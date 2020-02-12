O's boss Embleton says Mansfield victory was much-deserved

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton felt it was a much deserved victory as they made it three games unbeaten in League Two with a 2-1 win over Mansfield Town.

A first-half goal from James Dayton and a late own goal from Mal Benning sealed three points for the O's at Brisbane Road to move them up to 17th in the league table.

They're now 16 points clear of the relegation zone and only three points off the top half with 11th place Salford City sitting on 41 points.

"I felt we did without it being a blow you away type performance, we had a lot of control on the game, and I think the difference today in comparison to Saturday was the hairy moments we had in and around our own box."

The boss was also quick to praise a number of players for their performances including attacker Conor Wilkinson who created a number of chances for the hosts.

"We moved him today as we felt obviously losing Ruel (Sotiriou) that bringing Lee (Angol) into the team was an obvious opportunity to swap that and when Conor gets the ball 1v1 for a lad of his size, he can dribble with the ball like not many of his stature can.

"He got himself into some really good opportunities especially in the second-half when we managed to get the ball to him a little quicker."

Embleton revealed that the coaching staff sat down with Craig Clay and opted to bring more structure into his game which has seen him improve.

"We've had some really good conversations with Craigy about his positioning, I think what we've found is a little bit more structure to the way that we play, which means Craig doesn't have to try covering every blade of grass.

"I think we all love him for that, there were some recent statistics that went out about the amount of tackles he wins, but I think trying to get him to operate in certain areas of the pitch helps him stay fresh and he doesn't have to use up all his energy trying to do everything."

Dayton got himself on the score sheet after his return from suspension.

"I think we always see the best of Dayts when he has two or three games under his belt, I think he'd be the first to admit that and it's really important we continue to have that mindset on him.

"He had a good 90 minutes in the reserves this time last week and despite the fact he was suspended, we felt he was more than ready to step in, and deserved his opportunity.