O's boss insists his players will not need picking up for Mansfield clash

O's Jordan Maguire-Drew and Macclesfield's Corey O'Keefe (pic Simon O'Connor) Simon O’Connor Photography simon@simonocnnor.co.uk Mobile 07958 573219

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton insists his side will not need picking up after Macclesfield Town draw ahead of Mansfield clash.

O's Ousse Cisse competes for a header with Connor Kirby (pic Simon O'Connor) O's Ousse Cisse competes for a header with Connor Kirby (pic Simon O'Connor)

The O's will welcome The Stags to Brisbane Road this evening (Tuesday) as they look to build on their recent improved performance to pull further clear of relegation trouble.

The boss did see it as a slight set-back but believes they must take the positives from the match on the weekend.

"It is a setback but if we're going to look at this from a positive perspective, potentially this might have been a game we'd have lost earlier in the season," Embleton insisted.

"There will be people disagreeing with me and they've got every right to do so but my job is to give the boys the information that I feel is going to help.

O's George Marsh battles it out with Harry Hamblin (pic Simon O'Connor) O's George Marsh battles it out with Harry Hamblin (pic Simon O'Connor)

"I don't think they will take too much picking up. It's a blow and a kick for us but ultimately it was a game in which we dominated and we have to remember that.

"We had the better chances although it wasn't to the level that we'd have hoped."

The O's boss is hoping defender Dan Happe will be fit to play following an illness and a slight knock meaning he was forced off at half-time against the Silkmen.

"I hope not, I think Dan has been excellent since we moved him back into centre-back after he had to fill in at left-back when we lost Joe.

"I hope the sickness is just a passing thing."

He added: "Dan has been suffering this week with a problem with his hip, so as soon as he went down I thought that might be a bigger set-back, but he was also suffering with sickness so we got him in at half-time and he couldn't come back out.

"He looked like a ghost and it would have been foolish for us to push him any further."

He also explained no injury concerns for both Jordan Maguire-Drew and Conor Wilkinson and it was just a fact of trying something different when he replaced them with Danny Johnson and Lee Angol on the weekend.

"We couldn't quite build up our play and I felt by bringing Jordan off as he didn't get into the game and giving Danny the opportunity to come on at the top end of the pitch might give us more energy and legs.

"Same with Lee and Conor, Conor has played a lot of football recently in a short period of time, and I felt like it caught up with him a bit today and bringing Lee on felt like it might energise us a bit."