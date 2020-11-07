Leyton Orient crash out of the FA Cup with defeat to Newport County

FA Cup: Leyton Orient 1 Newport County 2

Leyton Orient crashed out in the first round of the FA Cup as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to league rivals Newport County.

Jamie Devitt’s wonder strike stole the limelight from Hector Kyprianou’s first professional goal and ultimately proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The Newport captain’s 77th-minute strike guaranteed the Exiles a place in the Second Round but Orient’s journey has come to an unfortunate end at the Breyer Group Stadium.

Former Orient striker Tristan Abrahams had a number of opportunities to put his side ahead and was certainly a consistent threat to the Leyton Orient defence.

With his back to goal, Abrahams looked to carve out an opportunity for himself, but his effort rolled towards Lawrence Vigouroux.

In the 40th minute the visitors opened the scoring as goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux attempted to clear the danger but his pass to Jow Widdowson fell short and was intercepted by County full-back Ash Baker.

Baker curled an effort home into the open goal to put Newport in the driving seat but it was short lived as Orient were level just minutes later.

An overhit corner was head back into the box by Jamie Turley and 19-year-old Kyprianou stylishly dispatched a left-footed volley, which was his first professional goal.

Newport notched their second. Jamie Devitt, who previously struck the post, found himself in space outside the area and dispatched his effort into the top corner, with 77 minutes gone.

Orient pushed for an equaliser but failed to find out therefore crashed out of the FA Cup.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Akinola, Coulson, Turley, Widdowson (Maguire-Drew 80), Kyprianou, McAnuff, Dayton, Wilkinson (Brophy 68), Dayton (63), Dennis, Johnson.

Unused subs: Sargeant, Cisse, Happe, Wright.

Newport County: Townsend, Haynes, Demetriou, Dolan, Cooper, Baker, Bennett, Sheehan, Devitt (Willmott 85), Proctor (Ellison, 85), Abrahams (Amond 90).

Unused subs: King, Webb, Lewis.