton returned from his suspension following a red card against Northampton Town on January, 21.

The Stags put the ball in the back of the net in the fourth minute of play as striker Nicky Maynard latched onto the ball in behind the O's backline, but it was whistled down for offside as it left his foot and hit the bottom left corner.

The hosts then got into the game themselves and started moving the ball around nicely with defender Dan Happe sending a lovely cross pitch pass out to the right flank for Conor Wilkinson.

The Irishman laid the ball back for loanee Ouss Cisse who had his long range effort deflected out for a corner which amounted to nothing.

Although they got another corner less a minute later but failed to make the most of it once again in the seventh minute.

Five minutes later Angol was brought down by Stags captain Krystian Pearce to give the hosts a free-kick.

The former Shrewsbury Town attacker fired the free-kick on goal forcing Bobby Olejnik to palmed it out before the O's whipped it back into the box.

The cross found Happe who rang a shot off the post from 10 yards out before the ball bounced out to Wilkinson who then sent an effort over the crossbar.

You may also want to watch:

In the 22nd minute striker Johnson challenged goalkeeper Olejnik to an incoming ball from George Marsh and he dropped it but Mansfield were awarded a free-kick.

O's James Dayton whipped in a free-kick shortly after and found Wilkinson the back post, but he was denied by Olejnik as Johnson looked to dig for a rebound.

Goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux was called into action in the 36th minute as he tipped a Maynard shot wide as CJ Hamilton raced down the left flank before picking the striker out inside the box.

On the stroke of halt-time Dayton broke the deadlock as he crept a shot underneath Olejnik after the O's moved the ball around the box nicely while he waited patiently out on the right for the ball to come to his feet.

Early in the second-half Cisse dragged a left-footed shot through a sea of bodies but it trickled wide before the Stags striker Maynard headed towards goal down the other end but it went straight at Vigouroux.

In the 56th minute Wilkinson tried his luck from 50 yards out after a poor clearance from Olejnik before the attacker then jinxed through the Mansfield into the box moments later before going down inside the box very easily.

The visitors equalised shortly after in the 61st minute as Kelland Watts headed beyond Vigouroux from point blank range as he gets on the end of an incoming corner.

Eleven minutes later Mal Benning's strike was deflected into the gloves of Vigouroux from the edge of the area as he got forward.

But in the 74th minute of play the O's restored their lead as substitute Jordan Maguire-Drew whipped in a deep cross that was turned in by Stags Benning at the back post who was under pressure from striker Angol.

The O's then didn't sit back of their laurels and kept attacking, with a few shots being deflected wide, and a number of corners in the latter stages of the contest.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Marsh, Coulson, Happe, Brophy, Cisse, Clay, Dayton (Wright 66), Angol, Wilkinson, Johnson (Maguire-Drew 69).

Unused subs: Sargeant, Judd, Widdowson, Sweeney, Kyprianou.

Mansfield Town: Olejnik, Sweeney, Pearce, Watts, Riley (Clarke 46), Bishop, Tomlinson, Benning (Charsley 88), Hamilton, Maynard, Rose.

Unused subs: Stone, Preston, Davies, Evans, Knowles.

Latest East London Sports News

O's continue unbeaten run with Mansfield victory

47 minutes ago Jacob Ranson at Brisbane Road
Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

League Two: Leyton Orient 2 Mansfield Town 1

Former British champion Sammy McCarthy dies aged 88

17:00 Dan Bennett
Former British featherweight champion Sammy McCarthy has died aged 88 (pic: Alex Daley)

Former British featherweight champion Sammy McCarthy has died at the age of 88.

O's boss insists his players will not need picking up for Mansfield clash

15:54 Jacob Ranson
O's Jordan Maguire-Drew and Macclesfield's Corey O'Keefe (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton insists his side will not need picking up after Macclesfield Town draw ahead of Mansfield clash.

