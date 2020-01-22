Search

O's midfielder Wright says they had to stand up and be counted

PUBLISHED: 13:00 22 January 2020

Leyton Orient midfielder Josh Wright says they had to stand up and be counted for in the second-half as they earnt a late 1-1 draw with in-form Northampton Town.

The O's put in a poor first-half performance and found themselves 1-0 down heading into the break thanks to a superb effort from Cobblers midfielder Ryan Watson.

It was then up to the hosts to fight back which they did by changing tactics to create a number of chances before Wright himself fired home from the penalty spot in the 84th minute.

"We had to stand up, we couldn't grumble, we couldn't fall down as if we did it could have been two or three nil then we're staring at another defeat," the midfielder said.

"Things could have got a lot worse, so it's a credit to the staff from what they've told us, and how they got us going at half-time, they laid it down and said it clearly what we had to, and they've made tactical changes.

"The boss made changes and it's all come together, I think we dominated second-half, so credit to the players as well as it can get nervy as rightly so the fans are frustrated as they want to win football games - so do we."

The former Gillingham midfielder admitted it was a nervy first-half performance due to recent fortunes but believes they showed what they're capable of in the second-half.

"We've got to be real and honest about it, stating the obvious we're human beings and we haven't won enough games over the last 16, 17 or 18 games, so we've got obviously going to be a bit nervy.

"We knew what Northampton were going to pose to us tonight (Tuesday) and throw at us, but credit to them first-half they started the better, they got on the front foot and played their style of play very well.

"Whether it was nerves or everyone was a little bit tense I think, that's how it felt, and we just couldn't really get going but they're the difference.

"Second-half we've shown what we can do and what we're all about, listen it's not ideal to go 1-0 down as it's happened a few times this season, and then suddenly dominate the second-half like we have.

"If you can stay 0-0 and then play like that second-half you're most likely standing here now with three points but it was a game of two halves.

"First-half was very frustrating, especially to concede so late again, second-half I thought we were superb - everyone from minute one to the end, the substitutions, everyone played a part and really changed the game.

"I think we were well worthy of at least a point."

