Late Danny Johnson goal seals a win for Leyton Orient at Oldham Athletic

PUBLISHED: 16:59 12 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:59 12 September 2020

Orient manager Ross Embleton during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

Orient manager Ross Embleton during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

League Two: Oldham Athletic 0 Leyton Orient 1

Striker Danny Johnson seals a late 89th minute winner for Leyton Orient on the road to Oldham Athletic in the first match of the League Two season.

The former Gateshead man netted in third in as many games since a return to action to guide the O’s to three points at Boundary Park.

The O’s had the first chance of the fixture with attacker Lee Angol blazing a shot over the crossbar from distance after working hard to win the ball.

Shortly after midfielder Craig Clay went close as his right-footed effort went just wide of the post before a few other half chances in the opening stages of the contest.

In the 19th minute Josh Coulson was close to converting a shot corner from 28-year-old Clay at the back post.

It was a nervy moment for the visitors as goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux raced out for a 50/50 on the edge of the box in the 30th minute but the referee waves play on.

Orient had another good chance just minutes before the half-time break as defender Dan Happe rockets a shot from distance that isn’t far from the top corner.

You may also want to watch:

Early in the second-half Oldham had a good chance of their own as Conor McAleny shoots from distance but Vigoroux made a comfortable save before Angol fizzled a shot goalbound down the other end right after.

In the 65th minute left-back James Brophy whipped a cross in that found substitute Ruel Sotiriou at the back post, but his cut back just evaded fellow attacker Angol.

The young Cypriot forward Sotiriou then had a real chance on goal but was denied by 25-year-old Oldham goalkeeper Ian Lawlor with just six minutes left in the match.

Ross Embleton’s men kept pressing forward but two minutes later the hosts counter attacked with striker Danny Rowe getting a shot off but not enough to trouble Vigouroux.

Orient then nicked a late winner in the 89th minute as Danny Johnson netted his third in as many games since returning to competitive action.

The 27-year-old tucked his effort through the legs of Lawlor with just a minute left in normal time.

Oldham Athletic: Lawlor, Hamer, Jombati, Piergianni, Borthwick-Jackson, Garrity, Whelan, Fage (Rowe 46), McAleny, Davis, Grant (Deanley 73).

Unused subs: Woods, Barnett, Hough, Badan, Da Silva.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Ling, Coulson, Happe (Turley 66), Brophy, Cisse, Clay, Dayton (McAnuff 58), Wilkinson (Sotiriou 62), Angol, Johnson.

Unused subs: Sargeant, Widdowson, Wright, Maguire-Drew.

