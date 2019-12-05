Search

Leyton Orient facing selection headache for Oldham Athletic trip says Embleton

PUBLISHED: 09:00 06 December 2019

Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton is facing a selection headache for trip to Oldham Athletic after impressive performance in Bristol Rovers Leasing.com Trophy defeat.

The 38-year-old made a number of changes to the starting line-up with Sam Sargeant, Marvin Ekpiteta, Hector Kyprianou, George Marsh, Conor Wilkinson and Jordan Maguire-Drew all being handed chances.

They drew 1-1 before suffering defeat in a penalty shoot-out but it has now given Embleton plenty to think about ahead of their trip to Boundary Park on Saturday.

"We probably haven't been in that position for a while now, we had a fairly fit and healthy squad at the start of the season and there was a lot of competition for places, but I think in recent times there hasn't been as much of that.

"It's going to be difficult I looked round at the squad even yesterday (Tuesday) to select the squad to travel and you would have noticed one or two that weren't with us.

"I'd much rather be in that position rather than scratching my head on who to put out there."

He may opt to stick with the front three that was made up of Lee Angol, Conor Wilkinson and Jordan Maguire-Drew for the clash.

"They're fantastic talents, the pair of them, I think they link up really well as did Jordan Maguire-Drew particularly in the first-half.

"I think he probably got pinned back and then had a little bit more responsibility and had to show a defensive side of his game.

"I did think the front three performed really well and were a threat in the first-half."

Midfielder Craig Clay may miss out through illness after missing the trip to Bristol although James Brophy is expected to be back in contention.

"Certainly James Brophy will, Craig Clay was heavily sick with the flu, and didn't come up into training so I took that decision to take it away from him.

"I had a difficult conversation with him on the phone because Craig is one of those players that will play as long as he can stand on his two feet then he will give it everything.

"I had to take that away from him, say spend the day in bed, and get your recovery in so we can make an assessment."

The question also remains whether captain Josh Coulson can restore his place in the line-up after Jamie Turley and Marvin Ekpiteta impressed.

"It was a decision that I made, I always going to play Marv and Jamie Turley because I felt they both deserved an opportunity, Turls played at right-back and done well against Forest Green.

"Marv was taken off a number of weeks ago then found himself playing at right-back then out the team probably not through any negativity."

Leyton Orient facing selection headache for Oldham Athletic trip says Embleton

