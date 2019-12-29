Search

Advanced search

O's would've been happy with point from Newport before trip admits youngster Happe

PUBLISHED: 09:00 31 December 2019

Dan Happe gets in a shot for Orient against Bradford (pic Simon O'Connor)

Dan Happe gets in a shot for Orient against Bradford (pic Simon O'Connor)

O's v Bradford City

Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe says they would have 'snapped your hand off' for a point at Newport County prior to the match on Saturday.

Ruel Sotiriou scores (pic Simon O'Connor)Ruel Sotiriou scores (pic Simon O'Connor)

Youngster Ruel Sotiriou netted in only the second minute at Rodney Parade but his effort was cancelled out in the 81st minute by substitute Padraig Amond.

The draw moved O's up to 17th in the League Two table as they look to slowly start climbing away from the bottom in the new year.

"It was a good point, I think we could have got three points, but I would have snapped your hand off for a point before the game," Happe said.

"It's a good point on the road and we'll go back, then look forward to New Year's Day."

It was a battling affair, but the 21-year-old former Academy product felt that suited Orient after their experiences of playing in the National League.

"I think that's something we can handle, a dog fight. Last year we had to deal with that a lot so I think it suit us in a way," he said.

You may also want to watch:

"I think we handled it well and when we could play, we tried to, but we'll try handling whatever comes our way.

He added: "When you're at home I think sometimes you have a different mindset, but I thought everyone switched on today and it was a serious battle out there."

The youngster was absolutely delighted for team-mate Sotiriou who netted his second goal for the O's in as many games this season and feels he could be instrumental to the team.

"He deserves that, he works hard on the training ground and he got his chance on Boxing Day and scored, then got his chance today and scored again, so I'm proud of him," he added.

"Definitely, when you're performing like that and scoring goals you're going to keep your place in the side, and I reckon he will do well later in the season as well."

Happe has been playing out of position at left-back recently, but said he will do whatever is needed for the team, adding: "I'll do anything for the team. If Ross (Embleton) wants me to play, I'll just fill in and do the job as any other player would anyway.

"I've got Marv (Marvin Ekpiteta) next to Turls (Jamie Turley) and I, both centre halves have been a rock at the back playing together, and 'Juddy' (Myles Judd) has come in after a long time out and done very well.

"I can't fault any of them three and I felt as a four today we were solid."

Latest East London Sports News

O's would've been happy with point from Newport before trip admits youngster Happe

09:00 Jacob Ranson
Dan Happe gets in a shot for Orient against Bradford (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe says they would have 'snapped your hand off' for a point at Newport County prior to the match on Saturday.

It's back to the future for West Ham as Moyes returns with some unfinished business

Yesterday, 18:11 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
New West Ham United manager David Moyes during the press conference at Rush Green Training Ground, London.

New West Ham boss looks for exciting, attacking, winning football

O's must get better at imposing themselves on games says Embleton

Yesterday, 12:46 Jacob Ranson
Orient's Ross Embleton looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton says they must get better at imposing themselves on games after a 1-1 draw at Newport County.

Where did it all go wrong for West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini?

Yesterday, 11:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini

Dave Evans looks at Pellegrini's time at the London Stadium

Moyes returns as Hammers boss

Yesterday, 08:37
West Ham United manager David Moyes (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

West Ham United have confirmed that David Moyes has returned to the club as first-team manager.

League Two: Newport County 1 Leyton Orient 1

Sunday, December 29, 2019 Lee Power
Ruel Sotiriou scores (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient picked up a hard-earned point from their last match of the decade on an emotional day in south Wales.

O's hoping for a few players to return from injury for Newport trip

Sunday, December 29, 2019 Jacob Ranson
Conor Wilkinson gets in a first-half header for Leyton Orient against Bradford City (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton will be hoping to have more options at his disposal for the trip to Newport County.

BBL: Worcester 80 London Lions 78

Sunday, December 29, 2019 Duncan Hooper
Andre Lockhart on the ball for London Lions at Worcester (pic Graham Hodges)

Worcester Wolves handed London Lions their first BBL Championship loss of the season and snapped their 4-0 winning streak in a game decided on the buzzer.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Looking to rent in East London? Now you can afford it!

Lauren Knight
Folio London is a not-for-profit landlord, who are driven to inspire, support and champion renters in London. Photo credit: Folio London.

Riverside flats to let are coming on the market in East London - at highly competitive rents. Too good to be true? A not-for-profit landlord explains how it works…

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

Most read sport

Where did it all go wrong for West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini?

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini

O's would've been happy with point from Newport before trip admits youngster Happe

Dan Happe gets in a shot for Orient against Bradford (pic Simon O'Connor)

Lansbury talent Fernley helps Team England to success

Lansbury ABC's James Fernley faces the camera after fighting for Team England (pic: Lansbury ABC/Adam Spelling).

Three Repton boxing hopefuls stake their claim to represent Jamaica at the Commonwealth's

J.Summers (Barking) defeats Reece Shagourie (Repton)- ABA Senior Boxing at Dukes Hall, Hornchurch, Essex - 20/03/09 - MANDATORY CREDIT: George Phillipou/TGSPHOTO - Self billing applies where appropriate - 0845 094 6026 - contact@tgsphoto.co.uk - NO UNPAID USE.

It's back to the future for West Ham as Moyes returns with some unfinished business

New West Ham United manager David Moyes during the press conference at Rush Green Training Ground, London.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Appeal after two teenagers stabbed in Shoreditch High Street

A video showing a man attacked in Hackney Road forms part of an investigation into a stabbing in Shoreditch High Street on Sunday morning (December 29). Picture: Google

Appeal for help to find girl, 16, missing from her East End home

Farida Begum was reported missing from her home. Picture: MPS

Search for those involved in 1978 ‘Battle of Brick Lane’ for heritage project about Altab Ali’s murder

1978... The day Asian community took to the streets around Brick Lane in the battle to stop racist murders by thugs. Picture: Paul Trevor

East London’s best maths teachers recognised at awards night

Host Bobby Seagull and Elmwood Pirmary School head Sukwinder Samra present Lansbury Lawrence Primary School's Tim Harrington, centre, with the outstanding contribution award. Picture: London North East Maths Hub

‘Don’t you put up our council tax in April’ public warns Tower Hamlets mayor

Mayor John Biggs... hints at council tax rise, despite public opposition. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Latest from the East London Advertiser

O’s would’ve been happy with point from Newport before trip admits youngster Happe

Dan Happe gets in a shot for Orient against Bradford (pic Simon O'Connor)

Police drugs sweep in Whitechapel also bags £20,000 of fake mobile phones

Police and council enforcement officers in joint olperation at Whitechapel Market. Picture: LBTH

Review of the year 2019

Prince William flies into Royal London Hospital for the air ambulance 30th anniversary. Picture: Peter Livingstone

It’s back to the future for West Ham as Moyes returns with some unfinished business

New West Ham United manager David Moyes during the press conference at Rush Green Training Ground, London.

O’s must get better at imposing themselves on games says Embleton

Orient's Ross Embleton looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists