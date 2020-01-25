Midfielder Clay says it was a much deserved win at home to Newport to end poor run

Leyton Orient midfielder Craig Clay felt it was a much deserved win as they sealed a 2-1 victory over Newport County to end a miserable run of form.

Marvin Ekpiteta and Ruel Sotiriou both netted in the match to grab the O's the three points to end a six game run without a win at Brisbane Road.

And the 27-year-old insisted they brought the game to the Exiles rather than wait for the pressure to mount of them first like in most games of late.

"Obviously it's nice to get that win, I think we deserved it as instead of waiting for them to come at us and then have a go second-half, we got at them from the off," Clay said.

"That's what we said in the changing room, we know the first-half wasn't good enough on Tuesday night, I think we got sucked into their game and it was just being lumped forward and back.

"Second-half we showed what we could do and today (Saturday) we've carried it on from the first minute to be completely honest."

The former Grimsby Town man felt they put in a dominant performance although at times it felt like they might not get rewarded for their efforts.

"I think the first-half we were the better team, maybe five to 10 minutes there was a little spell where they were lumping it in, but you have to weather the storm in games.

"It did begin to feel like is it going to come, are we going to get that goal, then finally it did from Marv with that header then Solly (Ruel Sotiriou), incredible finish from him on the half-volley."

He was also keen to heap praise on striker Ruel Sotiriou who netted his third goal of the season since breaking into the first-team during the festive period.

"I think Solly brings something different, he's young, he's hungry, he chases everything and doesn't let anything go.

"His finishing you can see from the games he's played, he's a top finisher, and he brings something different to us which has helped us massively."

New signing Ousseyou Cisse has proved a good addition as he linked up well with Josh Wright sand Clay himself in midfield.

"Cisse is a top lad, you can tell what quality he has got, I think he's happy to sit in front of the back four which for me and Wrighty enables us to get up with the play and get forward.

"You can see his composure on the ball as well, he's not one that sits infront of the back four, scraps and then booms it, he plays it, and settles it down for us."