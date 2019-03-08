O's look to build on Vale draw at Northampton

Interim Head Coach Ross Embleton of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient will travel away to Northampton looking to build on their 3-3 draw with Port Vale last weekend, but whether a new manager will be at the helm is unknown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The O's will make the trip to Sixfields Stadium on Saturday as they look to end a run of seven games without a win in League Two.

Coach Ross Embleton could remain in charge for the clash, but Orient are looking to bring in a replacement in the near future.

"What will be, will be. What is important is that we take our attitude from the second half into next week," said Embleton

"Jobi (McAnuff) has followed up with what I said to the lads and said it's very frustrating that we finish games so strongly and we need to find that momentum.

"Hopefully the point and second half performance can help us kickstart a little run of results and positive performances."

The assistant coach revealed he knows nothing about who could potentially be coming in as manager as of yet, but hopes they made a good impression for the candidates.

You may also want to watch:

"No, the one thing I've picked up off Martin (Ling) this week is there has obviously been CVs that have come in, and people have shown their hands for the job," he added.

"It's probably important for one or two to come here, I'm not sure who, and see what we're about.

"There may have been one or two that weren't sure about applying for the job and one or two that had and wanted to see what we look like.

"Hopefully we've shown that potential candidate that we've got enough in here to come in and really embrace the role as it's a fantastic club and I think there is a good group of players they can build off.

"I'm sure over the next couple of days, there will be another wave of people coming in for the role and then Martin and the board can start to make decisions."

The front-runners right now are Cambridge United manager Colin Calderwood, Barnet boss Darren Currie, Kevin Nolan, Sol Campbell, Derek Adams, current Macclesfield manager and former O's player Daryl McMahon, as well as Stephen Constantine.

Calderwood is the favourite with the bookies, but only recently signed a new two-year-deal with his current club.

Brian McDermott and Nigel Adkins are also outsiders for the job according to the odds.