Search

Advanced search

O's midfielder Wright insists fans deserve something to cheer about

PUBLISHED: 09:00 18 December 2019

Orient's Josh Wright and Craig Clay tackle Bradford's Jake Reeves (pic Simon O'Connor)

Orient's Josh Wright and Craig Clay tackle Bradford's Jake Reeves (pic Simon O'Connor)

O's v Bradford City

Leyton Orient midfielder Josh Wright insisted the fans deserve something to cheer about and he feels they are close to finding real stability after a difficult start to the season.

The experienced midfielder, who led the team as captain in the 0-0 draw with Bradford City, believes they are almost there but must stick together as they have done throughout the campaign so far.

The former Gillingham man admitted it has been a tough period since the summer passing of manager Justin Edinburgh, the step up to League Two, and the changes since.

"This group of fans deserve something to cheer about, we kept going back to it, and they've had a very tough time over the last so many years until the last few," said Wright.

"We're back where we belong but we can be a lot higher, it's all about steadying the ship right now, as I don't think people quite realise what this group and club, I mean the fans, as they're the heart of it, it's been tough and you don't just get over things.

"Today they showed what they're about, it's been difficult for them of late, and tough for us, but we're all in it together - this is one whole group, one whole football club, and this is what this club is - a family football club."

You may also want to watch:

Wright now feels the squad competition is healthy and everyone is having to battle hard for their shirts.

He was heavily impressed with goalkeeper Sam Sargeant and the back line of Myles Judd, Jamie Turley, Marvin Ekpiteta and Dan Happe.

"When you lose players in the week like we have in training, you could say four, but all five of them including Sam Sargeant I thought they were absolutely different class today," he added.

"It starts with them, I think every game does. It's a whole collective, though, to keep clean sheets, so credit to every single one of them - I think they could have all been man of the match.

"It shows the competition in the squad now, without me naming them but the players sitting on the bench or players that are injured, are good players, leaders and top professionals.

"They're disheartened and frustrated to not be playing, we've all been there, but they'll support us like we all will.

"It shows you if one comes out or two the players that can come in and that's healthy."

Latest East London Sports News

Basketball: London Lions slay Manchester Giants

34 minutes ago
Ovie Soko on the ball for London Lions at Manchester (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions overpowered Manchester Giants on their way to a 103-73 victory in the BBL.

Spot-on Wapping women get better of East London rivals in England Hockey Cup tie

10:00
Action from Wapping's cup tie with rivals East London (pic James Budgen)

Wapping's women kept their nerve to win a penalty shoot-out against local rivals East London in the England Hockey Cup on Sunday.

O's midfielder Wright insists fans deserve something to cheer about

09:00 Jacob Ranson
Orient's Josh Wright and Craig Clay tackle Bradford's Jake Reeves (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient midfielder Josh Wright insisted the fans deserve something to cheer about and he feels they are close to finding real stability after a difficult start to the season.

The East London Football Podcast

Yesterday, 18:00 Dan Bennett
West Ham United's Michail Antonio celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides second goal before the goal was disallowed during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton. Picture: PA

Jacob Ranson is joined by Dan Bennett and Dave Evans for the East London Football Podcast.

VAR farce denied West Ham's Antonio his crowning glory

Yesterday, 12:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Referee Martin Atkinson (centre) talks to West Ham United's Michail Antonio (left) after his goal is disallowed during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Hammers front man deserved a goal after swashbuckling display at Southampton

Sporting Bengal boss Gazi says two lapses cost them against Walthamstow

Yesterday, 11:00 Jacob Ranson
Action from Sporting Bengal's Essex Senior League clash with Walthamstow (pic Tim Edwards)

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi felt two lapses in concentration cost his side as they suffered a narrow 2-0 defeat to title challengers Walthamstow.

Wright insists Edinburgh would have been proud of O's fight in Bradford City battle

Yesterday, 08:00 Jacob Ranson
Orient's Josh Wright and Bradford rival Aramide Oteh (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient midfielder Josh Wright says Justin Edinburgh would have been proud of the fight shown in their 0-0 draw with Bradford City on Saturday.

Saints preserve Pellegrini for now as West Ham find formula and luck to win three precious points

Mon, 14:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (left) celebrates scoring his sides first goal with Robert Snodgrass during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Hammers thrive with Antonio and Haller proving two heads are better than one

PROMOTED CONTENT

Looking to rent in East London? Now you can afford it!

Lauren Knight
Folio London is a not-for-profit landlord, who are driven to inspire, support and champion renters in London. Photo credit: Folio London.

Riverside flats to let are coming on the market in East London - at highly competitive rents. Too good to be true? A not-for-profit landlord explains how it works…

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

Most read sport

West Ham ratings v Southampton

West Ham United's Michail Antonio celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides second goal before the goal was disallowed during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

O's midfielder Wright insists fans deserve something to cheer about

Orient's Josh Wright and Craig Clay tackle Bradford's Jake Reeves (pic Simon O'Connor)

Sporting Bengal boss Gazi says two lapses cost them against Walthamstow

Action from Sporting Bengal's Essex Senior League clash with Walthamstow (pic Tim Edwards)

O's loan in former Barking youngster Reynolds from Newport

Lamar Reynolds (right) in action for local non-league club Barking during the 2015/16 campaign (pic: Terry Gilbert).

Wright insists Edinburgh would have been proud of O's fight in Bradford City battle

Orient's Josh Wright and Bradford rival Aramide Oteh (pic Simon O'Connor)

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Why motor insurance might blank out hazardous postcodes like E14 and E3

When it comes to the crunch... why motorists in E14 or E3 might find getting motor insurance a hazrad. Picture: ITS

What a cracker! Christmas Ice rink opens at City Island to Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite

Ice rink at London City Island, near Canary Wharf, evenings until December 22. Picture: London City Island

Police hang up their Christmas ‘wanted’ list of 19 suspects for questioning

Scotland Yard puts out a 'wanted' list of 19 people police want to locate. Picture: Met Police

Bobby Norris takes time off from ITV’s ‘Essex’ to switch on East Enders’ Christmas lights

TV's Bobby Norris meets Bethnal Green schoolchildren visiting Silk Court care home. Picture: Anchor Hanover

Fenchurch Street c2c trains to Rainham being cancelled for two days

Engineering work to disrupt c2c services from Fenchurch Street ready for TfL's Barking Riverside extention. Picture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Basketball: London Lions slay Manchester Giants

Ovie Soko on the ball for London Lions at Manchester (pic Graham Hodges)

Spot-on Wapping women get better of East London rivals in England Hockey Cup tie

Action from Wapping's cup tie with rivals East London (pic James Budgen)

O’s midfielder Wright insists fans deserve something to cheer about

Orient's Josh Wright and Craig Clay tackle Bradford's Jake Reeves (pic Simon O'Connor)

Axe-swinging Yeoman Gaoler beefeater stepping down at the Tower of London

Retiring... Tower of London's Yeoman Gaoler Bob Loughlin. Picture: Richard Lea-Hair/Historic Royal Palaces

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Michail Antonio celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides second goal before the goal was disallowed during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton. Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists