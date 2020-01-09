Search

Leyton Orient midfielder Gorman joins Newport County on loan

PUBLISHED: 18:30 09 January 2020

Leyton Orient midfielder Dale Gorman (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient midfielder Dale Gorman (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient midfielder Dale Gorman is joining League Two rivals Newport County on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has struggled for game time at the O's as he finds himself down the pecking order and will see this as an opportunity to play more matches.

The Northern Irishman has made 13 league appearances this season majority being from the bench while featuring a few times in the Leasing.com Trophy.

Gorman joined Orient in June 2018 but has found it hard to nail down a starting place in his time at the club although he did play in part in helping them win the National League title last season.

The midfielder, who has won 10 caps at under-21 level, spent five years at Stevenage making a total of 71 first-team appearances and three goals after joining them from Letterkenny Rovers in 2013.

His contract runs out at the end of the season and it is expected he will probably leave the club upon its expiration as he will spend almost up until that date at Newport.

