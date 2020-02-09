Search

Advanced search

O's boss insists his players will not need picking up for Mansfield clash

PUBLISHED: 15:54 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:02 11 February 2020

O's Jordan Maguire-Drew and Macclesfield's Corey O'Keefe (pic Simon O'Connor)

O's Jordan Maguire-Drew and Macclesfield's Corey O'Keefe (pic Simon O'Connor)

Simon O’Connor Photography simon@simonocnnor.co.uk Mobile 07958 573219

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton insists his side will not need picking up after Macclesfield Town draw ahead of Mansfield clash.

O's Ousse Cisse competes for a header with Connor Kirby (pic Simon O'Connor)O's Ousse Cisse competes for a header with Connor Kirby (pic Simon O'Connor)

The O's will welcome The Stags to Brisbane Road this evening (Tuesday) as they look to build on their recent improved performance to pull further clear of relegation trouble.

The boss did see it as a slight set-back but believes they must take the positives from the match on the weekend.

"It is a setback but if we're going to look at this from a positive perspective, potentially this might have been a game we'd have lost earlier in the season," Embleton insisted.

"There will be people disagreeing with me and they've got every right to do so but my job is to give the boys the information that I feel is going to help.

O's George Marsh battles it out with Harry Hamblin (pic Simon O'Connor)O's George Marsh battles it out with Harry Hamblin (pic Simon O'Connor)

"I don't think they will take too much picking up. It's a blow and a kick for us but ultimately it was a game in which we dominated and we have to remember that.

"We had the better chances although it wasn't to the level that we'd have hoped."

You may also want to watch:

The O's boss is hoping defender Dan Happe will be fit to play following an illness and a slight knock meaning he was forced off at half-time against the Silkmen.

"I hope not, I think Dan has been excellent since we moved him back into centre-back after he had to fill in at left-back when we lost Joe.

"I hope the sickness is just a passing thing."

He added: "Dan has been suffering this week with a problem with his hip, so as soon as he went down I thought that might be a bigger set-back, but he was also suffering with sickness so we got him in at half-time and he couldn't come back out.

"He looked like a ghost and it would have been foolish for us to push him any further."

He also explained no injury concerns for both Jordan Maguire-Drew and Conor Wilkinson and it was just a fact of trying something different when he replaced them with Danny Johnson and Lee Angol on the weekend.

"We couldn't quite build up our play and I felt by bringing Jordan off as he didn't get into the game and giving Danny the opportunity to come on at the top end of the pitch might give us more energy and legs.

"Same with Lee and Conor, Conor has played a lot of football recently in a short period of time, and I felt like it caught up with him a bit today and bringing Lee on felt like it might energise us a bit."

Latest East London Sports News

Former British champion Sammy McCarthy dies aged 88

19 minutes ago Dan Bennett
Former British featherweight champion Sammy McCarthy has died aged 88 (pic: Alex Daley)

Former British featherweight champion Sammy McCarthy has died at the age of 88.

O's boss insists his players will not need picking up for Mansfield clash

15:54 Jacob Ranson
O's Jordan Maguire-Drew and Macclesfield's Corey O'Keefe (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton insists his side will not need picking up after Macclesfield Town draw ahead of Mansfield clash.

Lee Valley Lions put in spirited performance in Haringey defeat

14:00 Laurence Thorn
Ben Margerison scored his first two goals in a Lions jersey in Sunday's game against Haringey (Pic: Tori Rigby)

NIHL South Two: Lee Valley Lions 4 Haringey Huskies 12

Brophy wants O's to continue building momentum as they push for a strong final run in

Yesterday, 16:00 Jacob Ranson
Orient players celebrate James Brophy's goal (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient wide-man James Brophy says they must continue building momentum as they look for a strong end to the season.

O's coach Embleton 'frustrated' to draw with Macclesfield

Yesterday, 09:39 Jacob Ranson
O's head coach Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton extremely 'frustrated' to draw 1-1 with Macclesfield Town after a dominant performance.

