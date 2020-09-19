Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient battle back to earn a draw with Mansfield Town

PUBLISHED: 16:55 19 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:55 19 September 2020

Orient manager Ross Embleton during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

Orient manager Ross Embleton during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

League Two: Leyton Orient 2 Mansfield Town 2

Josh Coulson (right) celebrates with goalscorer Danny Johnson (pic Simon O'Connor)Josh Coulson (right) celebrates with goalscorer Danny Johnson (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient continued their unbeaten start to the new season as they clawed their way back from 2-0 down to nick a draw in injury time.

The Stags Jordan Bowery and Andy Cook gave them a commanding 2-0 lead but O’s strikers Danny Johnson and Ruel Sotiriou got themselves on the scoresheet to level things late on in their League Two home opener at Brisbane Road.

Head coach Ross Embleton opted to rotate his side once again following their 3-2 victory over Plymouth Argyle in the Carabao Cup in mid-week.

It was a slow cagey affair in the opening minutes, both side’s neither creating too much, nor domination in terms of possession with the only real chance coming from Jordan Maguire-Drew in the opening minute as he forced Marek Stech into a save from a free-kick.

Ruel Sotiriou of Orient during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020Ruel Sotiriou of Orient during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

In the 18th minute Ruel Sotiriou turned on his marker and fired a shot on target, but former Orient loanee Stech pushed it wide for a corner, but they failed to capitalise on the set-piece.

Mansfield had their first shot on target in the 24th minute as Harry Charsley drilled a shot from 25 yards but his effort was comfortably held by shot-stopper Lawrence Vigouroux.

Back down the other end, former West Ham goalkeeper Stech thumbled a corner coming in from Maguire-Drew, and the ball fell to midfielder Ouss Cisse.

The summer signing poked the ball forward but the Mansfield were there to recover and clear the chance in the 33rd minute.

On the stroke of halt-time the O’s had their best chance of the first-half as in-form Danny Johnson turned and fired a shot, but his effort was tipped off the outside of the post, and wide for a corner.

You may also want to watch:

Early in the second-half Stech sends a long ball up the pitch and it finds its way to Andy Cook who is brought down by left-back James Brophy to win the visitors a penalty.

Up stepped former Orient striker Jordan Bowery who sent Vigoroux the wrong way and fired into the top right corner to give Mansfield a 1-0 lead in the 52nd minute.

In the 60th minute Charsley powered an effort on target which forced the O’s goalkeeper to tip the attacking midfielder’s shot over the crossbar for a corner.

Eight minutes later substitute Louis Dennis was looking for a pass but was given a clear run and decided to have a shot that ended up going just wide of the post.

The Stags then doubled their lead as Harry Charsley weaved his way into the box and laid the ball off to Andy Cook where the striker slotted home from 10 yards out in the 72nd minute.

O’s striker Danny Johnson then tucked home a rebound to make it five goals in five games for the former Gateshead man in the 82nd minute to give the hosts a life line.

Embleton’s men failed to give up and were rewarded in injury time as James Brophy took a quick throw in to Lee Angol.

The attacker then picked out left-back Brophy on the overlap, who raced into the box, and then played the ball back to Sotiriou inside the six yard box who picked out the bottom corner to level the score at 2-2.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Ling, Coulson, Happe, Brophy, Cisse (Angol 76), Clay (McAnuff 62), Dayton, Maguire-Drew (Dennis 62), Sotiriou, Johnson.

Unused subs: Sargeant, Widdowson, Thomas, Wilkinson.

Mansfield Town: Stech, O’Keefe, Sweeney, Rawson, Menayese, Benning, Maris, Clarke, Charsley, Bowery, Cook (Maynard 89).

Unused subs: Stone, Sinclair, Perch, O’Driscoll, Reid, McLaughlin.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Latest East London Sports News

Leyton Orient battle back to earn a draw with Mansfield Town

16:55 Jacob Ranson at Brisbane Road
Orient manager Ross Embleton during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

League Two: Leyton Orient 2 Mansfield Town 2

West Ham forward Galabadaarachchi joins Napoli on loan

13:49 Josh Bunting
West Ham United Women's Jacynta Galabadaarachchi (pic West Ham United)

Young West Ham United Women forward Jacynta Galabadaarachchi has joined Italian side Napoli on loan.

Kent’s Leaning inflicts loss on Essex

Yesterday, 17:24 Mark Pennell
Ryan ten Doeschate of Essex celebrates scoring fifty (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

An unbeaten county-best 55 by Jack Leaning helped Kent to hold their nerve and land a four-wicket win with only two balls to spare over south group rivals Essex Eagles in Canterbury.

West Ham boss David Moyes praises Mikel Arteta’s impact as Arsenal manager

Yesterday, 15:53
West Ham United manager David Moyes appears dejected during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

West Ham boss David Moyes has been impressed with Mikel Arteta’s start to management at Arsenal but is eager to provide a bump in the road when they face off this weekend.

