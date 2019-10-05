Search

Orient attacker Brophy full of praise for striker Harrold who set up his match winner

PUBLISHED: 10:00 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:00 07 October 2019

James Brophy celebrates a goal for Orient (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Leyton Orient attacker James Brophy was full of praise for striker Matt Harrold who set him up for the match winner against Northampton Town.

Matt Harrold of Leyton Orient is congratulated after scoring the first goal against Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).Matt Harrold of Leyton Orient is congratulated after scoring the first goal against Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

The 25-year-old struck in the 57th minute to end a seven-game winless run in League Two for the O's at Sixfields.

Harrold sent a stunning pass over the home defence for Brophy to run onto and smash home to seal the three points.

"He has waited patiently, he's a man with great experience, and he's a leader throughout the dressing room," Brophy said.

"He likes to pass on his knowledge and I thought he showed that, I thought he was incredible.

"He keeps himself in great shape, maybe blew up towards the end but you can't blame him for that.

"I thought he was excellent and the assist was great."

He added: "Towards the end I was just trying to stay on my feet to be honest, but I see the keeper go down and just tried to lift it over him."

Coach Ross Embleton made three changes to the starting line-up for the clash with Matt Harrold, Dale Gorman and Brophy himself coming into the team.

"I think it's very different from last season, pretty much the majority of the season was up, so maybe less changes throughout the team and less rotation.

"This year it's our first year back in the league so there is going to be changes made consistently, I think Matty has waited patiently for his chance and done really well today (Saturday).

"Gormo has been in and out a bit, but I thought he was excellent today, and I thought we looked solid.

"I think they'll be chances for everyone this year for everyone to cement their place or make the shirt their own."

The former Swindon Town man also felt they more like last season in the match.

"It was definitely a satisfying one, I think we looked more of our old selves, we looked resilient," he said.

"I think the message was it's been disappointing in the last few games where we've maybe started off not so well, not on the front foot, and it was a positive start from us and we were maybe a bit unlucky to be up at the break.

"The message at half-time was to carry on and not let the standards slip, and we deservedly got the three points."