BBL: Newcastle 108 London Lions 97

Sunday, February 9, 2020 Duncan Hooper
London Lions in action at Newcastle (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions came away empty-handed after a high-scoring affair against the Eagles in the North East.

West Ham match at Manchester City postponed because of adverse weather

Sunday, February 9, 2020 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United manager David Moyes will have more time to prepare his team for Liverpool

Storm Ciara puts paid to Premier League clash

FIH Pro League: GB men win, women take shoot-out spoils

Sunday, February 9, 2020
Great Britain's men celebrate a goal against New Zealand (pic GB Hockey)

Great Britain's men eased to a 3-0 win over New Zealand, while the women won a shoot-out following a 2-2 draw against their rivals.

PROMOTED CONTENT

How to rent a furnished, riverside apartment in East London

Abigail Brown
Riverside, furnished flats to let are coming on the market in East London. Picture: Folio London

Looking to rent in London? Securing the keys to a new home in any big city can be an ordeal but there is a way to avoid the common pitfalls of London rentals - dodgy landlords, dubious décor and downright dicey security.

Cauldron Foods Comedy Night Dispels Vegan Myths

The Nation’s favourite ‘accidentally vegan’ foods include, falafels, chips and Marmite.

Cauldron Foods' comedy night will give vegans the last laugh as Vegan comics dispel vegan myths.

Looking to rent in East London? Now you can afford it!

Lauren Knight
Folio London is a not-for-profit landlord, who are driven to inspire, support and champion renters in London. Photo credit: Folio London.

Riverside flats to let are coming on the market in East London - at highly competitive rents. Too good to be true? A not-for-profit landlord explains how it works…

Most read sport

Sammy tells his story of bygone boxing era

Sammy McCarthy celebrates winning the British featherweight title in 1954 with trainer Snowy Buckingham and manager Jack King

Brophy wants O's to continue building momentum as they push for a strong final run in

Orient players celebrate James Brophy's goal (pic Simon O'Connor)

O's boss insists his players will not need picking up for Mansfield clash

O's Jordan Maguire-Drew and Macclesfield's Corey O'Keefe (pic Simon O'Connor)

O's coach Embleton 'frustrated' to draw with Macclesfield

O's head coach Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

St. James's Place Wealth Management to sponsor Canary Wharf Classic

Paul Ainslie, Sponsorship Director of St. James's Place, with Tournament Director Tim Garner and Tommy Berden, Commercial Director of the PSA (pic Ken Mears)

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Property developer hit with £3,000 fine following noise dispute in Tower Hamlets

Thames Magistrates Court

Man stabbed and sprayed with corrosive substance on Isle of Dogs

A crime scene is in place in Westferry Road. Picture: MPS

Teenager found stabbed in Poplar

A teenager was found stabbed in Sturry Street, Poplar last night (February 6). Picture: Google

Robbers sentenced for terrying knife-point attacks on sex workers

The men caught on CCTV. Picture: Met Police

Courier fraud warning as six men from Tower Hamlets arrested in connection to theft of £200k

Six men from Tower Hamlets were arrested as part of an investigation into courier fraud in Kent. Picture: Anthony Devlin / PA Images.

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Former British champion Sammy McCarthy dies aged 88

Former British featherweight champion Sammy McCarthy has died aged 88 (pic: Alex Daley)

O’s boss insists his players will not need picking up for Mansfield clash

O's Jordan Maguire-Drew and Macclesfield's Corey O'Keefe (pic Simon O'Connor)

Lee Valley Lions put in spirited performance in Haringey defeat

Ben Margerison scored his first two goals in a Lions jersey in Sunday's game against Haringey (Pic: Tori Rigby)

RSPCA inspector’s surprise as snakes strung together in Bow tree turn out to be toys

An RSPCA officer was called to investigate two dead snakes tied together in a tree only to find out they were rubber toys. Picture: RSPCA

Tower Hamlets Council allowed to arrange vaccinations for child despite parents’ protests

The baby is in foster care arranged by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Mike Brooke
Drive 24