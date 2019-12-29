O's would've been happy with point from Newport before trip admits youngster Happe

Dan Happe gets in a shot for Orient against Bradford (pic Simon O'Connor) O's v Bradford City

Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe says they would have 'snapped your hand off' for a point at Newport County prior to the match on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ruel Sotiriou scores (pic Simon O'Connor) Ruel Sotiriou scores (pic Simon O'Connor)

Youngster Ruel Sotiriou netted in only the second minute at Rodney Parade but his effort was cancelled out in the 81st minute by substitute Padraig Amond.

The draw moved O's up to 17th in the League Two table as they look to slowly start climbing away from the bottom in the new year.

"It was a good point, I think we could have got three points, but I would have snapped your hand off for a point before the game," Happe said.

"It's a good point on the road and we'll go back, then look forward to New Year's Day."

It was a battling affair, but the 21-year-old former Academy product felt that suited Orient after their experiences of playing in the National League.

"I think that's something we can handle, a dog fight. Last year we had to deal with that a lot so I think it suit us in a way," he said.

You may also want to watch:

"I think we handled it well and when we could play, we tried to, but we'll try handling whatever comes our way.

He added: "When you're at home I think sometimes you have a different mindset, but I thought everyone switched on today and it was a serious battle out there."

The youngster was absolutely delighted for team-mate Sotiriou who netted his second goal for the O's in as many games this season and feels he could be instrumental to the team.

"He deserves that, he works hard on the training ground and he got his chance on Boxing Day and scored, then got his chance today and scored again, so I'm proud of him," he added.

"Definitely, when you're performing like that and scoring goals you're going to keep your place in the side, and I reckon he will do well later in the season as well."

Happe has been playing out of position at left-back recently, but said he will do whatever is needed for the team, adding: "I'll do anything for the team. If Ross (Embleton) wants me to play, I'll just fill in and do the job as any other player would anyway.

"I've got Marv (Marvin Ekpiteta) next to Turls (Jamie Turley) and I, both centre halves have been a rock at the back playing together, and 'Juddy' (Myles Judd) has come in after a long time out and done very well.

"I can't fault any of them three and I felt as a four today we were solid."