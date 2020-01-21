Leyton Orient salvage late point against Northampton

Josh Wright celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient (pic Simon O'Connor) Simon O'Connor Photography

League Two: Leyton Orient 1 Northampton Town 1

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Leyton Orient managed to salvage a late point thanks to a penalty from midfielder Josh Wright in the final ten minutes of a heated contest against Northampton Town.

Ryan Watson gave the Cobblers a lead on the stroke of half-time but a penalty in the 84th minute from Wright earnt the O's a late point at Brisbane Road.

Head coach Ross Embleton made four changes to the starting line-up that lost 1-0 away to Port Vale on the weekend with new signing Ousseyou Cisse making his debut while Matt Harrold, Marvin Ekpiteta and Craig Clay were recalled.

Myles Judd, Jordan Maguire-Drew, and Hector Kyprianou were dropped to the bench as striker Lee Angol missed out with a head injury.

Northampton started on the front foot and found themselves with majority of the early possession which eventually led to a chance for midfielder Ryan Watson in the seventh minute.

The 26-year-old had a shot from the edge of the box but his effort rolled slowly into the hands of goalkeeper Sam Sargeant.

Only two minutes later the young shot-stopper made a blunder as he miss kicked the ball out with it falling into the feet of Matt Warburton.

The forward smashed the ball off the post before the ball scrambled around inside the box as Sargeant flapped with the O's eventually clearing the danger.

Neither side managed to create anything for a long stretch of the match until the 38th minute when the ball fell to the hosts' striker Conor Wilkinson just inside the box.

The former Dagenham & Redbridge front man drilled an effort on goal but the Cobblers goalkeeper David Cornell pushed it out for a corner.

You may also want to watch:

The visitors then took the lead with just two minutes left in the first-half as former Barnet midfielder Watson was played inside before cutting across the edge of the box and picking out the top right corner.

Northampton headed into the break with a 1-0 lead and started brightly once again in the second-half but it was the hosts with the first real chance as new signing Cisse fired a shot from just inside the box but it was deflected wide for a corner.

In the 67th minute defender Dan Happe beat two men inside the box after an incoming corner fell to him but his shot was blocked and it went behind for yet another corner.

The O's started ramping the pressure on Northampton, this time it was substitute striker Ruel Sotiriou, who drove down the right into the box and had a shot.

The 19-year-old also had his effort blocked and deflected out for a corner before James Dayton was brought down by Matt Warburton just minutes later.

In the 83rd minute Scott Wharton handled the ball in the area and the O's had a chance to equalise from the spot and up stepped Josh Wright to slot it into the bottom left corner to level the score at 1-1.

Immediately after the ball hit the back of the net things got ugly as Wharton charged at Wright then in came a number of players from both teams.

The spell of heated exchanges resulted in Wharton being sent off along with winger James Dayton to reduce both sides down to 10-men for the dying stages.

Maguire-Drew had a late stoppage time effort tipped over by Cornell before Sotiriou had a shot blocked and then Happe flashed a header wide just falling short of finding a winner.

Leyton Orient: Sargeant, Marsh, Ekpiteta, Coulson (Maguire-Drew 58), Happe, Cisse (Dayton 63), Wright, Clay, Brophy, Wilkinson, Harrold (Sotiriou 58).

Unused subs: Vigouroux, Judd, Sweeney, Kyprianou.

Northampton Town: Cornell, Goode, Turnbull, Watson, Adams (Hoskins 56), Lines, Wharton, Oliver (Williams 75), Warburton, Harriman, Anderson (Martin 70).

Unused subs: Arnold, Hall-Johnson, Roberts, Johnston.