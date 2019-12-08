Search

Defender Turley says Orient squad know they must battle for places to start matches

PUBLISHED: 09:00 10 December 2019

Leyton Orient's Jamie Turley is congratulated on his goal against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient's Jamie Turley is congratulated on his goal against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient defender Jamie Turley admitted everyone knows they must now fight for a place in the team after interim head coach Ross Embleton made a number of changes in the last two fixtures.

Jordan Maguire-Drew, of Leyton Orient, looks to run into a dangerous area away to Macclesfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).Jordan Maguire-Drew, of Leyton Orient, looks to run into a dangerous area away to Macclesfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O's nabbed a 1-1 draw at Oldham Athletic on Saturday despite trailing after just two minutes to a Jonny Smith goal.

Attacking midfielder Jordan Maguire-Drew levelled the score in the 25th minute to earn the visitors a point to end a bad run of form in League Two.

"I think everybody knows that nobody's position is safe at the minute, competition is only healthy, and I think it's just given some of us boys a chance to perform well on Wednesday and get your chance and that's what has happened," said Turley.

"I just needed to find a way into the team and I just want to stay there now."

The former Notts County man says grabbing at least a point was vital, although he felt they conceded too easily.

"We needed to get some form back again and I think a point away from home anywhere is a good point," he added.

"We're just frustrated with ourselves on how we started the game as we had a team talk, we know how they start, they start fast but we've gifted them a goal.

"It's the basics and we're better than that as a defensive unit, and as a team we're better than that.

"In previous weeks we may have lost that game, but we dug in. It wasn't a great game, but we got a point."

The 29-year-old was pleased to see youngsters Hector Kyprianou and goalkeeper Sam Sargeant handed opportunities to start the match, adding: "He (Hector Kyrpianou) is a good talent coming through, I'm glad he got his opportunity, he's done well and he'll only benefit from that.

"They're both good, but he (Sam Sargeant) is another one that has had to be patient and wait, and he has done well - nothing he could do about the goal."

Turley also praised the attackers for their contribution to level the score and the O's fans for cheering them on despite it being a dull match.

"The boys are hungry at the top and there is some ability up there, so whoever he puts in you know they're going to get you a goal, we just need to make sure we do our jobs defensively," he said.

"They (fans) have been brilliant all season, just sorry it wasn't a great spectacle, but we got the point and we must build on that now."