Lee Valley Lions put in spirited performance in Haringey defeat

14:00 Laurence Thorn
Ben Margerison scored his first two goals in a Lions jersey in Sunday's game against Haringey (Pic: Tori Rigby)

NIHL South Two: Lee Valley Lions 4 Haringey Huskies 12

Brophy wants O's to continue building momentum as they push for a strong final run in

Yesterday, 16:00 Jacob Ranson
Orient players celebrate James Brophy's goal (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient wide-man James Brophy says they must continue building momentum as they look for a strong end to the season.

O's coach Embleton 'frustrated' to draw with Macclesfield

Yesterday, 09:39 Jacob Ranson
O's head coach Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton extremely 'frustrated' to draw 1-1 with Macclesfield Town after a dominant performance.

BBL: Newcastle 108 London Lions 97

Sunday, February 9, 2020 Duncan Hooper
London Lions in action at Newcastle (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions came away empty-handed after a high-scoring affair against the Eagles in the North East.

West Ham match at Manchester City postponed because of adverse weather

Sunday, February 9, 2020 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United manager David Moyes will have more time to prepare his team for Liverpool

Storm Ciara puts paid to Premier League clash

PROMOTED CONTENT

How to rent a furnished, riverside apartment in East London

Abigail Brown
Riverside, furnished flats to let are coming on the market in East London. Picture: Folio London

Looking to rent in London? Securing the keys to a new home in any big city can be an ordeal but there is a way to avoid the common pitfalls of London rentals - dodgy landlords, dubious décor and downright dicey security.

Cauldron Foods Comedy Night Dispels Vegan Myths

The Nation’s favourite ‘accidentally vegan’ foods include, falafels, chips and Marmite.

Cauldron Foods' comedy night will give vegans the last laugh as Vegan comics dispel vegan myths.

Looking to rent in East London? Now you can afford it!

Lauren Knight
Folio London is a not-for-profit landlord, who are driven to inspire, support and champion renters in London. Photo credit: Folio London.

Riverside flats to let are coming on the market in East London - at highly competitive rents. Too good to be true? A not-for-profit landlord explains how it works…

Most read sport

Former British champion Sammy McCarthy dies aged 88

Former British featherweight champion Sammy McCarthy has died aged 88 (pic: Alex Daley)

Sammy tells his story of bygone boxing era

Sammy McCarthy celebrates winning the British featherweight title in 1954 with trainer Snowy Buckingham and manager Jack King

O's boss insists his players will not need picking up for Mansfield clash

O's Jordan Maguire-Drew and Macclesfield's Corey O'Keefe (pic Simon O'Connor)

O's continue unbeaten run with Mansfield victory

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Brophy wants O's to continue building momentum as they push for a strong final run in

Orient players celebrate James Brophy's goal (pic Simon O'Connor)

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Property developer hit with £3,000 fine following noise dispute in Tower Hamlets

Thames Magistrates Court

Man stabbed and sprayed with corrosive substance on Isle of Dogs

A crime scene is in place in Westferry Road. Picture: MPS

Teenager found stabbed in Poplar

A teenager was found stabbed in Sturry Street, Poplar last night (February 6). Picture: Google

Robbers sentenced for terrying knife-point attacks on sex workers

The men caught on CCTV. Picture: Met Police

Tower Hamlets Council allowed to arrange vaccinations for child despite parents’ protests

The baby is in foster care arranged by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the East London Advertiser

O’s continue unbeaten run with Mansfield victory

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Former British champion Sammy McCarthy dies aged 88

Former British featherweight champion Sammy McCarthy has died aged 88 (pic: Alex Daley)

O’s boss insists his players will not need picking up for Mansfield clash

O's Jordan Maguire-Drew and Macclesfield's Corey O'Keefe (pic Simon O'Connor)

Lee Valley Lions put in spirited performance in Haringey defeat

Ben Margerison scored his first two goals in a Lions jersey in Sunday's game against Haringey (Pic: Tori Rigby)

Police appeal to find Poplar man in connection with Canvey Island cash con

Police would like to speak with Poplar man Abul Sadruddin. Picture: Essex Police
Drive 24