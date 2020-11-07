Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient crash out of the FA Cup with defeat to Newport County

PUBLISHED: 17:39 07 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:39 07 November 2020

Orient's Hector Kyprianou on the ball (pic Simon O'Connor)

Orient's Hector Kyprianou on the ball (pic Simon O'Connor)

Simon O'Connor Photography simon@simonoconnor.co.uk 07958 573219

FA Cup: Leyton Orient 1 Newport County 2

Leyton Orient crashed out in the first round of the FA Cup as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to league rivals Newport County.

Jamie Devitt’s wonder strike stole the limelight from Hector Kyprianou’s first professional goal and ultimately proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The Newport captain’s 77th-minute strike guaranteed the Exiles a place in the Second Round but Orient’s journey has come to an unfortunate end at the Breyer Group Stadium.

Former Orient striker Tristan Abrahams had a number of opportunities to put his side ahead and was certainly a consistent threat to the Leyton Orient defence.

With his back to goal, Abrahams looked to carve out an opportunity for himself, but his effort rolled towards Lawrence Vigouroux.

In the 40th minute the visitors opened the scoring as goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux attempted to clear the danger but his pass to Jow Widdowson fell short and was intercepted by County full-back Ash Baker.

You may also want to watch:

Baker curled an effort home into the open goal to put Newport in the driving seat but it was short lived as Orient were level just minutes later.

An overhit corner was head back into the box by Jamie Turley and 19-year-old Kyprianou stylishly dispatched a left-footed volley, which was his first professional goal.

Newport notched their second. Jamie Devitt, who previously struck the post, found himself in space outside the area and dispatched his effort into the top corner, with 77 minutes gone.

Orient pushed for an equaliser but failed to find out therefore crashed out of the FA Cup.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Akinola, Coulson, Turley, Widdowson (Maguire-Drew 80), Kyprianou, McAnuff, Dayton, Wilkinson (Brophy 68), Dayton (63), Dennis, Johnson.

Unused subs: Sargeant, Cisse, Happe, Wright.

Newport County: Townsend, Haynes, Demetriou, Dolan, Cooper, Baker, Bennett, Sheehan, Devitt (Willmott 85), Proctor (Ellison, 85), Abrahams (Amond 90).

Unused subs: King, Webb, Lewis.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Latest East London Sports News

Leyton Orient crash out of the FA Cup with defeat to Newport County

17:39 Jacob Ranson
Orient's Hector Kyprianou on the ball (pic Simon O'Connor)

FA Cup: Leyton Orient 1 Newport County 2

Leyton Orient boss Embleton looking forward to FA Cup clash with Newport County

Thu, 12:00 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton is “looking forward” to coming up against league rivals Newport County in the FA Cup.

West Ham Women: Gilly Flaherty Column

Wed, 16:00
West Ham women captain Gilly Flaherty in training (Pic: Arfa Photography)

I would like to firstly express my sincerest gratitude to each and every person who backed our support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month throughout October.

West Ham’s disappointment with defeat to Liverpool is a sign of progress under Moyes

Wed, 14:00
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (left) and West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.

West Ham United fan and budding journalist Kwame Boakye says the disappointment following the 2-1 defeat at Liverpool shows what a good job the manager is doing.

Leyton Orient fall to late defeat away to Forest Green Rovers

Tue, 23:21 Jacob Ranson
Josh Wright of Orient during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020

League Two: Forest Green Rovers 2 Leyton Orient 1

London Lions start new term with an overtime defeat to Newcastle in mini cup series

Tue, 19:45 Jacob Ranson
London Lions in action against Newcastle Eagles (Pic: Graham Hodges)

The 2020/21 British Basketball League season opened as it ended back in March – with a thrilling overtime game – at the weekend.

FA provide grassroots football update

Tue, 13:20 Jacob Ranson
The latest news from the local football scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

The FA has provided an update for “non-elite” football in England following the government’s announcement of new national Covid-19 restrictions November 5 to December 2.

West Ham Women captain Gilly Flaherty surprises breast cancer fundraiser Siobhan McKeon

Tue, 12:00 Jacob Ranson
West Ham Women's captain Gilly Flaherty surprises breast cancer fundraiser Siobhan McKeon (Pic: West Ham United)

When Siobhan McKeon opened her front door on Wednesday afternoon, the last thing she expected was to come face-to-face with West Ham United women’s captain Gilly Flaherty.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Why a career in social care is so rewarding and worthwhile

Sophie Stainthorpe
A BETTER FUTURE: Nursing and social care careers are demanding but worthwhile Picture: contributed

Social care offers opportunities for transferable skills and career switching from different industries, providing rewarding roles, training and progression, variety, flexibility and job security.

Top up at home with a smart prepay meter – and save money

Sophie Stainthorpe
Prepay smart meters can be topped up in a number of ways, including online, via telephone or text message, or even with a smartphone app, so you don't have to worry about running out of credit Picture: Smart Energy GB

Smart meters are here for prepay customers – meaning it’s even easier to top up from the comfort of your home.

Applying for university? Get free expert help with your personal statement

Hull University is holding a number of virtual open days

Did you know? UCAS gets almost 3 million university applications from around 700,000 people each year. That’s a lot of competition. So how can your son or daughter stand out? 

Most read sport

Leyton Orient boss Embleton looking forward to FA Cup clash with Newport County

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020

Leyton Orient boss Embleton insists the standards have been set after thrashing Bolton

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020

Leyton Orient crash out of the FA Cup with defeat to Newport County

Orient's Hector Kyprianou on the ball (pic Simon O'Connor)

O’s loan in former Barking youngster Reynolds from Newport

Lamar Reynolds (right) in action for local non-league club Barking during the 2015/16 campaign (pic: Terry Gilbert).

Iron pair Clark and Ochieng will be out to haunt former club

Michael Clark in training for Leyton Orient last season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Police bust music rave at Poplar packed with 1,000 people and 3 other east London events

1,000 ravers caught in Saturday night illegal gathering in Poplar. Picture: Met Police

Storyteller keeping arts alive in east London is chosen for National Lottery exhibition

Shamim Azad...

Gun, drugs and machete recovered and 46 arrests in police crackdown on violenece

Police from Tower Hamlets joined Operation Aldrin, a four-day crackdown on violence which led to 46 arrests. Picture: Met Police

Man from Bow convicted of murder in row over two bottles of rum

James Rochester, of Bow, was found guilty of murdering Lennox Alcendor. Picture: Met Police

Poplar MP Apsana Begum named in Labour party anti-Semitism scandal as Jeremy Corbyn is suspended

Poplar & Limehouse MP Apsana Begum during Parliamentary debate on Westferry housing controversy in January 2020... now nine months on facing allegations of anrti-Semitism. Picture: Commons TV

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Leyton Orient crash out of the FA Cup with defeat to Newport County

Orient's Hector Kyprianou on the ball (pic Simon O'Connor)

View from the town hall: Let us know what matters to you

Mayor John Biggs wants to know what services are important to residents. Picture: LBTH

Man from Bow convicted of murder in row over two bottles of rum

James Rochester, of Bow, was found guilty of murdering Lennox Alcendor. Picture: Met Police

Barbecue fire destroys narrowboat in Bromley by Bow

A narrowboat moored in the River Lea at Anderson Square, Bromley by Bow, was destroyed in the blaze. Picture: Google

Half Moon Theatre, Limehouse, releases new live-recorded children’s shows to watch at home

The House That Jackson Built is for ages four to 10 and is being shown at 11am on Saturday, November 28. Picture: Stephen Beeny