Fans column: The more things changes, the more things stay the same at West Ham

Thu, 10:00
West Ham United's Felipe Anderson appears dejected after the Premier League match at London Stadium.

West Ham United fan and budding journalist Kwame Boakye gives his views on the club’s performance during the opening weekend.

Aron Nijjar inspires Essex’s huge victory over Hampshire

Wed, 17:17
Essex Eagles' Aron Nijjar (left) celebrates after bowling out Derbyshire Falcons' Matthew Critchley during Semi Final 2 on Finals Day of the Vitality T20 Blast at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Aron Nijjar celebrated career-best bowling figures as Vitality Blast holders Essex Eagles thrashed Hampshire by 54 runs to keep their faint quarter-final dreams alive.

Sylhet seal league title with victory over rivals Royal Tigers

Wed, 12:00 George Watson
Ahmed Salman is bowled out by Shakil Mahmud (Pic: George Watson)

League cricket bid farewell to Victoria Park for another year with a one-off rescheduled match, as the unbeaten Royal Tigers took on local rivals Sylhet, with the Division Three title going to whichever team won the game.

Wapping men endure tough set of pre-season friendlies

Wed, 12:00 Jacob Ranson
Wapping men's first-team in pre-season friendly action (Pic: Wapping HC)

It was a busy weekend at Lee Valley with Wapping men’s 1st XI enduring three tough pre-season friendlies.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Flexible return to work in a safe environment is good for us all

Sophie Stainthorpe
SAFETY FIRST: Firms have taken COVID-19 secure measures.

For the past six months, employers and employees have been adapting to ways of working from home. The green light has now been given to many people to go back to offices safely. From flexible hours and staggered starting times to deep cleaning, we’re getting ready for new ways of working.

Safety first as children return to classrooms

Sophie Stainthorpe
WARM WELCOME: Children will be socially distanced in the classroom. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

School’s in for summer – and beyond – with health experts agreeing that pupils safely returning to their studies is “positively” the right thing to do. It’s vital for all children’s welfare, not just in terms of students’ future education but also mental and physical well-being, as well as social interaction of classmates.

Quick test helps stop the spread of the virus

Sophie Stainthorpe
NHS TEST AND TRACE: Clinical contact caseworker Sarah Hartle

The NHS Test and Trace system provides protection for family, friends, colleagues and the community, and is here to keep all of us safe and allow us to enjoy summer safely. We take a look at how the system is working and talk to one member of the thousands of team members about her experiences.

Most read sport

Injury-time Johnson strike sends Leyton Orient through

Josh Coulson (right) celebrates with goalscorer Danny Johnson (pic Simon O'Connor)

Orient boss heaps praise on striker Johnson for winner

Orient manager Ross Embleton during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

Leyton Orient striker Harrold on the ‘shock’ of boss Justin Edinburgh’s passing

Matt Harrold sweeps home Leyton Orient's second goal against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)

Ling impressed with ‘level-headed’ Bonne after fine debut season

Leyton Orient forward Macauley Bonne celebrates after scoring against Wrexham (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Palmer praises Cavasin, but O’s must get results

Leyton Orient forward Ollie Palmer tries to win the ball in the air ahead of a Luton Town opponent (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit mosque and Brick Lane bakery in East End tour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Beigel Bake in Brick Lane:. Picture: Justin Tallis/PA Wire

Parents being banned dropping off or collecting the kids by car at 6 more Tower Hamlets schools

School Streets... new schemes making it safe for pupils outside gates at home time. Picture: LBTH

TfL starts work on Mile End to Westferry temporary cycle lanes

Work has started on temporary cycle lanes linking Mile End and Westferry. Picture: PA Images

Pedley Street ghost station reopens after Covid lockdown with trips back to Victorian London

The old Shoreditch station in Pedley Street, off Brick Lane, before it closed in 2006. Picture: Archant

Massage parlour in Spitalfields accused of offering sex to customers

The massage parlour, on the right, will have its licence reviewed by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: LDRS

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Leyton Orient battle back to earn a draw with Mansfield Town

Orient manager Ross Embleton during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

West Ham forward Galabadaarachchi joins Napoli on loan

West Ham United Women's Jacynta Galabadaarachchi (pic West Ham United)

‘End hostile environment for refugees’ five London rallies today are demanding

'Welcome refugees' Saturday rally planned at Whitechapel's Altab Ali Park. Picture: Stand Up to Racism campaign

Kent’s Leaning inflicts loss on Essex

Ryan ten Doeschate of Essex celebrates scoring fifty (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

West Ham boss David Moyes praises Mikel Arteta’s impact as Arsenal manager

West Ham United manager David Moyes appears dejected during the Premier League match at London Stadium.