Leyton Orient delighted Moore Kingston Smith have extended sponsorship deal

PUBLISHED: 15:00 19 May 2020

A view of the Breyer Group Stadium, home to Leyton Orient.

PA Wire/PA Images

Leyton Orient are delighted that Moore Kingston Smith is joining the club for continued support ahead of next season.

The O’s and the top 15 accountancy firm have been collaborating for several years and have just announced that they will extend this for three years, and continuing as our back of shirt sponsor.

Partner at Moore Kingston Smith, Karen Wardell said: “Moore Kingston Smith is delighted to continue partnering with The O’s. Both our organisations have a lot in common, in terms of giving practical hands-on support to the wider community.

“Being part of a community with our clients and contacts is important to us at Moore Kingston Smith, as people are at the heart of our business, and we have put a lot of effort into looking after our people and their well-being.

“We both have a deep connection with the mental health charity Mind, and encourage our people to proactively reach out to those who might be feeling isolated.

“The O’s are doing a fantastic job supporting the NHS, as well as the vital work carried out by Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation, and we are proud to be allied with the club during these difficult times.”

Josh Stephens, Head of Commercial at Leyton Orient said: “We’re really pleased to continue working with Moore Kingston Smith, particularly at this challenging time.

“Just to reiterate Karen’s words, commitment to the community is important and Moore Kingston Smith is offering vital support beyond its usual remit, such a dedicated helpline for NHS returnees, IT support for remote working and generally helping businesses who are struggling at this time.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

