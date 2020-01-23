Wright eager to give Orient fans more to cheer about against Newport County

Josh Wright of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient midfielder Josh Wright is determined to give the O's faithful something to cheer about when they take on Newport County this weekend.

The O's host The Exiles at Brisbane Road on Saturday looking to build on their late heroics in the 1-1 draw with Northampton Town in midweek.

Ross Embleton's men have only won once in 17 fixtures - 14 in the league - and are 19th in League Two although only seven have been losses.

"We've got to roll our sleeves up and start the game better, be better first half, show more composure on the ball, relax and ease ourselves into the game," said Wright.

"If we can show the quality we have there, second half I believe we've got a great chance of getting three points.

"The biggest thing is we come here, turn up, and give these incredible fans something to cheer about then hopefully going home to end the week with a big three points."

The former Millwall man insists they need to turn more draws into wins and start climbing the table.

"There has been quite a lot of draws in this 17-game period, we keep saying only one win, but I think it's only six defeats," he added.

"We need wins and to turn those draws into wins. There is no two ways about it, we know we should be winning more games, the pressure obviously comes down on everyone.

"It starts at the top and the boss takes that, but us players have to stand up, we know we should have won more games and be higher up in this league.

"It's been a very weird season, very stop and start, and the obvious we could go back to all the time (death of Justin Edinburgh) but we need to move on."

The O's drew 1-1 at Newport on December 29 and it's a quick turnaround to face them once again.

They have former Orient youngster Tristan Abrahams up front and Dale Gorman recently joined on loan but is not available for selection.

"It's a weird one, the Premier League had it this week, and it's the spin around of the 28th-29th fixtures over Christmas," said Wright.

"We're playing them very quickly, sometimes you play a team a couple of months later, but we're playing them whatever it is four or five games later so we know what they're about.

"They're very effective in what they do, we know it's going to be a very difficult game, very similar to tonight in their style of play and what they've got."