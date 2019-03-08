Search

O's can't read into Morecambe's position says head coach Fletcher

PUBLISHED: 10:12 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:17 01 November 2019

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher insists they can't read into Morecambe's league position ahead of their clash this weekend, writes Jacob Ranson.

The O's will make the trip to the Globe Arena on Saturday to take on the basement club as they look to start climbing up the League Two table.

And former Wales international Fletcher knows his side must worry about performing themselves to come away with a result.

"I think in this league and in a lot of the leagues, it's not false because the league table is what it is," said Fletcher.

"But in terms of the quality of the teams, they're all good teams so we know we have to be where we need to be in terms of what we want to do.

"We'll try to put in a good performance and hopefully the result will come our way."

The former Plymouth Argyle manager insisted there is still lots to be worked on and new systems to be put in place, following a 1-1 draw with Carlisle last weekend.

He added: "There is always that period of assessment day-to-day where you see areas you want to get better at and it's all about trying to get as much information into boys in a short space of time as possible.

"Credit to them, they're trying to take things on board, and there were little things we saw in the first half and hopefully we can get more into them with more time on the training pitch."

Orient has had a clear week heading into the clash on the back of their draw with Carlisle to get to work at the training ground.

"It's important we go into it with that mindset of trying to improve and so far the boys have been open in a short space of time, and a good thing for me was the graft and willingness to work hard is great," said Fletcher.

Right-back Sam Ling and club captain Jobi McAnuff are edging closer to returns from injury but the weekend may still be slightly too soon.

"They're both working hard to try and get back to full fitness, the physio is doing a good job, and sometimes it's just about that little bit of time to get it right," added Fletcher.

"The important thing for us is when they come back we want them to stay back rather than keep getting reccurring injuries."

Morecambe will be managerless after long-serving Jim Bentley opted to leave to seek a new challenge at AFC Fylde.

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

