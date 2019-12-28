Search

O's must get better at imposing themselves on games says Embleton

PUBLISHED: 12:46 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:46 30 December 2019

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton says they must get better at imposing themselves on games after a 1-1 draw at Newport County.

The O's got off to a dream start as youngster Ruel Sotiriou netted his second goal in as many games in the second minute of play, but only came away with a point from Rodney Parade after Padraig Amond levelled the score with just nine minutes left.

However, Embleton did admit a point would have been welcome before the contest.

"To a degree, it was a fantastic start. I'm delighted for Ruel again," said Embleton.

"It's great when you make a change and get a goal so early, but I'm very disappointed we never built on that good start. I thought we had moments here and there, but not enough to impose ourselves on the game.

"It's something we've got to get better at, but I think in the grand scheme of things, the way we look at the result and the way the game panned out after that, to come away with a point you would have taken that on the road in our current situation."

The coach was pleased that his side showed more grit than in their 3-1 defeat to Colchester United on Boxing Day.

"From my perspective we have to look at that as a positive," he added.

"I said to the boys after the game against Colchester that I didn't think we did the gritty side of the game enough, so if I'm looking at progression from our previous performance then I have to pat the boys on the back.

"I have to understand that although we didn't look a major threat going forward we did show that side of the game that I was disappointed with in our previous fixture.

"You have to take the positives and negatives from it like we do in every game.

"We knew what we were going to get here, we knew the make-up of the team, the style of play most teams throw at us and it was important the backline stood to be counted.

"I thought Sam Sargeant was put under pressure a lot and he was having to come for punches - he probably didn't make the usual three or four saves in previous appearances but I thought they all stood up to the challenge that Newport threw at us."

