O's midfielder Wright insists fans deserve something to cheer about

Orient's Josh Wright and Craig Clay tackle Bradford's Jake Reeves (pic Simon O'Connor) O's v Bradford City

Leyton Orient midfielder Josh Wright insisted the fans deserve something to cheer about and he feels they are close to finding real stability after a difficult start to the season.

The experienced midfielder, who led the team as captain in the 0-0 draw with Bradford City, believes they are almost there but must stick together as they have done throughout the campaign so far.

The former Gillingham man admitted it has been a tough period since the summer passing of manager Justin Edinburgh, the step up to League Two, and the changes since.

"This group of fans deserve something to cheer about, we kept going back to it, and they've had a very tough time over the last so many years until the last few," said Wright.

"We're back where we belong but we can be a lot higher, it's all about steadying the ship right now, as I don't think people quite realise what this group and club, I mean the fans, as they're the heart of it, it's been tough and you don't just get over things.

"Today they showed what they're about, it's been difficult for them of late, and tough for us, but we're all in it together - this is one whole group, one whole football club, and this is what this club is - a family football club."

Wright now feels the squad competition is healthy and everyone is having to battle hard for their shirts.

He was heavily impressed with goalkeeper Sam Sargeant and the back line of Myles Judd, Jamie Turley, Marvin Ekpiteta and Dan Happe.

"When you lose players in the week like we have in training, you could say four, but all five of them including Sam Sargeant I thought they were absolutely different class today," he added.

"It starts with them, I think every game does. It's a whole collective, though, to keep clean sheets, so credit to every single one of them - I think they could have all been man of the match.

"It shows the competition in the squad now, without me naming them but the players sitting on the bench or players that are injured, are good players, leaders and top professionals.

"They're disheartened and frustrated to not be playing, we've all been there, but they'll support us like we all will.

"It shows you if one comes out or two the players that can come in and that's healthy."