O's hoping for a few players to return from injury for Newport trip

PUBLISHED: 09:39 29 December 2019

Conor Wilkinson gets in a first-half header for Leyton Orient against Bradford City (pic Simon O'Connor)

O's v Bradford City

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton will be hoping to have more options at his disposal for the trip to Newport County.

The O's will make the trip to Rodney Parade this afternoon as they look to put their 3-1 defeat to Colchester United on Boxing Day behind them.

And the coach believes Conor Wilkinson, Joe Widdowson, and Louis Dennis could all be back in contention after missing out in recent weeks through injuries.

"Conor Wilkinson has worked today (Thursday), as has Joe Widdowson, before the game and looks like it has settled down quite a bit by the time kick-off came around so Conor I'm hoping will be a lot closer to it (in terms of Sunday's trip to Newport County).

"Louis Dennis trained on Christmas Eve, he trained really well so we're delighted.

"It probably would have been foolish for us to include him today (Thursday) because of where he's been out and the time he's been out, so we've just got to get him up to scratch a little bit more.

"I think if he trains the way he did, we'll have a fit and ready Louis Dennis pretty soon."

The O's will however remain without Jobi McAnuff, Sam Ling and Dean Brill for an extended period of time.

"Obviously, Jobi McAnuff's injury is well-documented that he's been out for a long time, Sam Ling underwent an operation earlier this week so that's going to see him out certainly until the end of January, mid-February and Dean Brill we're hoping won't be until the end of the season, but it's looking much more that way."

Orient have had a better record away from home this season and they'll be hoping that proves crucial in this encounter although they are unsure why they continue to struggle at home.

"That is something I've just brought up, but I don't know is the honest answer, we obviously analyse our performances and I think we probably feel as though at home we have to take the bull by its horns to entertain your own crowd.

"Maybe we need to take a little bit of a leave out of our away form to accept at times that we aren't going to be the team to dominate games and be tougher to play against.

"That's been our mindset of late, stay in the game, and then we have players that can go on to win it for us.

"We didn't do that well enough today (Thursday) so maybe that is something we need to look at more.

"Certainly last year we were always the team that made things happen, but we maybe have to accept that's not always going to be the way."

O's hoping for a few players to return from injury for Newport trip

