O's boss Embleton 'astonished' at the difference in performance

PUBLISHED: 09:33 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:33 22 January 2020

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton admitted it was 'astonishing' to see the difference between the first and second half as they sealed a 1-1 draw with Northampton Town.

The Cobblers took the lead through midfielder Ryan Watson in the dying stages of the first-half after a poor start from the O's but they did salvage a point as Josh Wright netted from the spot in the 84th minute at Brisbane Road.

And the boss revealed the start of the season his side reflected the nervous mood around the club in recent weeks.

"Mind-blowing, you've pretty much said my team talk because it's quite astonishing really to think we can go from, there is a phrase something to sublime or whatever it is," Embleton said.

"We looked edgy and nervous, which I suppose is to be expected, but I felt our performance really reflected that for everyone for me, for the players, for the supporters as everyone is nervous at the moment.

"I do wonder to a degree does the goal coming settle us down a little bit at half-time then the boys come out with the attitude of nothing to lose, so let's have a right go.

"The issue it raises for me is I feel that has happened on a lot of occasions this season, I think I said on the weekend that is our season in a nutshell poor start to the game and then a grandstand finish if you like."

He added: "It's something to be applauded in the way that we applied ourselves and delivered the second-half performance.

"It's also something we need to keep looking at to try starting games like that."

Embleton was also keen to praise Wright for stepping up to dispatch the penalty despite the amount of pressure riding on it.

"There were some murmurs behind me when I took (Ousseyou) Cisse off to take Josh off instead, and I'm sure after the first-half we had there were a number of players that could have been taken off the pitch.

"He's missed a couple of penalties, we handed the last one over to Lee Angol, who wasn't on the pitch tonight (Tuesday) so for him to show that strength and character to step up and put it away so well. He deserves a massive pat on the back."

O's boss Embleton 'astonished' at the difference in performance

