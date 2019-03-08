Search

Edinburgh and Coulson honoured at National Game Awards

PUBLISHED: 15:00 29 May 2019

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh claimed the FieldTurf Manager of the Year award at the National Game Awards earlier this month

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh claimed the FieldTurf Manager of the Year award at the National Game Awards earlier this month

Leyton Orient cleaned up at the awards dinner at Stamford Bridge recently following a memorable season in the National League

It has been a relatively short stay in non-league football for Leyton Orient and the club was showered with honours for their achievements at The National Game Awards in association with Buildbase.

The National League champions were also crowned the Red Insure Team of the Year while manager Justin Edinburgh picked up the FieldTurf Manager of the Year gong.

Having slipped into non-league football for the first time in 112 years back in 2017, The O's are climbing back into the English Football League after just two seasons and it is an accomplishment has not gone unnoticed.

Edinburgh was asked to rise out of his chair twice on the night to accept awards but was reluctant to take any credit away from his players for their performances over the course of the campaign.

"I am not silly enough to think that this is all about me, obviously I play a part but so too does everyone else and most importantly the supporters," said the Orient boss.

"They are the heartbeat of this club - they stood by it during very difficult times when they could have turned their backs on us.

"It is a great honour to collect the FieldTurf Manager of the Year prize and I can't stress enough that this has all been possible because of the team.

"We are now back where we wanted to be and there are a lot of big clubs in the National League who probably feel the same and want to be up in the EFL.

"We have had the added pressure of being the biggest club in the league and home and away we were the biggest supported club. We always found that when people came to Leyton Orient it was their cup final.

"Teams are built on trust and relationships and we have some real pros at this club and senior leaders who have set the standards for the young players.

"There are some fantastic young players who have blossomed at this club under the great stewardship of my staff and when you have that blend, there is every chance that you are going to be successful."

One of the key senior figures that Edinburgh refers to is defender Josh Coulson who picked up the Mark Harrod Player of the Year award as the top prizes continued to flow towards Brisbane Road.

The 30-year-old, who joined Orient in 2017 after spending ten years with Cambridge United, has marshalled his side from the centre of defence this season attracting high-levels of admiration from his manager along the way.

"He is a big character and a great leader and one of those players who is a captain without wearing the armband," said Edinburgh.

"He is excellent in both boxes and has come up with some crucial goals for us this season so he has been a very reliable player for me since my time at the club. He was my player of the year too so I am obviously doing something right - it is really well deserved."

The man himself, said: "It is an absolute honour to be named the Mark Harrod Player of the Year because I have been in the league for quite a few years now and I didn't expect to win this.

"It has been a long, hard season and we managed to finish top of the league which is an absolute honour, especially with the great group of lads that we have at this club.

"There were some tough times and Salford and Solihull pushed us all the way but we managed to come out on top.

"Most of my team-mates could have won this award to be honest and there are a lot of good players in this league and the level just gets better and better each year."

Orient sealed their status as National League champions on the final day with a goalless draw to Braintree at Brisbane Road and the former Cambridge United man will remember the season best for giving the home fans something he feels they deserve.

"I had an injury mid-way through the season and I came back and scored a few goals - any time a centre-half gets a few goals it is quite exciting but playing at home in front of sell-out crowds every week was my main highlight," Coulson said.

"The Braintree game where we won the league was amazing and the relief after that was immense."

Buildbase is one of the UK's fastest growing builders' merchants with over 165 branches nationwide. Many of its branches are long-established companies that have been serving local trades people for years, with knowledge and experience to match www.buildbase.co.uk/

