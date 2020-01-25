Search

O's boss Embleton pleased with game management in Newport win

PUBLISHED: 10:50 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:50 27 January 2020

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton was pleased with how his side managed the game in a much-better fashion than in recent weeks as they sealed a 2-1 win over Newport County.

Second-half goals from defender Marvin Ekpiteta and striker Ruel Sotiriou guided the O's to victory despite a late consolation from Jamille Matt at Brisbane Road.

The boss felt they built on their second-half performance from the 1-1 draw with Northmapton Town in mid-week.

"I think it was deserved today (Saturday), we had a conversation after the game on Tuesday night, and my request can we not go from being terrible to fantastic can we have something a little bit somewhere in between and then we'll be more manageable.

"I think that was there today, I thought we were good in the first-half, and probably better in the first-half than we were in the second but what we showed we a little bit more composure and more gamenouse as when we were under pressure we had good clearances.

"Young Ruel up the top end of the pitch worked tirelessly and when we were under a bit of pressure in the second-half, I didn't feel as though we could get out, we cleared one and he got on the end of it and won a throw in to take the pressure off us.

"I thought in different ways today (Saturday) the management of the game when we weren't playing quite so well was better than in previous games notably the first-half on Tuesday."

Embleton praise both goalscorers for their efforts and insisted the first goal should be credited to Ekpiteta after debate of an own goal.

"You try taking it off him, Marv is a bit bigger than all of us," he chuckled.

"Ruel is giving him a bit of stick, but as far as I'm aware Marv is taking it, and so he should.

"We'll take every goal we can at the moment so I'll certainly be awarding it to him."

Before adding: "It was a good move in general, we knew at times today (Saturday) that we weren't going to quite as aggressive down this side of the pitch due to the way that we were set up and the type of players we had on the pitch.

"I thought George Marsh managed the game well in the way that he helped us get up the pitch and we worked the ball really well.

"I think it was Josh Wright then a great finish, but to be honest I didn't celebrate as I thought it had gone the other side of the goal and restled on the back of the net, rather than in the back of the net.

"It wasn't until everyone was jumping up and down around me until I'd actually realised that it had gone in.

"All the same it was a fantastic feeling and I'm delighted for him as he worked his socks off."

